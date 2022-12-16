Read full article on original website
US officials tried to stop Ukraine from killing high-ranking Russian general who was on a risky visit to the front lines, report says
US officials withheld the information from Ukraine because they believed it would "sharply escalate" the conflict.
Defense One
Today's D Brief: Zelenskyy visits frontline troops; Russians’ growing doubts; Jan. 6 charges for Trump?; Shutdown watch; and a bit more.
On day 300 of Russia’s Ukraine invasion, Kyiv’s president traveled to the embattled eastern frontline city of Bakhmut, where on Tuesday he spoke to members of several units defending the city from Russian attacks, including mechanized, motorized infantry, mountain assault, tank, artillery, and airmobile soldiers. “Bakhmut is the...
Defense One
The Air & Space Brief: B-2s grounded; New Aerojet suitor; B-21 capabilities
Welcome to the Defense One Air and Space newsletter. Here are our top stories this week:. B-2 stand-down: The U.S. Air Force has grounded all its B-2 Spirits, and the only runway at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri—the bombers’ home base—remains closed after a Dec. 10 mishap. There is “no speculated end date for the safety pause,” a spokesperson for the 509th Bomb Wing told Defense One. A few more details, here.
Defense One
Today's D Brief: Iranian drones hit Kyiv; Ukraine wants more NASAMS; Putin in Minsk; 'China House' opens at State Department; And a bit more.
Russia’s air force attacked Ukraine with another 34 Iranian-made drones on Monday, including 23 aimed at Kyiv—18 of which were shot down before hitting their target. “These are ‘Shaheds’ [drones] from the new batch that Russia received from Iran,” Ukrainian President Volodymir Zelenskyy said in a statement Monday. Russia had been believed to be running low on the drones, which it reportedly received from Tehran over the summer. The first strikes were recorded on 13 Sept., but the pace had been easing since November. According to Zelenskyy, Russia has purchased a second batch of the drones totalling 250 more Shaheds, though the president didn’t elaborate on precisely which models (-131 or -136, e.g.). “As [happened] last time, the attack UAVs were launched from the eastern coast of the Sea of Azov,” Ukraine’s military said Monday.
NATO Could Take Out Russia in 3 Days: Congressman
Representative Adam Kinzinger's remarks come just weeks after a NATO official said there is "no doubt" the Ukraine war could escalate.
Jan. 6 committee reveals Trump seems to have ordered White House photographers to stop taking pictures of him once the Capitol riot began
Trump apparently "instructed" a photographer to not take any pictures for several hours as the Capitol riots unfolded, lawmakers said in a report.
A Russian soldier reveals recent destruction of ammo- He says it's necessary to stop the Ukrainian Forces from taking it
According to a recording of a soldier from the Donetsk People's Republic, Russia has been intentionally blowing up and burning its ammunition supplies in Kherson. This destruction of munitions is said to precede what is described as a "seminal battle" for the Kherson region. [i]
AOL Corp
U.S. flies bombers, stealth jets as Kim's sister threatens
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The United States flew nuclear-capable bombers and advanced stealth jets in a show of force against North Korea on Tuesday, as the powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un derided doubts about her country’s military and threatened a full-range intercontinental ballistic missile test.
Defense One
Defense Business Brief: What to watch for in 2023; $10B in M&A announced; NGA launches new recruiting effort; and more.
The end of 2022 might be in sight, but we’re not done yet on the mergers and acquisitions front. On Friday, private equity firm Advent International announced it had entered a $6.4 billion deal to take satellite image provider Maxar private, and today L3Harris Technologies announced it has a $4.7 billion deal to acquire Aerojet Rocketdyne.
Defense One
Defense Spending to Soar to $858B in $1.7T Omnibus Bill
Congressional negotiators on Tuesday morning unveiled the text of an omnibus package to set line-by-line funding for every federal office across government, paving the way for Congress to pass full-year appropriations and avoid a shutdown Friday evening. The package provides an overall increase to non-defense discretionary spending of about 5.5%,...
Defense One
B-2 Bomber Fleet Grounded Indefinitely
The U.S. Air Force’s entire fleet of B-2 Spirits is grounded, and the sole runway at their home base remains closed after one of the stealth bombers had a malfunction while flying and was forced to make an emergency landing Dec. 10. The head of Global Strike Command, Gen....
