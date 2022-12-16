Gov. Wolf Announces $170 Million in Grants to Improve Community Safety, Support Local Law Enforcement

Read full article on original website
Rick Spragg
5d ago
Thanks for your help to senior citizensSeems like all the money went to families with kids and parents who don't work
Aslan Slawson
5d ago
This is his final goodbye telling PA residents that this grant is for safety and to help police and you all believe that BS!!! All the new traffic lights and cameras going up is to take away your privacy just like china. Please wake up!!!
abc27.com
Gov. Wolf announces $8 million for dozens of projects around Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf recently announced $8 million in grant funding for 51 projects across 30 counties in Pennsylvania on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. The $8 million in funding is being provided through the Keystone Communities Program (KCP), which according to the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED), is a program designed to create partnerships between the public and private sectors in order to jointly support local initiatives, such as growth and stability. This can include funding for planning activities, facade grant programs, accessible housing programs, and development grants.
Blame rise in Pa. gas tax for likely increase at the pump in January
Pa. drivers don’t want to hear this but the price at the pump likely will be going up once the calendar turns to 2023. The state gas tax, which is assessed at the wholesale level, will increase on Jan. 1. Act 89 of 2013, which was signed into law during the Corbett administration, mandates this increase to pay for road and bridge projects.
abc27.com
Pennsylvania receives $98M to enhance public health staffing, modernization
(WHTM) – Pennsylvania will receive $98 million in federal funding to enhance public health infrastructure. Acting Secretary of Health and Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson says the funding will be used to improve staffing, health planning and equity, and data modernization efforts. A portion of the funding, from the...
WGAL
Pennsylvania's gas tax expected to increase in 2023
Pennsylvania's gas tax is among the highest in the nation, and PennDOT says it's going up again in 2023. PennDOT said there is a trigger in a 2013 state law that is prompting the boost of a few cents. Ismael Djariri, of Mechanicsburg, said his gas money doesn't stretch like...
iheart.com
Governor Wolf Says Shapiro Will be Different Kind of Leader
>Governor Wolf Says Shapiro Will be Different Kind of Leader. (Harrisburg, PA) -- Outgoing Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf says his successor will be very different from him. Current Democratic Attorney General Josh Shapiro has split with Wolf on several important policies - including Wolf's top climate-change priority to make Pennsylvania the first major fossil fuel state to impose carbon-pricing. But in an interview late last week, Wolf also says Shapiro will serve the state very well. The present governor tells Spotlight PA he's extremely confident in the future of the executive office because of his opinion of Shapiro's abilities. He'll be sworn in on January 17th.
abc27.com
Republican State Rep. Gaydos running for Pennsylvania House Speaker
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Allegheny County State Representative Valerie Gaydos (R) is throwing her hat in the ring for House Speaker. Gaydos released a letter saying “I strongly believe I am uniquely positioned to serve as Speaker of the House.”. Gaydos is in her fourth term in the...
New law clears way for employees
Harrisburg, Pa. — Pennsylvanians applying for childcare clearances can now receive most results electronically, instead of through the mail, thanks to a new law passed earlier this session. Act 12 of 2022 allows certain employers to conditionally hire an individual for up to 45 days before all required childcare clearances are obtained. The goal is to address the delay that employees who required childcare clearances were experiencing in receiving their paperwork via the U.S. mail. ...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Gov. Wolf Celebrates Historic Education Funding, Academic Achievement at Paul Robeson High School
PHILADELPHIA, Pa. – Governor Tom Wolf joined House Democratic Leader Joanna McClinton on Tuesday to celebrate his administration’s historic investment in education and to recognize multiple achievements by the Paul Robeson High School. In 2019, the state Department of Education recognized Paul Robeson High School as a “High...
WFMJ.com
Pa. Parole Board seeking help in locating Mercer County fugitive
The Pennsylvania Parole Board is asking for the public's help on the whereabouts of a 25-year-old Mercer County man. The Pennsylvania Parole Board is seeking Jeremiah Kloos of Greenville for not reporting as required by the conditions of his parole. Kloos is described as a white male, 5 foot 9...
What Josh Shapiro’s transition team says about how he’ll govern, and why some picks are raising eyebrows
Incoming Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro’s transition team includes prominent Republicans and those backing policies criticized by Democrats. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. The transition team helping governor-elect Josh Shapiro prepare for...
Pa. high school students must meet new requirements to receive their diploma
Students will not only have to meet their school’s graduation requirements but they’ll also have to pass the state Keystone Exams in biology, algebra and literature, or complete an “alternative pathway.”
Gov. Wolf’s final food security report notes 37% decrease in food insecurity
WILKES-BARRE — Upon taking office, Gov. Tom Wolf and First Lady Frances Wolf immediately prioritized fighting hunger. This week, Governor’s Food Security Partnership published its final report which revealed a 37% decrease in food insecurity since the beginning of the Wolf Administration. In an action finalizing his legacy...
PA reports 13.5K COVID cases as number of counties at high community level falls to 1
The CDC reports the number of Pennsylvania counties at a high COVID-19 community level has fallen from six to one. Here’s what to know about new cases and testing kits.
erienewsnow.com
Pennsylvania's New High School Graduation Requirements to Effect Class of 2023
Pennsylvania students will have to complete new graduation requirements in order to receive their high school diploma. Act 158 was signed into law by Governor Tom Wolf in 2018, but was delayed due to the pandemic. Act 158 provides alternatives to Pennsylvania's statewide requirement of passing three end of course...
Pennsylvania seeing highest number of flu cases in years
Pennsylvania is seeing its highest level of flu cases in years. A quarter of the hospitals in the Commonwealth are at 90 percent capacity. Pennsylvania is just on the cusp of being classified as Very High flu activity state,
wccsradio.com
FLU NUMBERS CONTINUE TO RISE IN PA, INDIANA COUNTY
Flu numbers continue to increase at a rapid pace in Indiana County and across Pennsylvania. The Pennsylvania department of Health reports that 100,204 cases of influenza have been reported across Pennsylvania. 97,682 of those cases are type A influenza, while 2,404 cases are classified as type b and 118 cases are in the unknown category. The department says that seasonal influenza activity in the state is high and higher than at the same time last year. While the flu activity decreased slightly over the week that ended on December 10th, it is too soon to confirm if this was an early peak of the season. So far 20 deaths related to influenza have been reported during the season.
Pennsylvania ex-attorney general acquitted in drunken driving case
PENNSYLVANIA — Pennsylvania’s former top law enforcement officer, who once served jail time for leaking secret investigative files and lying about it, has been acquitted of drunken driving. A Lackawanna County judge on Monday acquitted former Attorney General Kathleen Kane of drunken driving and careless driving after a...
abc27.com
Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board reports $452M generated in November
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board says more than $452 million was generated in November 2022. The $452,357,922, generated last month is an increase of 4.59% compared to revenue generated in November 2021. The report released Monday combined the total revenue generated from all forms of...
abc27.com
Pennsylvania State Police investigating Mifflin County death
LEWISTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the death of a 25-year-old woman in Mifflin County. Pennsylvania State Police say on Dec. 16, troopers responded to a reported deceased female. The woman’s body was located on River Road in Bratton Township. State Police say there is...
clsphila.org
Transition Paper: PA’s UC System Remains in Disarray and Is Not Prepared for a Recession.
Pennsylvania’s UC System No Longer Can Be Relied Upon to Serve Unemployed Workers. Traditionally, Pennsylvania’s Unemployment Compensation (UC) system was simple and effective. An unemployed worker went to an “unemployment office,” filed a claim, and got about the business of finding a new job. As a result of declining administrative funding, that system started to erode at the beginning of this century. However, the deficiencies and inequities of the UC system have gotten immeasurably worse since the pandemic began in March 2020.
Comments / 11