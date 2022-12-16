ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Gov. Wolf Announces $170 Million in Grants to Improve Community Safety, Support Local Law Enforcement

By Jacob Deemer
explorejeffersonpa.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 11

Rick Spragg
5d ago

Thanks for your help to senior citizensSeems like all the money went to families with kids and parents who don't work

Reply(1)
13
Aslan Slawson
5d ago

This is his final goodbye telling PA residents that this grant is for safety and to help police and you all believe that BS!!! All the new traffic lights and cameras going up is to take away your privacy just like china. Please wake up!!!

Reply(1)
3
Related
abc27.com

Gov. Wolf announces $8 million for dozens of projects around Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf recently announced $8 million in grant funding for 51 projects across 30 counties in Pennsylvania on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. The $8 million in funding is being provided through the Keystone Communities Program (KCP), which according to the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED), is a program designed to create partnerships between the public and private sectors in order to jointly support local initiatives, such as growth and stability. This can include funding for planning activities, facade grant programs, accessible housing programs, and development grants.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGAL

Pennsylvania's gas tax expected to increase in 2023

Pennsylvania's gas tax is among the highest in the nation, and PennDOT says it's going up again in 2023. PennDOT said there is a trigger in a 2013 state law that is prompting the boost of a few cents. Ismael Djariri, of Mechanicsburg, said his gas money doesn't stretch like...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
iheart.com

Governor Wolf Says Shapiro Will be Different Kind of Leader

>Governor Wolf Says Shapiro Will be Different Kind of Leader. (Harrisburg, PA) -- Outgoing Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf says his successor will be very different from him. Current Democratic Attorney General Josh Shapiro has split with Wolf on several important policies - including Wolf's top climate-change priority to make Pennsylvania the first major fossil fuel state to impose carbon-pricing. But in an interview late last week, Wolf also says Shapiro will serve the state very well. The present governor tells Spotlight PA he's extremely confident in the future of the executive office because of his opinion of Shapiro's abilities. He'll be sworn in on January 17th.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

New law clears way for employees

Harrisburg, Pa. — Pennsylvanians applying for childcare clearances can now receive most results electronically, instead of through the mail, thanks to a new law passed earlier this session. Act 12 of 2022 allows certain employers to conditionally hire an individual for up to 45 days before all required childcare clearances are obtained. The goal is to address the delay that employees who required childcare clearances were experiencing in receiving their paperwork via the U.S. mail. ...
HARRISBURG, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Gov. Wolf Celebrates Historic Education Funding, Academic Achievement at Paul Robeson High School

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. – Governor Tom Wolf joined House Democratic Leader Joanna McClinton on Tuesday to celebrate his administration’s historic investment in education and to recognize multiple achievements by the Paul Robeson High School. In 2019, the state Department of Education recognized Paul Robeson High School as a “High...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMJ.com

Pa. Parole Board seeking help in locating Mercer County fugitive

The Pennsylvania Parole Board is asking for the public's help on the whereabouts of a 25-year-old Mercer County man. The Pennsylvania Parole Board is seeking Jeremiah Kloos of Greenville for not reporting as required by the conditions of his parole. Kloos is described as a white male, 5 foot 9...
MERCER COUNTY, PA
WITF

What Josh Shapiro’s transition team says about how he’ll govern, and why some picks are raising eyebrows

Incoming Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro’s transition team includes prominent Republicans and those backing policies criticized by Democrats. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. The transition team helping governor-elect Josh Shapiro prepare for...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wccsradio.com

FLU NUMBERS CONTINUE TO RISE IN PA, INDIANA COUNTY

Flu numbers continue to increase at a rapid pace in Indiana County and across Pennsylvania. The Pennsylvania department of Health reports that 100,204 cases of influenza have been reported across Pennsylvania. 97,682 of those cases are type A influenza, while 2,404 cases are classified as type b and 118 cases are in the unknown category. The department says that seasonal influenza activity in the state is high and higher than at the same time last year. While the flu activity decreased slightly over the week that ended on December 10th, it is too soon to confirm if this was an early peak of the season. So far 20 deaths related to influenza have been reported during the season.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board reports $452M generated in November

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board says more than $452 million was generated in November 2022. The $452,357,922, generated last month is an increase of 4.59% compared to revenue generated in November 2021. The report released Monday combined the total revenue generated from all forms of...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Pennsylvania State Police investigating Mifflin County death

LEWISTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the death of a 25-year-old woman in Mifflin County. Pennsylvania State Police say on Dec. 16, troopers responded to a reported deceased female. The woman’s body was located on River Road in Bratton Township. State Police say there is...
MIFFLIN COUNTY, PA
clsphila.org

Transition Paper: PA’s UC System Remains in Disarray and Is Not Prepared for a Recession.

Pennsylvania’s UC System No Longer Can Be Relied Upon to Serve Unemployed Workers. Traditionally, Pennsylvania’s Unemployment Compensation (UC) system was simple and effective. An unemployed worker went to an “unemployment office,” filed a claim, and got about the business of finding a new job. As a result of declining administrative funding, that system started to erode at the beginning of this century. However, the deficiencies and inequities of the UC system have gotten immeasurably worse since the pandemic began in March 2020.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy