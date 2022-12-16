Read full article on original website
Do You Agree That These Are Minnesota’s Favorite Fries?
Why they do these surveys, I don't know but I find myself reading them all the time. Recently, Spruce did a survey on what every state's favorite French fries are. I was kind of surprised as to what Minnesotan's favorite French fries are. I would have guessed McDonald's or Wendy's or one of my favorites Culvers. As far as St Cloud goes, I would have guessed Val's. But, nope. Minnesotan's favorite fries are from none other than Arby's. Huh? No offense to Arby's but, really?
Airlines start issuing travel waivers for MSP as blizzard bears down on Minnesota
Airlines have started issuing travel waivers to those flying to and from Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport, and Rochester and Duluth airports ahead of this week's life-threatening blizzard. Major airlines are announcing they will be offering free changes to flights in and out of Minnesota between Wednesday and Friday, when the state...
Enjoy This Video Of A Minnesota Mink Out For A Run In The Snow
Ever seen a mink out for a run? Well, it's not like this little fella was exercising on purpose, but a Northern Minnesota lodge caught the four-legged critter out running before the North Shore got blasted by snow. Gunflint Pines Resort and Campground posted the video of the mink out...
Popular Longtime Running Minnesota Festival gets License Revoked. Is this Done?
At the beginning of December I was sharing how the Scott County officials had a meeting to discuss several items. The one item on the agenda, that was the biggest of them all, is whether or not Mid-America Festivals, who run the Minnesota Renaissance Festival, should have their permit revoked.
Residents Of This Minnesota City Have The Worst Commute In The State
Gone are the days when the majority of people can work from the comfort of their own home due to the pandemic. For better or for worse, many American workers are now back to starting their days enduring congested roads, unpredictable public transit and all of the frustrations that come with that —And some people have it worse than others.
Wisconsin’s frozen road law begins Wednesday, what that means:
(WFRV) – Officials with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) are reminding motorists that Wisconsin’s frozen road law takes effect on Wednesday at 12:01 a.m. for the northern half of Wisconsin. The frozen road law allows vehicles hauling abrasives or salt for highway winter maintenance and certain forest...
Get A Grip! Does Your Minnesota Car Have This Hidden Feature?
I discovered something on my vehicle the other day, that I never knew existed. All these years and I've never used this handy little feature; so I thought maybe I'm not the only one that didn't realize it is on just about every vehicle out there. THINGS YOU NEVER KNEW...
Frozen road law takes effect for northern Wisconsin starting Wednesday
WISCONSIN — Starting Wednesday at 12:01 a.m., the frozen road law goes into effect for the northern half of Wisconsin, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The frozen road law allows vehicles carrying abrasives or salt for highway winter maintenance to carry more weight, according to WisDOT. As...
10 Positives About Minnesota Winters
I may just be one of the biggest complainers about winter. It sucks, in my view but I realize many people enjoy a variety of winter activities, so I am attempting to put myself in that frame of mind. With these frigid temps moving in, there's no time like the...
Unique Ice Shanties Coming to a Frozen Minnesota Lake in January 2023
The Art Shanty Project is returning to frozen Lake Harriet in Minneapolis once again in 2023. The Art Shanty Project was started in 2004 by two artists taking inspiration the pop-up communities of ice fisherman that set up on Minnesota's frozen lakes each winter:. Inspired by pop-up ice fishing villages,...
Delta Air Lines Adds Seven Routes from Minneapolis
DALLAS — Delta Air Lines (DL) has added new and resumed routes from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP) in preparation for summer 2023. Delta Air Lines and SkyWest Airlines (OO), a Delta Connection affiliate, will fly the summer ’23 MSP routes. The announced routes are as follows:. Burlington...
Central Minnesota Schools are Already Running Out of Snow Days
Winter is off to a brutal start in Minnesota, so much so that some schools have already used their allotted snow days. Long Prairie-Grey Eagle Schools shared this post on Facebook:. Notice for 3rd-6th grade parents: E-learning information. We have used our allocated snow days for this year. If we...
Minnesota’s Como Zoo Lost One of It’s Most Beloved Residents
I remember being a kid and heading over to the Como Zoo quite often. Or so it seemed. We lived in St. Paul before we made the move to more rural Central Minnesota and the zoo wasn't too far away. Plus, there were some fun rides, animals, and snacks that made for a fun activity on a summer day.
2 Refugees & One Caring Minnesotan Meet Again Years Later After Kind Deed.
Going to go ahead and warn you now, there's a good chance you'll need tissues for this story. I'm a sap. Almost anything and everything can make me tear up, just ask my boyfriend. Apparently, I have a tell tale sign when I am about to cry or tear up, my nose gives me away, every single time by it turning red out of nowhere. He automatically passes me a puffs when he sees it happen knowing I've been touched by whatever the story is at hand.
And The Winner Is…Light Up Central Minnesota Winning Home
There were nearly 40 submissions made during our Light Up Central Minnesota holiday lights contest. The entries ranged from artfully decorated Christmas trees to fully lit homes with armies of accessories. But in the end, the name that was pulled from our Santa hat here was Bethany Reimer!. Here is...
Schools announce snow closures for Wednesday, Thursday
With heavy snow hitting Minnesota on Wednesday, followed by a blizzard and dangerously low temperatures Thursday and Friday, schools have started announcing closures. While some school districts – including Minneapolis and St. Paul – are already on their winter break, others are not starting until this Friday. In...
Five ND doctors formally sanctioned in 2022
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Board of Medicine formally disciplined five licensed doctors in 2022. The sanctions resulted in three physicians losing their credentials to practice in the state. The board’s executive director, Sandra DePountis, says the board disciplined fewer doctors than in the past two years.
Minnesota utilities urge customers to prepare for cold
MINNEAPOLIS – With the coldest temperatures of the season so far headed toward North Dakota and Minnesota, utilities are urging customers to turn down their thermostat at night and when they’re away. “With a programmable thermostat, it’s easy to have your heating system work around your schedule, so...
How One Central Minnesota Company Honors Big Lake PD’s Late K9 and Spreads Cheer!
Love this time of year for so many reason, but particularly because I love seeing the an abundance of giving this time of year. Not that in Minnesota we don't see Minnesota Nice year round. We just tend to see a little more of it during the Christmas, Holiday season. Just last week, shared with you a story out of Moorhead, Minnesota and what three officers spread some joy and kindness. Read that story HERE.
