Rhode Island Regulators Licensed a Sixth Recreational Marijuana Store as Sales Figures Reach $1.4 MillionWilliam DavisExeter, RI
Just Announced! Plymouth & Kingston's Free Holiday Lights Tour!Dianna CarneyKingston, MA
Breaking: TJ Maxx Temporarily Closed After Building Caught Fire in Rhode IslandBryan DijkhuizenCranston, RI
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Rhode IslandTravel MavenWarwick, RI
Popular Providence bar temporarily closed after an employee allegedly fired a gun during a fightEdy ZooProvidence, RI
Healey and Driscoll to Hold Pre-Inaugural Event in Taunton
Massachusetts Governor-Elect Maura Healey and Lieutenant Governor-Elect Kim Driscoll are coming to Taunton. The duo will be formally sworn into office as the Commonwealth's first all-female-led gubernatorial administration on January 5 at TD Garden in Boston. The location for the event and the title, "Moving the Ball Forward," is a...
Dartmouth Teacher Recognized for Her Big Heart & Efforts in Inclusion [TEACHER OF THE MONTH]
Mrs. Christine Fistori is a fourth-grade teacher at Cushman School in Dartmouth, and thanks to her big heart and hard work, she is Fun 107’s Teacher of the Month. Here's what nominator Heather Pimentel had to say about her daughter's teacher:. Christine teaches an integrated pre-k class that my...
Who Is the Jenny Lind in New Bedford’s Jenny Lind Street?
Johanna Maria "Jenny" Lind was born on October 6, 1820, in Klara in central Stockholm, Sweden. So how is it that there is a street named for her in New Bedford?. Well, since you ask, I will tell you. I don't know. Jenny Lind was a Swedish opera singer often...
Check in With Kiki, Dartmouth’s Miracle Sheep Beating the Odds
She was given terrible odds to live, now one year later Dartmouth's miracle sheep Kiki is still kicking. Last January I had the privilege to meet Kiki and hear her story. She was only six weeks old at the time, had been born with paralyzed legs and her own mother had refused to nurse her.
Sandwich Giants Are the Towering Tradition of a True Cape Cod Christmas
There’s a giant holiday tradition in the Cape Cod town of Sandwich that you may not have known about, but it’s about to become a big part of your annual festivities. All throughout the town, the Sandwich Giants stand tall over local homes and businesses, cheerily lighting up the night sky in unique and artistic ways.
Was the Money Spent to Light Fall River’s Braga Bridge Worth It?
In May, the Commonwealth of Massachusetts announced the completion of Phase One of the project to illuminate the Charles M. Braga Bridge that connects Fall River and Somerset along I-195 over the Taunton River. The Massachusetts Department of Transportation expects the project to be complete by the end of 2023.
New Bedford Welcomes Home Schooner Ernestina-Morrissey in Grand Fashion
NEW BEDFORD (1420 WBSM) — The Schooner Ernestina-Morrissey – a ship that operated as a fishing, exploration, and immigration vessel during the 20th century – has finally returned home to New Bedford after a seven-year refurbishing in Boothbay, Maine. Docked at New Bedford State Pier, the schooner...
New Bedford Lab Involved in Kickback Allegations
NEW BEDFORD — The state Attorney General's office has settled with a Rhode Island clinical laboratory over a purported kickback and false claims scheme that allegedly involved a laboratory in New Bedford. The Massachusetts Attorney General's office says Dominion Diagnostics of North Kingstown, Rhode Island has agreed to pay...
SouthCoast Beaches Could Erode as Area on Coastal Flood Watch
Beaches across the SouthCoast and Rhode Island may see "significant erosion" as the region is put on a coastal flood watch ahead of a storm expected later this week. That's according to the National Weather Service, which named Westport in particular as an area at risk of beach erosion Thursday to Friday.
Newport Hotel Sleighing the Internet With Giant Gingerbread Lighthouse
Despite being the smallest state in the country, Rhode Island is home to some pretty big tourist attractions. The latest is a giant gingerbread house that sits tall and mighty in the lower lobby of the Newport Marriott. What would typically be a small snow-day project instead became a 17-foot-tall gingerbread lighthouse accompanied by a 7-foot-tall keeper’s house.
Classic Television Shows With Massachusetts Ties
Television has been around for a hundred years, but it wasn't until the 1950s, after World War II, that TV became a staple in American homes. Black and white TV sets became the rage, launching the careers of legends such as Milton Berle, Jackie Gleason, Lucy and Desi, Sid Caesar and many others.
Swansea YMCA Makes a Splash With ‘Exciting’ Addition
The YMCA SouthCoast location in Swansea just announced it will break ground on a splash pad in the coming weeks that will be open by summer 2023. Imagine a YMCA without a pool or a place to keep cool and stay refreshed. That was the case at the Swansea location but not anymore. Since the Y is a non-profit it needed to raise the funds to build the addition and it appears it's close enough to its goal to make the commitment.
Chargers Cornerback Being Held in Dartmouth Jail
DARTMOUTH — Former Patriots player and current Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson is being held at the Bristol County House of Corrections in Dartmouth, a sheriff's office spokesman has confirmed. Bristol County Sheriff's Office spokesman Jonathan Darling said Jackson is currently being held at the Dartmouth jail "for a non...
Falmouth Doctor And Patient Lose Appeal For Assisted Suicide
BOSTON — The state's highest court has spoken: physician-assisted suicide is illegal in Massachusetts. The Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court published a decision Monday denying a claim brought by a Falmouth doctor and a patient suffering from terminal cancer that would have allowed the patient the right to die. In...
Dartmouth Black Lab Astro Continues to Live Her Best Life
A while back, I told you about my granddog Astro, the Black Lab my son Steve and his now wife Erica adopted two years ago while living in Arizona. When Steve and Erica decided to move east about a year and a half ago, there was nothing traditional about the move. Instead of a U-Haul trailer, "the kids" rented a 30-foot recreational vehicle, loaded what possessions they planned to keep underneath, and hit the open road.
An Open Letter to Market Basket’s Boss About Those Orange Stickers
I am issuing my second appeal to you, the CEO of Market Basket, to ditch the little round orange stickers that workers affix to everything too large or too heavy to fit in a brown Market Basket paper bag. I asked you nicely in an article dated November 5, 2021...
New Bedford’s Pope Island Marina Hosts Luxury NYC Rental Yacht
There’s a luxury yacht that has docked at the Pope’s Island Marina in New Bedford, and although it appears it will only be here for a short time this winter, you can always rent it out when it returns to its home port. The Aqua Azul is available...
New Bedford Ward 3 Candidate Ventura Signs Lease for His Own Apartment
NEW BEDFORD (1420 WBSM) — After beginning his run for the New Bedford City Council as a roommate of a friend, Ward 3 candidate Jacob Ventura will officially move into his own unit in The Lofts at Wamsutta Place next month. Ventura, who is running for the Ward 3...
New Bedford Smokestack Demolition and a Ward 3 Update [TOWNSQUARE SUNDAY]
The online newspaper New Bedford Light continues to break stories on an almost every day basis, and columnist Jack Spillane contributes to the parade of information with insightful and informative commentary. He offers his perspective on the news every few weeks on Townsquare Sunday, and joined us this week as...
New Bedford Port Projects to Get $80 Million From State
NEW BEDFORD — Big changes are coming to New Bedford's bustling waterfront, as four major port projects are set to receive $80 million in funding from the state. "This is a really good day for the Port of New Bedford," Mayor Jon Mitchell said. "We've done an awful lot of planning and designing and permitting over the years to be ready for moments like this."
