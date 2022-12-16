Read full article on original website
Rhode Island Regulators Licensed a Sixth Recreational Marijuana Store as Sales Figures Reach $1.4 MillionWilliam DavisExeter, RI
Just Announced! Plymouth & Kingston's Free Holiday Lights Tour!Dianna CarneyKingston, MA
Breaking: TJ Maxx Temporarily Closed After Building Caught Fire in Rhode IslandBryan DijkhuizenCranston, RI
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Rhode IslandTravel MavenWarwick, RI
Popular Providence bar temporarily closed after an employee allegedly fired a gun during a fightEdy ZooProvidence, RI
Newport Hotel Sleighing the Internet With Giant Gingerbread Lighthouse
Despite being the smallest state in the country, Rhode Island is home to some pretty big tourist attractions. The latest is a giant gingerbread house that sits tall and mighty in the lower lobby of the Newport Marriott. What would typically be a small snow-day project instead became a 17-foot-tall gingerbread lighthouse accompanied by a 7-foot-tall keeper’s house.
Check in With Kiki, Dartmouth’s Miracle Sheep Beating the Odds
She was given terrible odds to live, now one year later Dartmouth's miracle sheep Kiki is still kicking. Last January I had the privilege to meet Kiki and hear her story. She was only six weeks old at the time, had been born with paralyzed legs and her own mother had refused to nurse her.
Popular Fast Food Franchise is Making Its Way Into Massachusetts
Massachusetts will be getting its first taste of a well known fast food franchise that is finally making its way into a couple locations in the Bay State. Just last week, this nationally beloved taco chain announced that it would be opening up 80 new eateries. That includes 22 new ones in 2023, according to the food publication 'Eat This, Not That'. For the first time, since the company was founded way back in 1969, one of the states that its entering is Massachusetts. This particular taco chain is Taco John's.
nrinow.news
New York-based grocer acquires Pascoag market for $1.2 million
BURRILLVILLE – A Pascoag grocery store run by a northern Rhode Island family for more than four decades has been sold for $1.2 million to a man who owns several supermarkets in New York and Connecticut. Brigido’s IGA Marketplace at 54 Sayles Ave. has been sold to Pascoag Strong,...
An Open Letter to Market Basket’s Boss About Those Orange Stickers
I am issuing my second appeal to you, the CEO of Market Basket, to ditch the little round orange stickers that workers affix to everything too large or too heavy to fit in a brown Market Basket paper bag. I asked you nicely in an article dated November 5, 2021...
WCVB
Massachusetts scratch bakery, oldest in New England, celebrating 135 years
SOMERVILLE, Mass. — Along Broadway in Somerville's Ball Square, you'll find Lyndell's Bakery, where they have been serving up sweet baked goodies since 1887. Bill Galatis is the current owner of Lyndell's and only the fourth in the history of the 135-year-old bakery, which is the largest scratch bakery in all of New England.
Five of the best local spots to see the holiday lights!
Boston 25 viewers sent us their suggestions for the best area holiday light displays. Here are 5 of their favorite spots! Links have more information on hours the locations are open. MIDDLETON:. STICKNEY CHRISTMAS LIGHT EXTRAVAGANZA. 5 2nd Ave. Middleton, MA. Collecting Donations for Make A Wish. TOPSFIELD:. Swenson Light...
These are the best restaurants in the suburbs of Boston, according to diners
LYNN, Mass. — While Boston is widely renown as one of the top culinary scenes in the country, foodies looking for a delicious bite to eat don’t have to travel too far outside of the city to find a plethora of highly rated restaurants. OpenTable says it analyzed...
Fall River Cat Found Stranded with Her Kittens Needs a Good Home [WET NOSE WEDNESDAY]
Another Wednesday, another adorable animal to talk about. On Wet Nose Wednesday, we get a chance to shine a light on one of the hundreds of animals on the SouthCoast that are waiting for their forever family. With the help of local shelters, we share their stories, and this week, a young cat from Fall River is hoping to bring happiness to a home.
Barstool’s Dave Portnoy Hates This Massachusetts Restaurant and Here’s Why
Hate him or love him, Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy has become a big name in Massachusetts and national pop culture. What started as a humorous sports culture publication, (old school, like actually printed on paper) has turned into a pop culture machine covering the world of music, movies, news, and of course sports.
New Bedford’s Pope Island Marina Hosts Luxury NYC Rental Yacht
There’s a luxury yacht that has docked at the Pope’s Island Marina in New Bedford, and although it appears it will only be here for a short time this winter, you can always rent it out when it returns to its home port. The Aqua Azul is available...
Who Is the Jenny Lind in New Bedford’s Jenny Lind Street?
Johanna Maria "Jenny" Lind was born on October 6, 1820, in Klara in central Stockholm, Sweden. So how is it that there is a street named for her in New Bedford?. Well, since you ask, I will tell you. I don't know. Jenny Lind was a Swedish opera singer often...
Shadowy Figure Appears in Haunting Photo at Lizzie Borden House in Fall River
The Lizzie Borden House in Fall River is home to one of the most iconic unsolved murder mysteries in the nation’s history. Nowadays, it offers a unique experience with tours and overnight stays -- for those brave enough. Lizzie Borden is long gone, but the horrific events that unfolded...
Dartmouth Teacher Recognized for Her Big Heart & Efforts in Inclusion [TEACHER OF THE MONTH]
Mrs. Christine Fistori is a fourth-grade teacher at Cushman School in Dartmouth, and thanks to her big heart and hard work, she is Fun 107’s Teacher of the Month. Here's what nominator Heather Pimentel had to say about her daughter's teacher:. Christine teaches an integrated pre-k class that my...
Heal and Improve Mental Health at This Holistic Horse Farm in Tiverton
Veterans sacrifice a huge portion of their lives to serve our country and Silva Spirit Farms in Tiverton aims to give back to those veterans through a unique, therapeutic experience. The farm offers an experiential approach to tackling tough emotions and mental barriers, and their nonprofit organization known as Medicine...
New Bedford Lab Involved in Kickback Allegations
NEW BEDFORD — The state Attorney General's office has settled with a Rhode Island clinical laboratory over a purported kickback and false claims scheme that allegedly involved a laboratory in New Bedford. The Massachusetts Attorney General's office says Dominion Diagnostics of North Kingstown, Rhode Island has agreed to pay...
Former New England mob boss ‘Cadillac Frank’ Salemme dead at 89
The 89-year-old was serving a life sentence at a federal medical prison in Missouri.
Was the Money Spent to Light Fall River’s Braga Bridge Worth It?
In May, the Commonwealth of Massachusetts announced the completion of Phase One of the project to illuminate the Charles M. Braga Bridge that connects Fall River and Somerset along I-195 over the Taunton River. The Massachusetts Department of Transportation expects the project to be complete by the end of 2023.
Rockland Baseball Bat Killer to Be Paroled
ROCKLAND — A man who murdered a man with a baseball bat in Rockland in 1994 will be released on parole, according to a decision from the state parole board earlier this month. Steven James was 17 years old when he and his friends got in a fight with...
These are the best restaurants on Cape Cod and the Islands, according to diners
CHATHAM, Mass. — Aside from the array of beautiful beaches and stunning waterfront resorts, some of the best restaurants in Massachusetts can be found on Cape Cod and the Islands, according to a new report. OpenTable says it analyzed thousands upon thousands of reviews from diners in putting together...
