Former Super Bowl Champion RB In Hospice Care
In 2012, the Denver Broncos selected running back Ronnie Hillman in the 3rd round of the NFL Draft. He proceeded to play for the team for four seasons and won a Super Bowl in 2015, the last year with the team and having Peyton Manning at quarterback.
49ers' Armstead calls $300K rookie dinner a 'prank'
The NFL rookie dinner with the astronomical tab is now a time-honored tradition. The drinks flow, veterans order porterhouses and lobsters and any other high-price menu items and rookies pick up the bill. It's a well-worn "welcome to the league" move. Veteran defensive linemen for the San Francisco 49ers took...
Steelers QB Pickett to return from concussion vs. Raiders
PITTSBURGH -- After being sidelined with his second concussion in eight weeks, Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett is expected to start against the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday night. As of Monday afternoon, Pickett remained in the concussion protocol. But Tomlin said if the team practiced Monday, Pickett would be a full participant.
Chargers jump into AFC playoff picture with 'masterful' final drive
INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- Inside a celebratory Los Angeles Chargers postgame locker room, music blared, the energy was palpable and wide receiver Mike Williams offered a fitting description of the scene. "Turnt," Williams said, smiling. "I'd have to agree with him," quarterback Justin Herbert said with a grin. Moments earlier, Herbert...
Ridiculous Patriots-Raiders ending shocks NFL Twitter
The New England Patriots don't normally lose games like this. On the road against the Las Vegas Raiders, the Patriots clawed back from a 17-3 deficit to take the lead 24-17. Though the Raiders came back to tie it, the Patriots had to be feeling good about themselves heading into overtime.
Arch Manning rumors fly after report about QB recruit flipping
Arch Manning became a trending topic and subject of rumors on Twitter Tuesday, and it’s all due to a reporter’s tweet. The Athletic’s Ari Wasserman, a national college football reporter, said that a “big-time QB” would be flipping his commitment on Wednesday. Got word that there is going to be a big-time QB flipping tomorrow.... The post Arch Manning rumors fly after report about QB recruit flipping appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Chargers CB J.C. Jackson arrested in relation to 'nonviolent family issue'
Los Angeles Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson was booked Monday afternoon at the Bristol County Jail and House of Correction in North Dartmouth, Massachusetts, in relation to a nonviolent family issue, according to a spokesperson at the Bristol County Sheriff's Office. Jackson was transported to the station by Fall River police...
Report: Giants postpone Carlos Correa intro for medical concern
The San Francisco Giants postponed a news conference Tuesday to introduce Carlos Correa after a medical concern arose during the All-Star shortstop's physical, two people with direct knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press. The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the Giants...
