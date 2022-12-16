Read full article on original website
Should You Invest in the Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY)?
Designed to provide broad exposure to the Utilities - Broad segment of the equity market, the Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 10/21/2013. Passively managed ETFs are becoming increasingly popular with institutional as well as retail investors due to their low...
Blucora Announced Share Buyback Plan; To Reduce Size Of Board
(RTTNews) - Shares of Blucora, Inc. (BCOR) gained over 13% in extended session on Monday after the company announced its plan to buy back $250 million in shares through a modified Dutch Auction tender offer in the first quarter of 2023. Blucora said it completed its previously announced sale of...
US STOCKS-Futures rise as Nike posts strong quarter, consumer confidence data on tap
For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window. Dec 21 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures rose on Wednesday, with Nike bringing cheer to markets after it reported better-than-expected results, while investors awaited more economic data for hints on the path of future interest rate hikes.
Technology Sector Update for 12/20/2022: RDWR,RKLB,JNPR,STX,INPX
Technology stocks were narrowly higher on Tuesday, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector Fund (XLK) rising 0.2% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index shed 0.2%. In company news, Radware (RDWR) rose 1.7% after the cybersecurity firm said an unnamed multinational pharmaceutical company with sales in more than 100 countries has purchased its end-to-end network and application security platform. Financial terms and other details of the contract were not disclosed.
Goldman Sachs (GS) Stock Moves -0.5%: What You Should Know
Goldman Sachs (GS) closed the most recent trading day at $344.61, moving -0.5% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.9% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.5%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.27%. Prior to today's trading, shares...
INSIGHT-Australian stock exchange's blockchain failure burns market trust
SYDNEY, Dec 20 (Reuters) - In a Sydney hotel conference room in May, Tim Hogben, the head of securities and payments for ASX Ltd ASX, which runs the Australian stock exchange, told traders, share registry operators and clearing house representatives what they were hoping to hear. A rebuild of the...
Validea Kenneth Fisher Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 12/21/2022
The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher. This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins. ITEOS THERAPEUTICS INC (ITOS) is a small-cap value stock in the Biotechnology...
Nasdaq Bear Market: 2 Once-in-a-Decade Buying Opportunities in 2022
If investors remember just one thing about 2022, it will likely be the bear market, which marked the worst downturn for Wall Street since 2008. The Nasdaq Composite is currently off 33% from its high of late last year, with many of the individual stocks that make up the index falling much further.
All You Need to Know About Celularity, Inc. (CELU) Rating Upgrade to Strong Buy
Investors might want to bet on Celularity, Inc. (CELU), as it has been recently upgraded to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). This upgrade is essentially a reflection of an upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. A company's changing earnings picture...
3 Appealing Tech Stocks Wall Street Loves for 2023
It's been a turbulent year for tech, but many Wall Street analysts aren't ready to downgrade their recommendations on select high-quality names. As the Federal Reserve continues raising interest rates, more of the same (tech-led volatility) is a likely possibility for most of 2023. Though tech stocks are up against...
Consumer Sector Update for 12/20/2022: WMT,LAZY,ROKU,ARKR
Consumer stocks were ending broadly mixed in Tuesday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) climbing 0.1% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) was down by 0.9%. Same-store sales rose by 7.6% over year-ago levels during the seven days ended Dec. 17, up from...
Should You Invest in the First Trust Natural Gas ETF (FCG)?
If you're interested in broad exposure to the Energy - Natural Gas segment of the equity market, look no further than the First Trust Natural Gas ETF (FCG), a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 05/08/2007. An increasingly popular option among retail and institutional investors, passively managed ETFs offer...
Tuesday Sector Laggards: Consumer Products, Services
The worst performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Consumer Products sector, showing a 0.3% loss. Within that group, Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA) and General Mills Inc (Symbol: GIS) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 5.8% and 4.1%, respectively. Among consumer products ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (Symbol: IYK), which is up 0.2% on the day, and up 3.39% year-to-date. Tesla Inc, meanwhile, is down 59.90% year-to-date, and General Mills Inc is up 27.10% year-to-date. GIS makes up approximately 2.5% of the underlying holdings of IYK.
Are Investors Undervaluing Evercore (EVR) Right Now?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies. Looking at...
American Airlines (AAL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
American Airlines (AAL) closed at $12.53 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.4% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.1%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.28%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.06%. Heading into today, shares of the world's largest airline had...
ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON) closed at $64.03 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.19% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.1%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.28%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%. Coming into today, shares of the...
Nike (NKE) Q2 2023 Earnings: What to Expect
Is now the best time to chase Nike (NKE) stock? With the shares down 40% year to date and 35% over the past twelve moths, it’s hard to argue that Nike might be the most undervalued name in retail apparel. The global apparel and footwear giant can remove all...
Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) closed the most recent trading day at $74.63, moving -0.21% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.1%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.28%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.06%. Heading into today, shares of the tool...
Strength Seen in Western New England Bancorp (WNEB): Can Its 6.3% Jump Turn into More Strength?
Western New England Bancorp (WNEB) shares rallied 6.3% in the last trading session to close at $9.63. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 4.8% loss over the past four weeks.
Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) closed the most recent trading day at $16.89, moving -1.57% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.1%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.28%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.06%. Heading into today, shares of the company...
