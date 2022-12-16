An old-fashioned holiday: Concord mixologist and author J.M. Hirsch shares some recipes from his new book all about cocktails

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Granite YMCA Named 2022 Community Tennis Association of the YearSusanna FierGoffstown, NH
Grandfather dives into lake on his birthday: "God takes care of me"Amy ChristieLaconia, NH
Proposal would give New hampshire families hundreds each monthJake WellsManchester, NH
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in New HampshireTravel MavenBarrington, NH
House cat steps in to look after bobkitten abandoned by motherAmy ChristieBrentwood, NH
The 21 Best Seafood Restaurants in New Hampshire
You ever realize you’ve been cheating on a restaurant? How about two?. Not long ago, someone asked me what my favorite seafood restaurant on the Seacoast was, and without hesitation, I replied The Beach Plum in North Hampton. It’s been a staple of any trip to North Hampton State Beach for as long as I can remember, and it wouldn’t be summer without lunch from the Beach Plum.
westfordcat.org
Adoptable Pet of the Week: Peanut
WESTFORD — Peanut, a 9-month-old spayed female rabbit is this week’s Adoptable Pet of the Week. “Peanute is pretty good with people, kids, but we’re not too sure about dogs and cats,” said Casey, a volunteer with the Lowell Humane Society told WestfordCAT. She continued, “she...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire family opens time capsule they buried in Hawaii nearly 25 years ago
LONDONDERRY, N.H. — Two high school sweethearts from Londonderry married and moved to Hawaii about 25 years ago while serving in the marines. Before they left the island all those years ago, they buried a time capsule which they just went back, found and brought home to open. David...
capeandislands.org
How New Hampshire schools are trying to meet a growing demand for special education
Kati O’Connell’s 6-year-old daughter, Bella, has yet to have a normal year of school. Her preschool closed at the beginning of the pandemic; when it reopened, it was just two days a week. When Bella started kindergarten in Claremont last year, she missed over 50 days of class because she or a family member had COVID-19.
laconiadailysun.com
Waiting for lifts to regain power, Gunstock skiers make the most of a snowy day
GILFORD — As the blanket of falling snow grew thicker and thicker early Saturday morning, eager skiers packed the Gunstock Mountain Resort parking lot ready to leave their mark on the mountain with fresh tracks. But as the 8 a.m. opening approached, its lifts stood still. The electricity is...
Portsmouth, NH Sink Hole Repair to be Finished Monday
All that's left is the paving after a large sinkhole opened up on Market Street in Portsmouth Saturday. The sinkhole opened up near Kennedy Gallery near Commercial Alley and was filled by a Department of Public Works crew with gravel, according to city spokeswoman Stephanie Seacord. Seacord said the DPW...
Police searching for NH man accused of beating 5-month-old puppy to death
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Police in Manchester are searching for a man who allegedly beat a pit bull puppy to death. William Farnsworth, 29, of Manchester, New Hampshire is wanted for animal cruelty, witness tampering and falsifying evidence, according to authorities. Manchester Police say they received a report of animal...
Laconia development team includes big-name firms – and a business owner who went bankrupt
This story was updated Dec. 20, 2022 at 12:40 p.m. to include the development team’s conversation with Laconia city officials and clarify that team’s spokesman believed the state had provided background on the team to executive councilors. Two weeks after questions about the state’s chosen buyer for the 220-acre former Laconia State School site halted […] The post Laconia development team includes big-name firms – and a business owner who went bankrupt appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
West Virginia resident accused of identity theft in Vermont
A West Virginia man was arrested in Vermont for alleged identity theft and false pretense. George Padin, 35, faces three counts of each charge.
Man Found Dead in Dover, New Hampshire, Park
A body found in Dover's Henry Law Park late Wednesday afternoon is not considered to be suspicious. Dover Police Capt. Mark Nadeau told Seacoast Current police were called to an area behind the Dover Children's Museum and the Cocheco River for a medical emergency around 4:30 p.m. Arriving first responders found a deceased man in his 20s.
Woman killed in crash on snowy N.H. highway identified as longtime teacher, principal
“Jackey was the calm in the storm, link to the chain and piece to the puzzle.”. New Hampshire police have identified the woman killed in a snowy highway crash last week. Jackleen H. Roberts, 58, was fatally injured in the crash, state police said in a press release. The single-vehicle...
WMUR.com
Firefighters remind people to use generators safely after flames destroy house in Moltonborough
MOULTONBOROUGH, N.H. — Moultonborough Fire Rescue reminded people to use generators safely after a home caught fire. Crews were dispatched to the home on Acorn Lane shortly before 7 a.m. on Saturday. The first responders to arrive found the home on fire. Flames were also threatening to spread to other buildings.
WMUR.com
1.9 magnitude earthquake reported in Alton
NEW DURHAM, N.H. — A small earthquake shook parts of New Hampshire early Tuesday morning. On Tuesday afternoon, the U.S. Geological Survey confirmed the magnitude 1.9 earthquake was centered in Alton at 5:05 a.m. The coordinates of the epicenter of the earthquake specifically lead to Ham Woods Road near Prospect Mountain Road.
nhbr.com
C/A Design breaks ground for new operations center in Exeter
C/A Design, part of the Thermal Solutions Segment (TSS) of The Heico Companies, an innovator and leader in aluminum brazing for the Aerospace & Defense industry, has announced the groundbreaking of their new headquarters in Exeter, NH. C/A Design’s state-of-the-art, 115,000-square-foot operations center aims to bring as many as 200...
nhbr.com
New trains coming to Amtrak Downeaster route through NH
The Downeaster — Amtrak’s passenger train route between Maine and Boston with three stops in New Hampshire — is slated for new trains that are part of a nationwide upgrade. On Thursday, Amtrak introduced its Airo trains, which the passenger railroad company described as an “elevated experience”...
mychamplainvalley.com
Thousands of Vermonters still in the dark after first major snowstorm
7,900 residents are left without power more than 72 hours past when the first Nor’easter started dumping heavy snow across the state. The storm began Friday morning and continued through much of Saturday, and continues to leave residents without power. The storm took a massive toll in southern Vermont, with most of the outages being reported in Windsor County.
Transgender New Hampshire worker denied coverage alleges discrimination
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A transgender woman in New Hampshire filed a discrimination complaint Friday against the manufacturing company where she works as a machinist, challenging its exclusion of gender-transition health coverage. The complaint against Barrington-based Turbocam, which makes parts for the HVAC, automotive, aviation and space exploration industries,...
NECN
Police Seek Man Accused of Killing 5-Month-Old Puppy in Manchester, NH
Police in Manchester, New Hampshire are trying to track down a man accused of killing a 5-month-old pitbull puppy. William Farnsworth, 29, is accused of attacking and killing the animal on Saturday. Farnsworth is wanted on charges of animal cruelty, witness tampering and falsifying evidence. Anyone with information on this...
thepulseofnh.com
Late Week Storm Forecast For NH
A late week storm is expected to bring snow and a wintry mix to areas north and west of Concord late Thursday night or early Friday morning. However, it will be primarily heavy rain on Friday as temperatures climb into the 50s. Forecasters also warn that late Friday afternoon and evening, it’s likely winds may gust to 50 miles-per-hour, which could cause power outages.
WMUR.com
Police seek pickup truck allegedly involved in 7 separate hit-and-run crashes in Franklin, Salisbury
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire State Police are trying to track down a driver involved in several crashes that led to property damage in Franklin and Salisbury. Police said the hit-and-run crashes involving a tan or gold pickup truck happened between 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. on Sunday. Police...
