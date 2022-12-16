22 Trending TikTok Sounds of 2022

Social media is always evolving and being elevated every day by the creativity of so many users around the world. Sayings and sound efforts that may seem regular at the surface, take on a life of their own once social media gets a hold of them.

With the continuous rise of TikTok, there is literally a ‘sound’ to describe any and everything. From Reality TV sound bites to that lyric in a song that didn’t catch your attention until someone reenacted it. There’s a ‘sound’ we can all relate to or at least get a good laugh from. Take a look below at some of the trending sounds that went viral in 2022…

1. HOL UP WAIT A MINUTE by Bydney

2. WAP Dad Prank

3. Come Outside – Remix Tiger King

4. Low Vibration Plate by Coach Stormy

See The ‘Low Vibration Plate’ Clapback

5. Top 5

6. Darnell That’s You?! by @_yogi75

7. Back End by Finesse2tymes

8. Whew That’ll Do It! by @prettyaxme

9. @absolute_kaos1

10. This Is Not A Wig

11. Late Night Snack

12. Going out skit by Kevin Hart

13. And why arent you in uniform – Spongebob Squarepants

14. @marchughesmusic85

15. Wish I Could Be, Part Of That World

16. FaceTime with Grandma

17. Jiggle Jiggle by Duke & Jones & Louis Theroux

18. Toxic

19. @jennettestiktok

20. Friday Nights

21. “Today Drained Me” – Marlo From Real Housewives of Atlanta

22. It’s A Chicken Salad by @81stdeli & @onlynishaa_

