Athens, GA

Henry County Daily Herald

Kyron Jones De-Commits from NC State, What it Means for Georgia

The Unviersity of Georgia is just hours from kicking of early national signing day with 23 current commits and several elite targets left on the board. One of those premier talents just announced his de-commitment. Kyron Jones, a 6'1, 195 pound athlete out of Charlotte, North Carolina has opening things back up, de-committing from the in-state NC State Wolfpack.
ATHENS, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

Community church in Stockbridge feeds hundreds with ham, egg giveaway

STOCKBRIDGE — A first time visit to the Community Bible Church in Stockbridge ended in a double blessing for Anisha Ortiz, a resident of Henry County. Ortiz had been visiting the church located at 2001 Jodeco Road in Stockbridge from the request of her mother-in law. She had felt blessed by the Sunday sermon devoted to seeking brighter days in dark moments and being spiritually available for God’s use.
STOCKBRIDGE, GA

