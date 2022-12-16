ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dartmouth, MA

Healey and Driscoll to Hold Pre-Inaugural Event in Taunton

Massachusetts Governor-Elect Maura Healey and Lieutenant Governor-Elect Kim Driscoll are coming to Taunton. The duo will be formally sworn into office as the Commonwealth's first all-female-led gubernatorial administration on January 5 at TD Garden in Boston. The location for the event and the title, "Moving the Ball Forward," is a...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
New Bedford Lab Involved in Kickback Allegations

NEW BEDFORD — The state Attorney General's office has settled with a Rhode Island clinical laboratory over a purported kickback and false claims scheme that allegedly involved a laboratory in New Bedford. The Massachusetts Attorney General's office says Dominion Diagnostics of North Kingstown, Rhode Island has agreed to pay...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
SouthCoast Beaches Could Erode as Area on Coastal Flood Watch

Beaches across the SouthCoast and Rhode Island may see "significant erosion" as the region is put on a coastal flood watch ahead of a storm expected later this week. That's according to the National Weather Service, which named Westport in particular as an area at risk of beach erosion Thursday to Friday.
WESTPORT, MA
Newport Hotel Sleighing the Internet With Giant Gingerbread Lighthouse

Despite being the smallest state in the country, Rhode Island is home to some pretty big tourist attractions. The latest is a giant gingerbread house that sits tall and mighty in the lower lobby of the Newport Marriott. What would typically be a small snow-day project instead became a 17-foot-tall gingerbread lighthouse accompanied by a 7-foot-tall keeper’s house.
NEWPORT, RI
Classic Television Shows With Massachusetts Ties

Television has been around for a hundred years, but it wasn't until the 1950s, after World War II, that TV became a staple in American homes. Black and white TV sets became the rage, launching the careers of legends such as Milton Berle, Jackie Gleason, Lucy and Desi, Sid Caesar and many others.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Swansea YMCA Makes a Splash With ‘Exciting’ Addition

The YMCA SouthCoast location in Swansea just announced it will break ground on a splash pad in the coming weeks that will be open by summer 2023. Imagine a YMCA without a pool or a place to keep cool and stay refreshed. That was the case at the Swansea location but not anymore. Since the Y is a non-profit it needed to raise the funds to build the addition and it appears it's close enough to its goal to make the commitment.
SWANSEA, MA
Chargers Cornerback Being Held in Dartmouth Jail

DARTMOUTH — Former Patriots player and current Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson is being held at the Bristol County House of Corrections in Dartmouth, a sheriff's office spokesman has confirmed. Bristol County Sheriff's Office spokesman Jonathan Darling said Jackson is currently being held at the Dartmouth jail "for a non...
DARTMOUTH, MA
Falmouth Doctor And Patient Lose Appeal For Assisted Suicide

BOSTON — The state's highest court has spoken: physician-assisted suicide is illegal in Massachusetts. The Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court published a decision Monday denying a claim brought by a Falmouth doctor and a patient suffering from terminal cancer that would have allowed the patient the right to die. In...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Dartmouth Black Lab Astro Continues to Live Her Best Life

A while back, I told you about my granddog Astro, the Black Lab my son Steve and his now wife Erica adopted two years ago while living in Arizona. When Steve and Erica decided to move east about a year and a half ago, there was nothing traditional about the move. Instead of a U-Haul trailer, "the kids" rented a 30-foot recreational vehicle, loaded what possessions they planned to keep underneath, and hit the open road.
DARTMOUTH, MA
New Bedford Port Projects to Get $80 Million From State

NEW BEDFORD — Big changes are coming to New Bedford's bustling waterfront, as four major port projects are set to receive $80 million in funding from the state. "This is a really good day for the Port of New Bedford," Mayor Jon Mitchell said. "We've done an awful lot of planning and designing and permitting over the years to be ready for moments like this."
NEW BEDFORD, MA
