Lincoln, NE

North Platte Post

Assaults on staff nearly double at Lincoln Regional Center

LINCOLN — Assaults on staff nearly doubled this past year at the Lincoln Regional Center, according to a new report that detailed concerns and progress at state institutions. The annual review of Nebraska’s public institutions also raised concerns about staff turnover that exceeded 30% in some facilities, and the...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Post

Lincoln South Beltway now open for traffic

Governor Pete Ricketts, the Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) Director John Selmer, and other state and local partners gathered to celebrate the opening of the Lincoln South Beltway. Through the collaborative efforts of NDOT and its partners, work is complete on the mainline of the Lincoln South Beltway. As of...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Post

Drone no-fly zone issued over Keystone oil spill site in Kansas

TC Energy has established a no-fly zone over the Kansas site where its Keystone pipeline spilled 14,000 barrels of oil following drone footage of the disaster. The Canadian company said in a statement that it did so for safety reasons. But drone footage of the spill — the largest in the pipeline’s history — was among the only means of seeing the damage as the site is closed to press. Even lawmakers were not allowed there for a briefing.
KANSAS STATE
North Platte Post

Nebraska fire officials begin burning slash piles across the state

Starting immediately as weather allows over the winter months, officials across the state plan to burn slash piles. Nebraska Game and Parks will burn slash piles containing trees and shrubs removed from grasslands and forests, along with other debris piles, on both wildlife management areas and state park areas. The goal is to reduce fuel loads while conditions are safer for burning.
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Post

Grants available for historic renovation work in rural Neb.

LINCOLN — Applications are being sought for $350,000 in grant funds available for repair and rehabilitation of historic properties in communities of less than 30,000 population. The Rural Nebraska Historic Preservation grant program, being administered by History Nebraska, is intended for properties listed on the National Register of Historic...
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Post

Nebraska chamber launches statewide tech association

A new statewide technology organization has been launched to unite Nebraska’s tech minds and to push for growth and favorable policies for the industry. The formation of Tech Nebraska was announced Friday by Nebraska Chamber President Bryan Slone during the chamber’s innovation and tech summit in Lincoln. Slone...
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Post

Neb. meat processor fined for false beef grading records

OMAHA — Omaha meat processing company Nebraska Beef Ltd. has been sentenced to a year’s probation and fined $200,000 for falsely representing beef grading records. In addition to that sentence this month in federal court, the company paid a $550,000 fine as part of a civil settlement with the government for its conduct.
OMAHA, NE
North Platte Post

Gov. Ricketts issues Emergency Proclamation for Neb. Panhandle

Governor Pete Ricketts issued an Emergency Proclamation for impacted counties in the Panhandle and North Central Nebraska following an ongoing winter storm. On Tuesday, December 13th, a severe winter storm moved across the Panhandle and North Central Nebraska, producing large amounts of snow and strong winds. The storm has caused damage to private and public property and infrastructure, and it has prevented emergency access to remote locations. The Governor’s emergency proclamation was signed for the purpose of providing State assistance to support opening public roads for health and safety emergencies to remote locations within the impacted counties.
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Post

Green to retire as U of Nebraska-Lincoln chancellor

LINCOLN — Ronnie Green, the chancellor of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln for nearly the past seven years, announced Tuesday that he will retire in June, or sooner if a successor is found. In a video, Green said that after “reflection, we reached the family decision that 2023 would be...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Post

UNK MBB: Lopers fall to Bronchos

The 11th-ranked Central Oklahoma Bronchos got big efforts from Division I transfer Curtis Haywood II and junior guard Jaden Wells to pull away from Nebraska Kearney, 62-53, Sunday evening at the Health & Sports Center. The Bronchos (10-1, 5-1) are now 19-5 all-time against the Lopers (2-9, 0-5). The two...
KEARNEY, NE
North Platte Post

North Platte, Neb., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations.

