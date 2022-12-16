STOCKBRIDGE — A first time visit to the Community Bible Church in Stockbridge ended in a double blessing for Anisha Ortiz, a resident of Henry County. Ortiz had been visiting the church located at 2001 Jodeco Road in Stockbridge from the request of her mother-in law. She had felt blessed by the Sunday sermon devoted to seeking brighter days in dark moments and being spiritually available for God’s use.

STOCKBRIDGE, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO