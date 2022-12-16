The $2 Frosty Key Tag entitles customers to one free Jr. Frosty every day until Dec. 31, 2023 A $2 investment can get you $365 of free desserts. Wendy's Frosty Key Tag is available once again for fans to purchase for $2. The inexpensive keychains, which are available for purchase at participating locations until Jan. 29, offers customers one free Jr. Frosty every day until Dec. 31, 2023. You can choose between a physical Frosty-inspired tag on their keychains or a digital tag in Wendy's mobile app. The only...

1 DAY AGO