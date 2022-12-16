Read full article on original website
Life-threatening temps, wind chills impact western Neb. Wednesday, Thursday
The National Weather Service is forecasting life-threatening wind chills Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures will drop Wednesday night rapidly, falling 30 degrees over a three-hour period, as a polar cold front will plunge overnight lows on Wednesday to -19, and a high on Thursday of -5. Light snow with less than...
Assaults on staff nearly double at Lincoln Regional Center
LINCOLN — Assaults on staff nearly doubled this past year at the Lincoln Regional Center, according to a new report that detailed concerns and progress at state institutions. The annual review of Nebraska’s public institutions also raised concerns about staff turnover that exceeded 30% in some facilities, and the...
Neb. troopers respond to 39 crashes, assist over 200 motorists during blizzard
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb.-As western Nebraska continues to dig out of the remnants of this week's blizzard, the Nebraska State Patrol is looking back on a few busy days. The Patrol reported that troopers responded to 39 crashes and assisted 210 motorists from Wednesday to Thursday. As of Friday morning, numerous roads...
Lincoln South Beltway now open for traffic
Governor Pete Ricketts, the Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) Director John Selmer, and other state and local partners gathered to celebrate the opening of the Lincoln South Beltway. Through the collaborative efforts of NDOT and its partners, work is complete on the mainline of the Lincoln South Beltway. As of...
Higher fuel costs likely to drive up Neb. heating bills again this winter
LINCOLN — Local utilities, social service agencies and fuel companies have spent months urging Nebraskans to take some simple steps to slice the edge off winter heating bills. Experts project that this winter’s bills could outpace last year’s tallies by 15% to 50%, as shifting demand, global instability and...
Drone no-fly zone issued over Keystone oil spill site in Kansas
TC Energy has established a no-fly zone over the Kansas site where its Keystone pipeline spilled 14,000 barrels of oil following drone footage of the disaster. The Canadian company said in a statement that it did so for safety reasons. But drone footage of the spill — the largest in the pipeline’s history — was among the only means of seeing the damage as the site is closed to press. Even lawmakers were not allowed there for a briefing.
Nebraska fire officials begin burning slash piles across the state
Starting immediately as weather allows over the winter months, officials across the state plan to burn slash piles. Nebraska Game and Parks will burn slash piles containing trees and shrubs removed from grasslands and forests, along with other debris piles, on both wildlife management areas and state park areas. The goal is to reduce fuel loads while conditions are safer for burning.
Grants available for historic renovation work in rural Neb.
LINCOLN — Applications are being sought for $350,000 in grant funds available for repair and rehabilitation of historic properties in communities of less than 30,000 population. The Rural Nebraska Historic Preservation grant program, being administered by History Nebraska, is intended for properties listed on the National Register of Historic...
Officials: Colorado firm's alfalfa cubes may kill horses
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — State and federal officials are warning horse owners not to feed their animals Top of the Rockies brand alfalfa cubes after nearly 100 horses developed neurologic illnesses — 45 of which have died or been euthanized. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued...
Judge: Candidate failed to prove ‘actual malice’ from Neb. GOP ads
OMAHA — The two-year legal fight is not yet over between the loser of a 2020 GOP-on-GOP legislative race and the Nebraska Republican Party that accused her in ads of wrongdoing. Nebraska City business owner Janet Palmtag lost her defamation lawsuit against the state GOP, a Lancaster County District...
Nebraska chamber launches statewide tech association
A new statewide technology organization has been launched to unite Nebraska’s tech minds and to push for growth and favorable policies for the industry. The formation of Tech Nebraska was announced Friday by Nebraska Chamber President Bryan Slone during the chamber’s innovation and tech summit in Lincoln. Slone...
Neb. meat processor fined for false beef grading records
OMAHA — Omaha meat processing company Nebraska Beef Ltd. has been sentenced to a year’s probation and fined $200,000 for falsely representing beef grading records. In addition to that sentence this month in federal court, the company paid a $550,000 fine as part of a civil settlement with the government for its conduct.
US storm brings tornadoes, blizzard-like conditions; 2 dead
DALLAS (AP) — A destructive storm marched across the United States, spawning tornadoes that touched down in parts of Texas, Oklahoma and Louisiana, where two deaths were reported, and it delivered blizzard-like conditions to the Great Plains and threatened more severe weather Wednesday in the South. In northern Louisiana,...
Gov. Ricketts issues Emergency Proclamation for Neb. Panhandle
Governor Pete Ricketts issued an Emergency Proclamation for impacted counties in the Panhandle and North Central Nebraska following an ongoing winter storm. On Tuesday, December 13th, a severe winter storm moved across the Panhandle and North Central Nebraska, producing large amounts of snow and strong winds. The storm has caused damage to private and public property and infrastructure, and it has prevented emergency access to remote locations. The Governor’s emergency proclamation was signed for the purpose of providing State assistance to support opening public roads for health and safety emergencies to remote locations within the impacted counties.
Green to retire as U of Nebraska-Lincoln chancellor
LINCOLN — Ronnie Green, the chancellor of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln for nearly the past seven years, announced Tuesday that he will retire in June, or sooner if a successor is found. In a video, Green said that after “reflection, we reached the family decision that 2023 would be...
Jefferson Elementary counselor named Elementary School Counselor of the Year
News Release Nebraska School Counselors Association. In conjunction with their Annual School Counselor Academy, the Nebraska School Counselor Association (NSCA) is pleased to announce recipients of numerous awards. Ms. Kara Hahn was named the 2022 Nebraska Elementary School Counselor of the Year. Ms. Hahn is a school counselor at Jefferson...
UNK MBB: Lopers fall to Bronchos
The 11th-ranked Central Oklahoma Bronchos got big efforts from Division I transfer Curtis Haywood II and junior guard Jaden Wells to pull away from Nebraska Kearney, 62-53, Sunday evening at the Health & Sports Center. The Bronchos (10-1, 5-1) are now 19-5 all-time against the Lopers (2-9, 0-5). The two...
‘It’s time’: Kansas Water Authority wants to save Ogallala Aquifer
COLBY — Kansas should scrap its de facto policy of draining the Ogallala Aquifer, a state board decided Wednesday. Instead, the board said, the Kansas government should take steps to stop the decline of the aquifer, which supplies water to one-sixth of the world’s grain supply, and save it for future generations.
Attorneys general want Apple, Google to raise age ratings for TikTok
Attorneys general from 15 states want Apple and Google to increase their age ratings for the social media application TikTok. They have sent letters to the companies’ CEOs that say states have the right to pursue legal action if age ratings for the app aren’t changed. The Apple...
Nebraska gets an additional $41M in opioid settlement funds
LINCOLN — A legal settlement with CVS and Walgreens over dispensing of dangerous opioids will deliver another $41 million to the State of Nebraska, the State Attorney General’s Office announced this week. Nationwide, litigation against the pharmaceutical industry for its role in the opioid crisis has now surpassed...
