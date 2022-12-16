ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rickey Smiley Morning Show

22 Trending TikTok Sounds of 2022

By BreAnna Holmes
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42OwA6_0jkqvs8v00

Social media is always evolving and being elevated every day by the creativity of so many users around the world. Sayings and sound efforts that may seem regular at the surface, take on a life of their own once social media gets a hold of them.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. ( Terms and conditions ).

With the continuous rise of TikTok, there is literally a ‘sound’ to describe any and everything. From Reality TV sound bites to that lyric in a song that didn’t catch your attention until someone reenacted it. There’s a ‘sound’ we can all relate to or at least get a good laugh from. Take a look below at some of the trending sounds that went viral in 2022…

SEE: Ciara Serves Face In Latest TikTok Challenge

SEE: Therapist Fired For TikTok Video Defends Her Comments On Black Men Needing Therapy

SEE: What’s Trending: Atlanta Emory’s Nurses Get Fired After Doing Viral Ick Challenge [WATCH]

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

1. HOL UP WAIT A MINUTE by Bydney

Click Here To See Other Users Remakes

2. WAP Dad Prank

Click Here To See Other Users Remakes

3. Come Outside – Remix Tiger King

Click Here To See Other Users Remakes

4. Low Vibration Plate by Coach Stormy

@coachstormy

This video has ruffled some feathers what’s your thoughts on this ?? #foryoupage #fyp

♬ original sound - Stormy wellington

Click Here To See Other Users Remakes

See The ‘Low Vibration Plate’ Clapback

5. Top 5

Click Here To See Other Users Remakes

6. Darnell That’s You?! by @_yogi75

@_yogi75

They gon laugh for no reason

♬ original sound - Jet

Click Here To See Other Users Remakes

7. Back End by Finesse2tymes

Click Here To See Other Users Remakes

8. Whew That’ll Do It! by @prettyaxme

Click Here To See Other Users Remakes

9. @absolute_kaos1

Click Here To See Other Users Remakes

10. This Is Not A Wig

Click Here To See Other Users Remakes

11. Late Night Snack

Click Here To See Other Users Remakes

12. Going out skit by Kevin Hart

Click Here To See Other Users Remakes

13. And why arent you in uniform – Spongebob Squarepants

Click Here To See Other Users Remakes

14. @marchughesmusic85

Click Here To See Other Users Remakes

15. Wish I Could Be, Part Of That World

Click Here To See Other Users Remakes

16. FaceTime with Grandma

Click Here To See Other Users Remakes

17. Jiggle Jiggle by Duke & Jones & Louis Theroux

Click Here To See Other Users Remakes

18. Toxic

Click Here To See Other Users Remakes

19. @jennettestiktok

Click Here To See Other Users Remakes

20. Friday Nights

Click Here To See Other Users Remakes

21. “Today Drained Me” – Marlo From Real Housewives of Atlanta

Click Here To See Other Users Remakes

22. It’s A Chicken Salad by @81stdeli & @onlynishaa_

Click Here To See Other Users Remakes

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death

The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Tyla

Woman 'kicked out of restaurant' because of her 'inappropriate' top

A woman in Finland has claimed she was kicked out of a restaurant because her outfit was deemed 'inappropriate'. Erika Helin - who has competed in numerous national modelling contests, as well as selling content on OnlyFans - said a 'jerk' of a security guard booted her from a restaurant in the capital of Helsinki because of her attire.
kidsactivitiesblog.com

Baby Names Expected To Be Popular In 2023

For many, a new year means a new member of the family. And if you’re expecting a baby in the new year, chances are, you are constantly thinking about what to name him or her. Luckily, we are making one of the most important decisions of your life, easier.
Page Six

‘General Hospital’ actress Sonya Eddy dead at 55

Soap opera star Sonya Eddy has died. She was 55. Octavia Spencer announced on her Instagram that the “General Hospital” actress died Monday. She didn’t provide any details regarding the cause of Eddy’s death. “My friend @sonyaeddy passed away last night. The world lost another creative angel. Her legions of @generalhospitalabc fans will miss her 💔🕊️,” Spencer, 52, captioned a professional headshot of Eddy. “My thoughts and prayers are with her loved ones, friends, and fans!” ABC also confirmed the news to Page Six in a statement via email. “‘General Hospital’ is sad to confirm the passing of actress Sonya Eddy, who embodied her character … the tough but...
Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

332
Followers
2K+
Post
23K+
Views
ABOUT

Listen to Rickey Smiley Morning Show weekday mornings from 6-10AM EST!

 https://rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy