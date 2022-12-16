Russia’s air force attacked Ukraine with another 34 Iranian-made drones on Monday, including 23 aimed at Kyiv—18 of which were shot down before hitting their target. “These are ‘Shaheds’ [drones] from the new batch that Russia received from Iran,” Ukrainian President Volodymir Zelenskyy said in a statement Monday. Russia had been believed to be running low on the drones, which it reportedly received from Tehran over the summer. The first strikes were recorded on 13 Sept., but the pace had been easing since November. According to Zelenskyy, Russia has purchased a second batch of the drones totalling 250 more Shaheds, though the president didn’t elaborate on precisely which models (-131 or -136, e.g.). “As [happened] last time, the attack UAVs were launched from the eastern coast of the Sea of Azov,” Ukraine’s military said Monday.

1 DAY AGO