AAA: Gas Prices Continue to Fall in Advance of the Holidays
JEFFERSON CO., Pa. — Gas prices are seven cents cheaper in Western Pennsylvania this week at $3.795 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report. (Photo by Dave Cyphert / ProPoint Media Photography.) This week’s average prices: Western Pennsylvania Average: $3.795. Average price during the...
Gov. Wolf Celebrates Historic Education Funding, Academic Achievement at Paul Robeson High School
PHILADELPHIA, Pa. – Governor Tom Wolf joined House Democratic Leader Joanna McClinton on Tuesday to celebrate his administration’s historic investment in education and to recognize multiple achievements by the Paul Robeson High School. In 2019, the state Department of Education recognized Paul Robeson High School as a “High...
