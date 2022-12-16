Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
BREAKING: Former UGA DL Announces Transfer Destination
Former Georgia Defensive Lineman Bill Norton has Announced via Twitter that he will be transferring to Arizona.
Henry County Daily Herald
Kyron Jones De-Commits from NC State, What it Means for Georgia
The Unviersity of Georgia is just hours from kicking of early national signing day with 23 current commits and several elite targets left on the board. One of those premier talents just announced his de-commitment. Kyron Jones, a 6'1, 195 pound athlete out of Charlotte, North Carolina has opening things back up, de-committing from the in-state NC State Wolfpack.
Georgia Offer Changes Course of Recruitment for Ohio State Commit
Jontae Gilbert, an emerging 2025 defensive back out of Atlanta, committed to the Buckeyes back in June following a visit. For the most part, the Buckeyes have been mostly unchallenged in this recruitment, until Georgia sent an offer. UGA was thought to be a significant challenger to the Buckeyes, ...
Visit the Snowiest Town in Georgia
Dahlonega is the county seat of Lumpkin County, Georgia, in the United States. Dahlonega is located at the north end of Georgia highway 400, the freeway which connects Dahlonega to Atlanta.
Henry County Daily Herald
Community church in Stockbridge feeds hundreds with ham, egg giveaway
STOCKBRIDGE — A first time visit to the Community Bible Church in Stockbridge ended in a double blessing for Anisha Ortiz, a resident of Henry County. Ortiz had been visiting the church located at 2001 Jodeco Road in Stockbridge from the request of her mother-in law. She had felt blessed by the Sunday sermon devoted to seeking brighter days in dark moments and being spiritually available for God’s use.
New Georgia House member arrested on drug and theft charges
An incoming Georgia state representative has been arrested after investigators said he stole prescription narcotics at the retirement complex he manages.
Henry County Daily Herald
Henry County Chamber of Commerce holds ribbon cutting for Publix at Kelleytown Village
McDONOUGH — A new grocery store in the Kelleytown Village of McDonough opened just in time to help residents with their holiday needs. The Henry County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for the Kelleytown Publix on Wednesday, Dec. 14. The new grocery store is located at the corner of Ga. Highway 155 and Kelleytown Road.
Comments / 0