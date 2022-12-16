Read full article on original website
Della Mason
5d ago
thank you for your bravery, your smart quick thinking and for your loving heart. young lady you are a hero and you are proof there's still good people in the world.
actionnews5.com
‘I have no feeling in my heart’: Memphis mom mourns teen daughter slain in shooting near Kirby High
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Just two days after her daughter’s untimely death, a Memphis mother is speaking out about the violence our city faces. “I ain’t never felt this, but honestly, my mind knows it happened, but honestly, I have no feeling in my heart,” Irene Douglas said. “It’s like I’m numb.”
KNOE TV8
Family shares disturbing details of boy found dead under home, sister’s injuries
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - A mother in Arkansas and her boyfriend were arrested after a 5-year-old boy’s body was found in the boyfriend’s home. The boy’s 6-year-old sister is reportedly being treated for injuries in Memphis. Ashley Rolland, the mother of the children, was charged with...
Teen shot after trying to steal car with man inside
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man turned the tables on some would-be thieves who attempted to take his car in Raleigh Tuesday morning. Police said the would-be victim confronted two men and a young girl who were attempting to take his vehicle while he was sitting in it at the Avery Park Apartments. He then fired […]
Police: Teacher assaulted at school in Covington, student charged
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A student at the Tipton County Alternative Learning Center was arrested after police say he assaulted a teacher on Dec. 16. According to Covington Police, teacher and coach James Comer was assisting on a bus when a student, identified as 18-year-old Shamar Burton, refused to follow bus rules and caused a disturbance. […]
Family remembers 22-year-old who was found shot to death
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Family and friends of a Memphis drag entertainer gathered in honor of a lost loved one. The benefit held at Dru’s Bar was to raise money for funeral expenses for Kodie Lewis, 22, after someone murdered them. Lewis’ family said their loved one was found...
14-year-old girl, 17-year-old boy arrested after boy shot in stolen car, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two teenagers are facing charges after a 17-year-old boy was shot in a stolen car Tuesday morning, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD said they received a shooting call on Bontura Drive around 4:15 a.m. When they arrived, officers said they found a 17-year-old...
Neighbors react to news of 6-year-old Arkansas boy found buried under house
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A disturbing scene inside a Moro Arkansas community: a 6-year old boy is found dead, buried under the hallway floor of a house. According to Arkansas State Police, the boy was possibly buried in the home for three months. “I think they need the same thing...
Real-life Grinch accused of stealing Christmas decorations in Collierville
COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — An anti-Christmas culprit spends a day stealing Christmas decorations and spoiling the holiday spirit in a quiet town. It’s a story you’ve probably heard before, but this didn’t happen in Whoville. This story of Christmas chaos took place in Collierville, Tennessee, according to the Collierville Police Department (CPD).
localmemphis.com
Memphis, Nashville tie for number of incidents where police fire guns
This year, the TBI has reported 48 incidents in Tennessee where police officers have fired their weapons at people. In total, 8 have taken place in Shelby County.
1 killed, 2 hurt in separate overnight shootings in Memphis area
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three shootings within hours apart left two people injured and one person dead early Tuesday. Police responded to the first shooting around 1:30 a.m. on the 900 block of Leacrest in Southwest Memphis. Police say the victim was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries. An hour later, Memphis […]
18-year-old used mom’s car during shooting in North Memphis, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A teen was arrested after a shooting in North Memphis. On Sept. 29, a woman reported an aggravated assault in the 1100 block of Jackson Avenue. She said her brothers had been confronted by two unknown men at the location, and that they had taken weapons out of dark blue GMC Yukon, according to an affidavit.
Woman shot, critically injured in Berclair area; suspect on the run, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was critically injured after being shot overnight near the Berclair area. Memphis Police responded to a shooting in the 1200 block of Victor Drive at 2:40 a.m. on Tuesday. The victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition. The suspect fled in a...
actionnews5.com
Man killed after shooting in Westwood
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting in Westwood that killed a man. According to MPD, a 21-year-old man was taken to the hospital in critical condition after a shooting on Leacrest Avenue around 1:30 a.m. He did not survive the injuries and died at the...
Man found shot in South Memphis Sunday night
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for the suspect who shot a man Sunday night in south Memphis. MPD officers responded to a shooting just after 7:30 p.m. Dec. 18, 2022, in the 300 block of Essex Ave. They found a man shot. He was taken to Methodist Hospital in critical condition.
Man found dead in South Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was found dead in South Memphis early Monday. Police said they responded to a suspicious vehicle call on the 1700 block of Latham Street around 8 a.m. When they arrived at the scene, they found the victim unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
actionnews5.com
City Watch canceled for missing adult
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department canceled a City Watch for 22-year-old Carter Gammil.
Man shot in South Memphis, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was critically injured after being shot in South Memphis, according to Memphis Police. Officers responded to a shooting in the 300 block of Essex on Dec. 18 just after 7:30 p.m. The victim was taken to Methodist University in critical condition, police said. The...
‘It feels degrading’: Memphis woman demands landlords fix rat infestation problem
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Muriel Stallworth’s attic is marked by rat droppings, chewed-out insulation, and holes in the roof. “The rats are destroying the property,” the 60-year-old told FOX13. She takes great pride in the first floor of her Hickory Hill rental but is afraid to step foot...
actionnews5.com
Woman shares video of ‘Kia Boys’ stealing her car under 5 minutes in Midtown
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Midtown woman continues to search for answers after her Kia Soul car was stolen and wrecked. The Memphis Police Department impound has hundreds of stolen cars – waiting to be claimed after being towed away. Kias and Hyundais are among the models that are...
actionnews5.com
MPD investigating shooting near Kirby High School that leaves 2 juveniles dead
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that has left two juveniles dead on Saturday morning, according to police. Officers responded to a shooting at East Raines Road and Kirby Parkway at 1:09 a.m., according to police. An officer was at a traffic stop when a...
