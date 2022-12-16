Read full article on original website
Emcore (EMKR) Reports Q4 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
Emcore (EMKR) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.29 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.18. This compares to earnings of $0.17 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -61.11%. A...
DAX Rebounds As Consumer Sentiment Improves
(RTTNews) - German stocks edged higher on Wednesday after a survey showed the country's consumer sentiment is set to improve in January for the third straight month amid government measures to curb rising energy costs. Survey results from the market research group GfK showed that the forward-looking consumer sentiment index...
Adobe Stock Gained 2.4% Last Week, What's Next?
Adobe’s stock (NASDAQ: ADBE) increased 2.4% in the last week, outperforming the S&P 500 (down 2.5%). Further, the same trend was observed over the last ten days (-0.9% vs -5.8%) and one month (0.04% vs -3.1%). The technology giant posted better-than-expected results in the fourth quarter of FY2022, released...
BlackRock (BLK) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, BlackRock (BLK) closed at $692.47, marking a -1.11% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.9% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.5%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.26%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
Nike (NKE) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
Nike (NKE) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.85 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.65 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.83 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 30.77%. A quarter ago,...
American Airlines (AAL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
American Airlines (AAL) closed at $12.53 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.4% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.1%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.28%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.06%. Heading into today, shares of the world's largest airline had...
Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) closed the most recent trading day at $74.63, moving -0.21% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.1%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.28%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.06%. Heading into today, shares of the tool...
Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) closed the most recent trading day at $16.89, moving -1.57% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.1%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.28%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.06%. Heading into today, shares of the company...
Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) closed at $261.80, marking a +0.3% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.1%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.28%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.06%. Prior to today's trading, shares of...
With Ad Business Off To A Slow Start, What's Next For Netflix Stock?
Netflix stock (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined by about 9% over the last week and remains down by about 5% over the past month (21 trading days) underperforming the broader markets. The sell-off comes amid a report that the company’s advertising program has been unable to meet viewership targets in some instances. Digiday – an online trade magazine – reported that the streaming giant was returning advertisers’ money for ads that had not yet run, indicating that there were instances where Netflix only delivered about 80% of the expected audience to advertisers. Investors were likely disappointed with the report, as they have been pinning their hopes on the ad-supported service to bolster growth, as subscriber additions cool in the U.S. In fact, Netflix stock is up by over 30% since October when the company first outlined the details of its ad-supported plans. However, we think that it is still too early to judge the performance of the $ 6.99-a-month service given that it launched just over a month ago. Moreover, Netflix is also still a relative outsider to the advertising market and it could take time for the company to tweak the product.
Consumer Sector Update for 12/20/2022: WMT,LAZY,ROKU,ARKR
Consumer stocks were ending broadly mixed in Tuesday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) climbing 0.1% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) was down by 0.9%. Same-store sales rose by 7.6% over year-ago levels during the seven days ended Dec. 17, up from...
Celestica (CLS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Celestica (CLS) closed at $10.91, marking a +0.74% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.1%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.28%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%. Coming into today, shares of the electronics manufacturing services company had...
Should You Invest in the Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY)?
Designed to provide broad exposure to the Utilities - Broad segment of the equity market, the Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 10/21/2013. Passively managed ETFs are becoming increasingly popular with institutional as well as retail investors due to their low...
Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners (BEP) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners (BEP) closed at $26.11, marking a -1.99% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.9% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.5%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.26%. Heading into today, shares of...
FedEx (FDX) Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates
FedEx (FDX) came out with quarterly earnings of $3.18 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.77 per share. This compares to earnings of $4.83 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 14.80%. A quarter ago,...
Apogee (APOG) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
Apogee Enterprises, Inc. APOG is slated to release third-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Dec 22, before the opening bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Apogee’s earnings per share is pegged at 98 cents for the fiscal first quarter, suggesting growth of 55.6% from the prior-year quarter's reported figure. The consensus estimate has been unchanged over the past 30 days. The same for revenues is pegged at $354.6 million, indicating 6% year-over-year growth.
Will FedEx Stock Rise Post Q2 Results?
FedEx (NYSE: FDX) is scheduled to report its fiscal Q2 2023 results on Tuesday, Dec 20. We expect FedEx to post revenue and earnings above the street expectations. The company’s revenue growth is likely to be led by better yield for its domestic and international businesses. However, the company’s costs will likely remain elevated and weigh on the bottom line for Q2. Not only do we expect the company to post upbeat results, we find its stock to be undervalued at its current level of $173, as discussed below. Our interactive dashboard analysis of FedEx’s Earnings Preview has additional details.
Are Investors Undervaluing Evercore (EVR) Right Now?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies. Looking at...
Hologic (HOLX) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Hologic (HOLX) closed at $74.10, marking a +1.08% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.1% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.28%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
RPC (RES) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
RPC (RES) closed at $8.62 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.53% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.1%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.28%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.06%. Coming into today, shares of the oil and gas...
