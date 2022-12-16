Netflix stock (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined by about 9% over the last week and remains down by about 5% over the past month (21 trading days) underperforming the broader markets. The sell-off comes amid a report that the company’s advertising program has been unable to meet viewership targets in some instances. Digiday – an online trade magazine – reported that the streaming giant was returning advertisers’ money for ads that had not yet run, indicating that there were instances where Netflix only delivered about 80% of the expected audience to advertisers. Investors were likely disappointed with the report, as they have been pinning their hopes on the ad-supported service to bolster growth, as subscriber additions cool in the U.S. In fact, Netflix stock is up by over 30% since October when the company first outlined the details of its ad-supported plans. However, we think that it is still too early to judge the performance of the $ 6.99-a-month service given that it launched just over a month ago. Moreover, Netflix is also still a relative outsider to the advertising market and it could take time for the company to tweak the product.

7 HOURS AGO