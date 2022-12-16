According to German manufacturer ZF, its new electric motors are superior in every way to those developed by in-house manufacturers, including Tesla, NIO, Porsche, and Nissan. As of 2025, ZF will begin to market its new line of electric motors that include a new design of the motor-generator and the rest of the components that make up the power train. The complete system is made up of the transmission, the inverter - with the power electronics that handle alternating and continuous current - and the software that integrates the entire lot. The set offers a format and specifications superior to those that can be developed internally by all other automobile manufacturers, according to ZF.

