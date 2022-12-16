Read full article on original website
New Details Surface About Tesla Gigafactory Mexico, Including Initial Investment and Cost
About 15 minutes ago a Spanish Language website Silicon Technology Powering Business published a few interesting details about Tesla Gigafactory in Mexico, saying initially it will build parts for Tesla cars and ship them to Tesla's other gigafactories, but later Tesla's 6th gigafactory will probably build the affordable Tesla model, on which Elon Musk has been working lately.
Quantumscape Ships First Solid-State Battery To Carmakers
Electric vehicle battery startup QuantumScape said it has begun shipping prototypes of its batteries to automotive customers. It is an important milestone for the EV battery maker statrup, but my question that I want to raise here for you, is how far will it take Quantumscape to start the commercial production of the much expected solid state batteries for electric vehicles.
Tesla’s Mexico Gigafactory Will Reportedly Cost $10 Billion, Could Be Announced As Soon As This Friday
Last week we got reports suggesting Tesla has chosen Mexico as the site for the company's next Gigafactory. And today we have gotten further details regarding Giga Mexico including the fact that the plant when fully built out could cost as much as $10 billion and that Tesla is looking to announce it as soon as this Friday.
Revolutionary Electric Motors From German ZF: Smarter, Cheaper and Greener
According to German manufacturer ZF, its new electric motors are superior in every way to those developed by in-house manufacturers, including Tesla, NIO, Porsche, and Nissan. As of 2025, ZF will begin to market its new line of electric motors that include a new design of the motor-generator and the rest of the components that make up the power train. The complete system is made up of the transmission, the inverter - with the power electronics that handle alternating and continuous current - and the software that integrates the entire lot. The set offers a format and specifications superior to those that can be developed internally by all other automobile manufacturers, according to ZF.
Dashing Through The Snow: Kia Sorento Plug-In Hybrid Tackles Harsh Winter Conditions
Tis the season to load up the family cars and go dashing through the snow! Whether it’s to visit family or just visit the slopes, our people hauling machines get a special workout at this time of the year and my sleigh, the Kia Sorento plug-in hybrid (PHEV), has once again proved it is a sure footed and comfortable winter ride.
Affordability- Where The 2023 Subaru Ascent Ranks With The Top-10 3-Row SUVs
How affordable is the 2023 Subaru Ascent compared with other 3-Row SUVs? See where the newly-redesigned Ascent ranks with the ten most affordable new models. Is the newly-upgraded 2023 Subaru Ascent affordable? Compared with the other 3-Row models for 2023, the Ascent offers good value for families looking for an SUV this winter. A new report from Kelley Blue Book lists the top 3-Row models that should be on your shopping list.
Elon Musk Makes a Strange Comment About Legacy Carmakers' Bankruptcy
Yesterday Tesla CEO Elon Musk made a rather strange comment about legacy carmaker bankruptcy. You know he may may be bullish on electric cars, but he seems to be a bit wary of the automotive sector as a whole. In recent comments on Twitter, Musk noted that other automakers are actually “much closer” to bankruptcy than the companies realize.
The Harbor Freight Gift Every Car Owner Needs
Looking for a last-minute gift that is practical and easy to find? Here is arguably the best Harbor Freight gift anyone who owns a car can ask for this Christmas that is sure to be appreciated---even if the car owner is not mechanically inclined. A Service Center Complaint. In earlier...
CARFAX Identifies 10 States That Have the Most Vehicles with Rolled Back Odometers Scam
Here are the results from a recent CARFAX study that identifies these 10 states as the ones that you are most likely to buy a used car with a rolled back odometer. Looking for a used car entails a lot of work and knowledge on car shoppers on how to assess a used car’s value, what used car models to avoid, and how to properly inspect a used car before buying one.
Ford Gives Mustang Owners Best Christmas Gift Ever – More Horsepower
In what you might consider an early Christmas gift, Ford is giving Mustang customers more horsepower with upgrades to its 5.0-liter V-8, among other engines. It's is quite a treat. Ford is spreading lots of holiday cheer this season by giving Mustang fans precisely what they had on their wish...
Tesla China Model Y Exceeds an Extremely Formidable Opponent
Despite the negative narrative Tesla China just achieved some notable milestones. I want to tell you the story so you may know it and share it with your friends. The narrative surrounding Tesla China today may be dominated by concerns surrounding the company’s alleged demand issues, but the electric vehicle maker Tesla is achieving some notable milestones in its own right. This was hinted at in the local production figures of the Made-in-China Model Y, which exceeded an extremely formidable opponent last month.
Tagesspiegel Makes a Strange Comment About Tesla Giga Berlin Exploitation, Despite Lots of Good News
Two days ago German publication Tagesspiegel published a very strange report about Tesla Giga Berlin, talking about tough exploitation at Tesla's Giga Berlin factory. I wouldn't reflect on the subject, but the talks still continue in German media today the T-Online also talking about the same issue referencing Tagesspiegel. In this report I will tell you why it's strange and what could possibly be the explanation.
Alfa Romeo Reveals Gorgeous PHEV-Only Tonale Crossover SUV For U.S.
Alfa Romeo has just revealed its newest addition to its premium SUV lineup. The new Tonale will be only available with one powertrain, and it’s ideal for the U.S. Alfa Romeo recently visited the headquarters of the New England Motor Press Association (NEMPA) to unveil its beautiful new Tonale crossover SUV. The Tonale is a global vehicle that will be built in Italy. The U.S. version will be notable because it only comes as a plugin-in hybrid-electric (PHEV). Tonale is pronounced Tow-Nah-Lay.
How to Protect Your Tesla In Cold Weather
There is a way you can protect your Tesla EV in cold weather. Here's some tips to keep your car in tip top shape regardless of the cold temperature. All of the EV vehicles that are out there have been tested in cold weather temperatures and have withstood those cold temperatures. There is some testing you can do still in the extreme cold and some protection for your vehicle you can do.
Swimming Star Ian Thorpe Takes the Wheel Of Solar Electric Car “Sunswift 7”, Breaking Records
This solar electric car, built by Australian university students, has covered 1,000 Km (621 miles) at an average of 84 km/h (52 mph) on a single charge of its battery, beating the previous Guinness record (though not officially at the moment). It's called Sunswift 7 and it's an ultra-efficient solar...
Dodge and Chrysler Issue Urgent Recall Warning for Older Challengers, Chargers, Magnums and Chrysler 300s
Dodge and Chrysler issued an urgent warning this morning asking owners of older Dodge Challengers, Chargers, Magnums and Chrysler 300s to stop driving them and get their recalled airbags replaced as quickly as possible. A third death from the defective airbags has been confirmed. Stellantis and FCA US LLC, the...
Tesla Breaking New Ground In Mexico: Model C To Be Manufactured At Nuevo León Gigafactory
For a few months now the rumor has been running on social media that Tesla is preparing to launch a new model (“Model C” or perhaps “Model 2”: name not official yet). A proposal confirmed by Elon Musk himself, who also indicated that it will cost half the price of Model 3 or Model Y. Now it has been reported that Tesla would have acquired land in the Mexican state of Nuevo León, where it will build a new Gigafactory.
Tesla Energy Is About to Surge
Tesla energy, the division of Tesla that hasn't been profitable yet, is about to surge and awaken, generating a large amount of revenue and profit for Tesla. When you look at Tesla Energy where it is today, it's about 5% of Tesla's total revenue and hasn't generated much of a profit at all - in fact, it has been no profit. This is underwhelming so far. Many people are overlooking Tesla Energy and the surge that is about to take place.
Frigid Cold Is Coming- Here's Where You'll Find Subaru's Crazy Snow-Lovers
Cold temperatures are on their way, and they will put the U.S. in a deep freeze. Here's why many crazy Subaru Outback, Crosstrek, and Forester owners won't stay inside where it's warm. Where will you be when the temperate drops below zero this week? Where any sane person would be....
Car Brands With the Best And Worst Customer Loyalty - Subaru Drops To 5th
Subaru's high customer loyalty with its Forester, Outback, and Crosstrek customers is slipping. See why some customers are leaving the brand. How loyal are Subaru Forester, Outback, and Crosstrek customers? According to a recent report from Automotive News (by subscription), Subaru's loyalty rate in 2020 was 70.4 percent, in 2021 through August 31, 2021, Subaru of America's loyalty rating slipped to 69.2 percent. This year, Subaru dropped again to 63.8 percent.
