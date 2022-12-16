ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

WREG

Teen shot after trying to steal car with man inside

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man turned the tables on some would-be thieves who attempted to take his car in Raleigh Tuesday morning. Police said the would-be victim confronted two men and a young girl who were attempting to take his vehicle while he was sitting in it at the Avery Park Apartments. He then fired […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Police: Teacher assaulted at school in Covington, student charged

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A student at the Tipton County Alternative Learning Center was arrested after police say he assaulted a teacher on Dec. 16. According to Covington Police, teacher and coach James Comer was assisting on a bus when a student, identified as 18-year-old Shamar Burton, refused to follow bus rules and caused a disturbance. […]
COVINGTON, TN
WREG

1 killed, 2 hurt in separate overnight shootings in Memphis area

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three shootings within hours apart left two people injured and one person dead early Tuesday. Police responded to the first shooting around 1:30 a.m. on the 900 block of Leacrest in Southwest Memphis. Police say the victim was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries. An hour later, Memphis […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Man killed after shooting in Westwood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting in Westwood that killed a man. According to MPD, a 21-year-old man was taken to the hospital in critical condition after a shooting on Leacrest Avenue around 1:30 a.m. He did not survive the injuries and died at the...
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Man found shot in South Memphis Sunday night

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for the suspect who shot a man Sunday night in south Memphis. MPD officers responded to a shooting just after 7:30 p.m. Dec. 18, 2022, in the 300 block of Essex Ave. They found a man shot. He was taken to Methodist Hospital in critical condition.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man found dead in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was found dead in South Memphis early Monday. Police said they responded to a suspicious vehicle call on the 1700 block of Latham Street around 8 a.m. When they arrived at the scene, they found the victim unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Man shot in South Memphis, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was critically injured after being shot in South Memphis, according to Memphis Police. Officers responded to a shooting in the 300 block of Essex on Dec. 18 just after 7:30 p.m. The victim was taken to Methodist University in critical condition, police said. The...
MEMPHIS, TN

