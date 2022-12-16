ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 1

Related
96.7 The River

Do You Agree That These Are Minnesota’s Favorite Fries?

Why they do these surveys, I don't know but I find myself reading them all the time. Recently, Spruce did a survey on what every state's favorite French fries are. I was kind of surprised as to what Minnesotan's favorite French fries are. I would have guessed McDonald's or Wendy's or one of my favorites Culvers. As far as St Cloud goes, I would have guessed Val's. But, nope. Minnesotan's favorite fries are from none other than Arby's. Huh? No offense to Arby's but, really?
SAINT CLOUD, MN
iheart.com

Residents Of This Minnesota City Have The Worst Commute In The State

Gone are the days when the majority of people can work from the comfort of their own home due to the pandemic. For better or for worse, many American workers are now back to starting their days enduring congested roads, unpredictable public transit and all of the frustrations that come with that —And some people have it worse than others.
MINNESOTA STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin’s frozen road law begins Wednesday, what that means:

(WFRV) – Officials with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) are reminding motorists that Wisconsin’s frozen road law takes effect on Wednesday at 12:01 a.m. for the northern half of Wisconsin. The frozen road law allows vehicles hauling abrasives or salt for highway winter maintenance and certain forest...
WISCONSIN STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Frozen road law takes effect for northern Wisconsin starting Wednesday

WISCONSIN — Starting Wednesday at 12:01 a.m., the frozen road law goes into effect for the northern half of Wisconsin, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The frozen road law allows vehicles carrying abrasives or salt for highway winter maintenance to carry more weight, according to WisDOT. As...
WISCONSIN STATE
96.7 The River

10 Positives About Minnesota Winters

I may just be one of the biggest complainers about winter. It sucks, in my view but I realize many people enjoy a variety of winter activities, so I am attempting to put myself in that frame of mind. With these frigid temps moving in, there's no time like the...
MINNESOTA STATE
airwaysmag.com

Delta Air Lines Adds Seven Routes from Minneapolis

DALLAS — Delta Air Lines (DL) has added new and resumed routes from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP) in preparation for summer 2023. Delta Air Lines and SkyWest Airlines (OO), a Delta Connection affiliate, will fly the summer ’23 MSP routes. The announced routes are as follows:. Burlington...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
96.7 The River

2 Refugees & One Caring Minnesotan Meet Again Years Later After Kind Deed.

Going to go ahead and warn you now, there's a good chance you'll need tissues for this story. I'm a sap. Almost anything and everything can make me tear up, just ask my boyfriend. Apparently, I have a tell tale sign when I am about to cry or tear up, my nose gives me away, every single time by it turning red out of nowhere. He automatically passes me a puffs when he sees it happen knowing I've been touched by whatever the story is at hand.
BLAINE, MN
96.7 The River

And The Winner Is…Light Up Central Minnesota Winning Home

There were nearly 40 submissions made during our Light Up Central Minnesota holiday lights contest. The entries ranged from artfully decorated Christmas trees to fully lit homes with armies of accessories. But in the end, the name that was pulled from our Santa hat here was Bethany Reimer!. Here is...
KFYR-TV

Five ND doctors formally sanctioned in 2022

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Board of Medicine formally disciplined five licensed doctors in 2022. The sanctions resulted in three physicians losing their credentials to practice in the state. The board’s executive director, Sandra DePountis, says the board disciplined fewer doctors than in the past two years.
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
kfgo.com

Minnesota utilities urge customers to prepare for cold

MINNEAPOLIS – With the coldest temperatures of the season so far headed toward North Dakota and Minnesota, utilities are urging customers to turn down their thermostat at night and when they’re away. “With a programmable thermostat, it’s easy to have your heating system work around your schedule, so...
MINNESOTA STATE
96.7 The River

How One Central Minnesota Company Honors Big Lake PD’s Late K9 and Spreads Cheer!

Love this time of year for so many reason, but particularly because I love seeing the an abundance of giving this time of year. Not that in Minnesota we don't see Minnesota Nice year round. We just tend to see a little more of it during the Christmas, Holiday season. Just last week, shared with you a story out of Moorhead, Minnesota and what three officers spread some joy and kindness. Read that story HERE.
BIG LAKE, MN
96.7 The River

96.7 The River

St. Cloud, MN
6K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

96.7 The River plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://river967.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy