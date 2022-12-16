The YMCA SouthCoast location in Swansea just announced it will break ground on a splash pad in the coming weeks that will be open by summer 2023. Imagine a YMCA without a pool or a place to keep cool and stay refreshed. That was the case at the Swansea location but not anymore. Since the Y is a non-profit it needed to raise the funds to build the addition and it appears it's close enough to its goal to make the commitment.

