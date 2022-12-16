Read full article on original website
The Unbelievable Murders & Disappearances in the Chicago Lawn Neighborhood: The Victims All Knew Each OtherThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedChicago, IL
Businessman Anthony McCaskill Files Nominating Petitions To Run For Mayor of HarveySouth Suburban NewsHarvey, IL
Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields May Never Do This AgainOnlyHomersChicago, IL
A new massive nature exhibit is coming to The Morton Arboretum in Lisle next springJennifer GeerLisle, IL
4 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Bleed Cubbie Blue
The Cubs are bringing Drew Smyly back for 2023
Drew Smyly had one of the better years of his career for the Cubs in 2022. Now, per Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com, he’s being brought back for next year:. The Chicago Cubs are closing in on an agreement with left-handed pitcher Drew Smyly, sources familiar with the deal told ESPN on Sunday.
Bleed Cubbie Blue
'Mark Twain of Baseball,' Part 10
This post continues the saga of the 1907 Cubs, as told in excerpts from stories by Charles Dryden, "the Mark Twain of Baseball," that appeared in the Chicago Tribune. Even after losing 4 games and tying 1 against the visiting Pirates during the final 4 days of June, the Cubs were 47-16-1 and took an 8-game lead into the series finale at the West Side Grounds on July 1.
Bleed Cubbie Blue
BCB After Dark: Still work to be done
Welcome back to BCB After Dark, your cool holiday party for night owls, early risers, new parents and Cubs fans abroad. We’re all in a festive mood this time of year and it’s all the merrier with you here. Come on in out of the cold and share some warmth. There are still a few tables available, but act fast. Have a big glass of holiday eggnog—or any other beverage that you brought yourself.
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Cubs historical sleuthing: Tom Trebelhorn edition
Manager Tom Trebelhorn #41 of the Chicago Cubs argues with an umpire during an Major League Baseball game against the New York Mets circa 1994 at Shea Stadium in the Queens borough of New York City. Well, that made this one pretty easy. Yes, that’s obviously Trebelhorn — and he...
Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed
WNBA superstar Brittney Griner is home for Christmas after President Joe Biden made the controversial decision last week to trade her for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout in a prisoner swap with the Russian government. Griner thanked her supporters in her first public statement since her release. Griner also reaffirmed her desire to play for Read more... The post Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Grim reality for Brittney Griner revealed
Before she was ultimately released as part of a controversial prisoner swap, WNBA star Brittney Griner survived nearly 10 months in Russian captivity, during which she faced some absolutely brutal conditions at a high-security Russian penal colony that forced her into hours of labor every single day with the conditions affecting Griner’s mental health began to decline as a Read more... The post Grim reality for Brittney Griner revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Cubs free agent target: Craig Kimbrel
I’m writing this article today for two reasons. First, because I really do think Craig Kimbrel could help the 2023 Cubs. But second, for some dumb reason I woke up this morning with an earworm of his intro music:. It’s actually a pretty good song for that purpose, I...
Bleed Cubbie Blue
BCB After Dark: Are you coming, Michael Conforto?
Welcome back to BCB After Dark: the late-night get-together for night owls, early risers, new parents and Cubs fans abroad. Come on in out of the cold December air. The music and companionship in here should be warm. So glad you could join us. Let us take your coat for you. There are still a few tables available. Bring your own beverage.
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Cub Tracks’ Swanson songs
Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor. Still waiting on news of catcher signing, first baseperson...
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Cubs free agent target: Trey Mancini
I chose a photo of Trey Mancini in an Orioles uniform for this post for a reason. Reason: Mancini hit very poorly after he was traded to the Astros at the deadline last summer. In 51 games for Houston he batted .176/.258/.364 (29-for-165) with eight home runs and 49 strikeouts. That’s... not good. He also went just 1-for-21 in the postseason for Houston with eight strikeouts.
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Where do the Cubs go after the Dansby Swanson signing?
I was thinking of a number of different ways I could write a “further reactions to the Dansby Swanson signing” article, and settled on this. First, let me tell you that Sara Sanchez will have a “by the numbers” article about Swanson in the coming days.
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Outside The Confines: ‘Twas the week before Christmas
I’m not totally sure where the month of December has gone, but suddenly we are well over halfway through it, and holiday celebrations are afoot. Hannukah is underway, and there’s less than a week left until Christmas (this is also a friendly reminder that if your partner is the one who does most of the Christmas present shopping and wrapping, please make sure you remember to get something to fill THEIR stocking so it isn’t empty on Christmas morning).
