sandhillssentinel.com
Woman with 4 children in car tries to flee traffic stop
A woman with four children in her car allegedly tried to flee from a deputy during a traffic stop on Friday. A deputy with the Moore County Sheriff’s Department “attempted to initiate a traffic stop for multiple violations in the Southern Pines area,” said Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields in a news advisory.
2 dead in murder-suicide at law office in Goldsboro, police say
The incident was initially reported as a shooting at the Riddle and Brantley Law Firm at 601 N. Spence Ave., according to a news release from Goldsboro police.
cbs17
Raleigh police looking to ID person connected to shooting at occupied business
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh Police Department is asking for the public’s help in trying to identify a person in connection to a shooting in the city on Dec. 12. Someone shot into an occupied business in the 200 block of South East Street around 9:06 p.m., police said.
cbs17
Police investigating vehicle break-ins at Raleigh Carmax; 2 juveniles were detained
RALEIGH, N.C. — A reported string of vehicle break-ins at CarMax in Raleigh on Saturday led to the detention of two juveniles by police. According to Raleigh police, the incident happened around 11:30 p.m. at the business at 8007 Wildwood Forest Drive which is off Perry Creek Road in northeast Raleigh.
cbs17
Raleigh police crackdown nets 23 DWI charges, 44 speeders; 4 cars seized for racing, officials say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police said they partnered with several agencies Friday night to crack down on drunk driving and other unsafe driving behaviors. Police did not say where they focused the operation, which also included Knightdale, Wake Forest, Holly Springs, Zebulon, Apex and Garner police. But, they...
cbs17
Fayetteville woman wanted on federal warrants arrested
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman wanted on federal warrants was arrested Monday in Fayetteville. Candice Cherelle Spencer, 31, of Fayetteville, was found in the area of the 700 block of Arthington Street by members of the Fayetteville Police Departments Violent Crime Apprehension Team, according to a police news release.
Gov. Cooper commutes sentence of NC woman who killed 4 in apartment fire ‘prank’ 20 years ago
Danahey was arrested after an investigation found that she set fire to a futon on a deck at the Campus Walk Apartments off Spring Garden Road on Feb. 15, 2002. She later admitted to starting the fire as a Valentine's prank on an ex-boyfriend.
Police investigating accident that left one dead
LAURINBURG — A 74-year-old man was killed Friday evening after a traffic accident. According to Lt. Jeremy White with the Laurinburg Police Department, officers responded to the intersection of South Main Street and Welch Street around 9:55 p.m. after a traffic accident between a vehicle and a pedestrian. The...
1 killed, 1 arrested after Sunday shooting in Laurinburg
LAURINBURG, N.C. (WBTW) — A man was arrested Sunday after a person was killed in an early morning shooting in Laurinburg, according to police. Frederick Eugene Williams, 27, of Wallace, South Carolina was pronounced dead at Scotland Memorial Hospital, according to police, who said the shooting happened at about 3:30 a.m. in the 100 block […]
cbs17
Man removed electronic monitoring device, Fayetteville police asking for help finding him
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police are looking for a man who they said removed his electronic monitoring device. Police said 23-year-old JQuan Rashod Fitzgerald removed the device Monday. He was being monitored on a robbery with a dangerous weapon charge. Additional warrants for Fitzgerald are forthcoming, police said....
WECT
Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office arrests man who allegedly killed deputy
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office announced during a press conference that 24-year-old Nicholas Terlizzi of Linden was arrested for the death of Deputy Oscar Bolanos-Anavisca. Terlizzi has been charged with felony death by vehicle, felony hit and run, driving while impaired, reckless driving to...
WRAL
Fayetteville man taken into custody after nearly six-hour standoff
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — The Fayetteville Police Department said Friday that a man has been arrested after a standoff with officers. Police said Friday the Violent Crime Apprehension Team received information on the location of a wanted suspect at a residence along the 2000 block of Caramel Drive. The subject,...
cbs17
Johnston County felon busted with 8 pounds of marijuana, $74K worth of fentanyl in Dunn, Harnett County Sheriff’s Office says
DUNN, N.C. (WNCN) — Eight pounds of marijuana, three firearms, and $74,000 worth of fentanyl have landed a Johnston County felon in the Harnett County Detention Center. Michael Joseph Eason, 39, was arrested in the 200 block of Howards Lane in Dunn on Thursday as Harnett County Sheriff’s Office and ATF executed a search warrant there, the sheriff’s office said Friday.
Lenoir County man arrested on drug charges as part of ‘Operation Restore Lenoir’
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office continued its “Operation Restore Lenoir” with the arrest of a La Grange man on drug charges on Friday. Jarrett Heith Shaw was arrested by deputies after a search warrant at Shaw’s Kennedy Home Road home. Members of the LCSO’s narcotics unit and the Kinston Police Department’s […]
WYFF4.com
Woman dies in North Carolina after being mauled by two dogs, authorities say
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. — A North Carolina woman died after she was mauled by two dogs, according to authorities. Authorities with the Pender County Sheriff's Office said they got a 911 call on Dec. 8 about a woman on the ground in a backyard on Holiday Drive. They said...
Polkton police pursuit ends in Rockingham wreck
ROCKINGHAM — A late morning police chase that started in Anson County on Wednesday, crossed the river and ended with a crash near a Richmond County pharmacy. According to the Polkton Police Department, officers attempted to stop a dark-colored four-door Ford on U.S. 74 around 11 a.m. Dec. 14 but the driver refused to stop.
North Carolina man accused of killing dad found dead, sheriff says
A man accused of killing his father was found dead Wednesday afternoon in Sanford, according to the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
Girlfriend charged in Fayetteville man's shooting death
A Fayetteville woman involved in a domestic dispute with her boyfriend has been charged in his death. police said.
WXIA 11 Alive
North Carolina deputy hit, killed by drunk driver while investigating robbery
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. — A Cumberland County deputy was injured Friday morning when a drunk driver hit him while he was responding to a robbery at Circle K on Gillespie Street, according to a report from WRAL. The deputy was investigating a robbery that happened at Circle K. He...
cbs17
Mushrooms, cocaine, weed found during Selma traffic stop, police say
SELMA, N.C. (WNCN) — A traffic stop in Selma led to a drug arrest early Sunday morning, according to the Selma Police Department. Around 4 a.m. on Sunday, officers conducted a traffic stop for a motor vehicle violation in the 400 block of West Railroad Street in Selma. After...
