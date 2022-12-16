Read full article on original website
Portion of Oak Avenue set to close for a month in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Sewer work will close a road in Ithaca for a month. The work to install a new sewer will happen on Oak Avenue near Collegetown. It will be closed between College Avenue and Summit Street, with residential access. Crews begin tomorrow at 7:00 a.m. and the project is expected to wrap up at 3:30 p.m. on January 20th.
Tompkins County Mental Health Department to close Wednesday afternoon
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Tompkins County Mental Health Department will close in the afternoon on Wednesday, December 21st. The building located at 201 East Green Street in Ithaca will shutter its doors from noon to 4:30 p.m. for staff development. If there is an emergency, appropriate staff will be notified.
Holiday air travel to see 14 percent jump, AAA predicts
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WHCU) — More people will be boarding planes this holiday season. Experts predict a 14 percent bump in air travel compared to last year. Brian Murray is the Director of Travel for AAA in Western and Central New York. He says to get to the airport early, and pack lightly.
Ithaca Police arrest man in Dollar Tree burglary
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – An Ithaca man is facing charges. The Ithaca Police Department was notified of a theft just after 6 a.m. Tuesday. A private security contractor for the Dollar Tree was watching it happen in real-time. IPD responded and took the man into custody without incident. 26-year-old Edrick Acosta Ramos is charged with felony burglary and misdemeanor criminal mischief.
Tioga County looking to fill vacant Legislature seat
OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) — The chairwoman of the Tioga County Legislature is remembering a colleague. Eddie Hollenbeck died in November. He represented Newark Valley for a decade. Martha Sauerbrey says he will be missed. Hollenbeck’s passing leaves a vacancy on the legislature, which Sauerbrey says will be addressed after...
Argos Inn seeks to add rooms, renovations
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A historic hotel in Ithaca might be expanding. Owners at Argos Inn aim to build a three-story addition. It would have 11 guest rooms and office space. The hotel also hopes to renovate its outdoor seating area. City officials will review the plans on Tuesday...
Suspect arrested in fatal Ithaca stabbing
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Ithaca Police have a suspect in a deadly stabbing. Authorities are not identifying the suspect, who was taken to Tompkins County Jail on unrelated charges, but they have identified the victim as 37-year-old Zacharias Moore. Police say Moore was found around 11:30 Monday morning in...
