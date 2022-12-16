ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Defense One

Today's D Brief: Zelenskyy visits frontline troops; Russians’ growing doubts; Jan. 6 charges for Trump?; Shutdown watch; and a bit more.

On day 300 of Russia’s Ukraine invasion, Kyiv’s president traveled to the embattled eastern frontline city of Bakhmut, where on Tuesday he spoke to members of several units defending the city from Russian attacks, including mechanized, motorized infantry, mountain assault, tank, artillery, and airmobile soldiers. “Bakhmut is the...
Defense One

The Air & Space Brief: B-2s grounded; New Aerojet suitor; B-21 capabilities

Welcome to the Defense One Air and Space newsletter. Here are our top stories this week:. B-2 stand-down: The U.S. Air Force has grounded all its B-2 Spirits, and the only runway at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri—the bombers’ home base—remains closed after a Dec. 10 mishap. There is “no speculated end date for the safety pause,” a spokesperson for the 509th Bomb Wing told Defense One. A few more details, here.
Defense One

Today's D Brief: Iranian drones hit Kyiv; Ukraine wants more NASAMS; Putin in Minsk; 'China House' opens at State Department; And a bit more.

Russia’s air force attacked Ukraine with another 34 Iranian-made drones on Monday, including 23 aimed at Kyiv—18 of which were shot down before hitting their target. “These are ‘Shaheds’ [drones] from the new batch that Russia received from Iran,” Ukrainian President Volodymir Zelenskyy said in a statement Monday. Russia had been believed to be running low on the drones, which it reportedly received from Tehran over the summer. The first strikes were recorded on 13 Sept., but the pace had been easing since November. According to Zelenskyy, Russia has purchased a second batch of the drones totalling 250 more Shaheds, though the president didn’t elaborate on precisely which models (-131 or -136, e.g.). “As [happened] last time, the attack UAVs were launched from the eastern coast of the Sea of Azov,” Ukraine’s military said Monday.
U.S. flies bombers, stealth jets as Kim's sister threatens

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The United States flew nuclear-capable bombers and advanced stealth jets in a show of force against North Korea on Tuesday, as the powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un derided doubts about her country’s military and threatened a full-range intercontinental ballistic missile test.
Defense One

Defense Spending to Soar to $858B in $1.7T Omnibus Bill

Congressional negotiators on Tuesday morning unveiled the text of an omnibus package to set line-by-line funding for every federal office across government, paving the way for Congress to pass full-year appropriations and avoid a shutdown Friday evening. The package provides an overall increase to non-defense discretionary spending of about 5.5%,...
Defense One

B-2 Bomber Fleet Grounded Indefinitely

The U.S. Air Force’s entire fleet of B-2 Spirits is grounded, and the sole runway at their home base remains closed after one of the stealth bombers had a malfunction while flying and was forced to make an emergency landing Dec. 10. The head of Global Strike Command, Gen....
