22 Trending TikTok Sounds of 2022
Social media is always evolving and being elevated every day by the creativity of so many users around the world. Sayings and sound efforts that may seem regular at the surface, take on a life of their own once social media gets a hold of them.
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!
Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. ( Terms and conditions ).
With the continuous rise of TikTok, there is literally a ‘sound’ to describe any and everything. From Reality TV sound bites to that lyric in a song that didn’t catch your attention until someone reenacted it. There’s a ‘sound’ we can all relate to or at least get a good laugh from. Take a look below at some of the trending sounds that went viral in 2022…
SEE: Ciara Serves Face In Latest TikTok Challenge
SEE: Therapist Fired For TikTok Video Defends Her Comments On Black Men Needing Therapy
SEE: What’s Trending: Atlanta Emory’s Nurses Get Fired After Doing Viral Ick Challenge [WATCH]
SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!
HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE
1. HOL UP WAIT A MINUTE by Bydney
@bydney.y
Jigga we made it! #EveryKiss #YerAWizard #FritoLayRickRoll #fypシ #happynewyear #foryoupage #2022bolsonaro♬ HOL UP WAIT A MINUTE - Bydney
Click Here To See Other Users Remakes
2. WAP Dad Prank
Click Here To See Other Users Remakes
3. Come Outside – Remix Tiger King
@thelavelleshow
“Oh what’s up hollywood?!” #hoodtiktok #Family #funnyvideos♬ original sound - ShayBoogie80sbabygs huh
Click Here To See Other Users Remakes
4. Low Vibration Plate by Coach Stormy
@coachstormy
This video has ruffled some feathers what’s your thoughts on this ?? #foryoupage #fyp♬ original sound - Stormy wellington
Click Here To See Other Users Remakes
See The ‘Low Vibration Plate’ Clapback
5. Top 5
@.rapcontent
He looked so surprised #fyp #foryou #rap #hiphop #lilwayne #eminem♬ originalljud - RapContent
Click Here To See Other Users Remakes
6. Darnell That’s You?! by @_yogi75
@_yogi75
They gon laugh for no reason♬ original sound - Jet
Click Here To See Other Users Remakes
7. Back End by Finesse2tymes
Click Here To See Other Users Remakes
8. Whew That’ll Do It! by @prettyaxme
@leahahenry
When you think you actually meet a good man #media #fyp #closeyourring #fypシ #radio #radiogirl #leahsLemonade #dating♬ original sound - prettyaxme
Click Here To See Other Users Remakes
9. @absolute_kaos1
@absolute_kaos1
Sounds about right #viral #dogsofttiktok #fyp #trending #germanshepherd♬ original sound - K A O S
Click Here To See Other Users Remakes
10. This Is Not A Wig
@realgibbygibsonlol
Reply to @itgirlashnte here’s the sound - #bigo #FORDfortheBuilders #weluvche♬ original sound - Ayo this gibby
Click Here To See Other Users Remakes
11. Late Night Snack
@yhunghoncho746
I can hear her now “ Get the fu*k out my kitchen” @montezwilson #foryoupage #goviral #fypシ #younghoncho #YH gangnhere!! #brother♬ Thanks for the tag you wet towel - Gryffin
Click Here To See Other Users Remakes
12. Going out skit by Kevin Hart
@shuntelrenay
- Why do men hate when we ask them questions? #fyp #viral #xyzbca #relationship♬ Going out - Mikey
Click Here To See Other Users Remakes
13. And why arent you in uniform – Spongebob Squarepants
@lisadabahdest
Do you think they pick the wigs out for you? #fyp #tylerperry #tylerperrystudios #euphoria #petsoftiktok #umyeah #whenimolder♬ And why arent you in uniform - No context Spongebob
Click Here To See Other Users Remakes
14. @marchughesmusic85
@marchughesmusic85
My #Auntie at the #familyreunion tryna explain how we are related to everybody #fyp #church #churchytiktok♬ original sound - marchughesmusic85
Click Here To See Other Users Remakes
15. Wish I Could Be, Part Of That World
@xoxosharya
“I’m trynna see what that be like” #fyp #littlemermaid #ariel #disney #viral comedу #sharyasookal♬ original sound - Broadway Direct
Click Here To See Other Users Remakes
16. FaceTime with Grandma
@ravonhonestt
Me and my bro Having a quick video chat with grandma @smoothsmoker.com #fyp #viral #fypシ #tiktok #trending #brothers #grandma ￼♬ original sound - Desi Banks
Click Here To See Other Users Remakes
17. Jiggle Jiggle by Duke & Jones & Louis Theroux
@theestallion
You really had to see it #fyp♬ Jiggle Jiggle - Duke & Jones & Louis Theroux
Click Here To See Other Users Remakes
18. Toxic
@tybarnett_
she ain’t have to do all that #YellowstoneTV #ChevyEVSongContest #fypシ #foryou #trending♬ RealestK Toxic - RealestK
Click Here To See Other Users Remakes
19. @jennettestiktok
Click Here To See Other Users Remakes
20. Friday Nights
@tekruz
Definitely a home body #homebody #snuggles #netflixandchill #fyp #fup #foryou #tiktok #4upage #hilarious #mom #whoa♬ original sound - Free Holistic Giggles
Click Here To See Other Users Remakes
21. “Today Drained Me” – Marlo From Real Housewives of Atlanta
@thewadeempire
I am exhausted #todaydrainedme #workinghardorhardlyworking #isitfridayyet♬ original sound - Joe Gunn
Click Here To See Other Users Remakes
Comments / 0