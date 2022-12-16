ApeCoin has misplaced the battle on the resistance of $4.2. The cryptocurrency has been hit by the final weak crypto sentiment. ApeCoin (APE/USD) traded at $3.5 because the cryptocurrency got here beneath bear stress from the $4.2 resistance. Consumers have been defending the $4.2 resistance for a while, giving hopes of a possible breakout and the beginning of a bull market. Apes appear to have now been defeated because the cryptocurrency appears to be like at a doable decline to $3.

18 HOURS AGO