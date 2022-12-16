Area Man Arrested After Authorities Find Over 200 Images, Videos of Prepubescent Females on Cellphone, Tablet

Read full article on original website
State Police Calls: Troopers Arrest Man Accused of Vehicle Theft
VENANGO/FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following incidents:. PSP Franklin received a call in reference to an identity theft that was reported on Meadow Road in Cranberry Township, Venango County. According to police, the incident occurred sometime between 12:01 a.m. and 11:00 p.m. on...
Oil City Man Accused of Attempted Kidnapping Faces Hearing Today
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon for an Oil City man who is accused of attempted kidnapping and burglary stemming from an incident in which he allegedly threatened a family at their West Front Street, Oil City residence. According to court documents, a...
Police Searching for Witnesses of Repossession Incident Gone Wrong in Rouseville Borough
ROUSEVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) — Police are asking for the public’s help with information regarding a repossession incident that ended up with a local man chasing down two people with a firearm in Rouseville Borough.. According to Franklin-based State Police, troopers responded to the Oil City Police Department...
Local Man Accused of Stalking Ex-Girlfriend, Running Her Vehicle Off Road in Oil City
OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – An Oil City man is behind bars with bail denied for allegedly stalking his ex-girlfriend and running her car off the road on Monday. Court documents indicate the Oil City Police Department filed criminal charges against 42-year-old Antonya Jerome Campbell, of Oil City, on Monday, December 19, in Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office.
Homeless Teen Faces Charges for Allegedly Trespassing in Sugarcreek Borough Garage
SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A transient teen is behind bars after police discovered he had been staying in a Sugarcreek Borough converted garage apartment without permission. According to court documents, the Sugarcreek Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 18-year-old Alex James Attleberger, listed as transient-Franklin, on Friday,...
Woman Accused of Stealing Several Items on Five Separate Occasions From Walmart
OIL CREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A 76-year-old woman is accused of stealing several items on five separate occasions at the Titusville Walmart. According to Corry-based State Police, troopers responded to Walmart on Hydetown Road in Oil Creek Township, Crawford County, for a report of retail theft around 11:04 a.m. on Tuesday, December 13.
Hearing for Transient Woman Accused of Assaulting Officer, Yelling Racial Slurs at Pedestrians Continued Again
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing for a local woman accused of assaulting an officer and yelling racial slurs at pedestrians in Fountain Park has been continued until June 2023. According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 46-year-old Yvonne McCrae, listed as Franklin-transient, that was scheduled for...
Local Man Who Allegedly Threatening to Kill Neighbors With Samurai Sword Faces Hearing on Wednesday
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A local man who allegedly threatened to kill his neighbors with a samurai sword is due in court on Wednesday afternoon. According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 54-year-old William Donald Isenberg, of Kennerdell, is scheduled for Wednesday, December 21, at 1:30 p.m. in Venango County Central Court with Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey p presiding.
Oil City Man Allegedly Caught Selling Meth to C.I. Due in Court on Wednesday
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon for an Oil City man who reportedly sold methamphetamine to a confidential informant in Sugarcreek Borough. According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 54-year-old Steven Mark Spence is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, December 21,...
Police Seeking Information on Retail Theft at Rural King
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) — Police are asking the public for information regarding an incident of retail theft at Rural King in Franklin. According to a release issued by the Sugarcreek Borough Police Department on Friday, December 16, an employee of Rural King on Allegheny Boulevard in Franklin, Venango County, contacted police to report a theft of items from the store.
SUV Crashes into Cranberry Walmart Entrance
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (EYT) – An SUV crashed into the front entrance of the Cranberry Township Walmart in Venango County shortly before noon today. According to Venango County 9-1-1, the call came in at 11:50 a.m. on December 20. Witnesses tell exploreVenango.com that they saw two elderly passengers exit...
Driver Killed After Vehicle Strikes Deer Carcass, Crashes into Guide Rail Along Route 8
VICTORY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A 69-year-old man was killed following a one-vehicle crash that occurred early Tuesday morning on State Route 8. According to Franklin-based State Police, the crash happened at 3:50 a.m. on Tuesday, December 20, on State Route 8, in Victory Township, Venango County. Police say...
Vehicle Crashes into Utility Pole on Icy State Highway 417
OAKLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A 65-year-old man escaped injury after he lost control of his vehicle on an ice0covered road and struck a utility pole on Sunday morning. According to PSP Franklin, the crash happened around 8:26 a.m. on Sunday, December 18, on State Highway 417, in Oakland Township, Venango County.
UPDATE: Route 8 Reopens Following Tractor-Trailer Crash
OIL CITY, Pa. – All lanes of Route 8 in Venango County have reopened to traffic between the intersection with Route 227 in Rouseville and the intersection with Route 417 in Cherrytree Township. The roadway was closed for nearly three hours following a tractor-trailer crash earlier today. Motorists can...
Pamela Sue (Orris) Peters
Pamela Sue (Orris) Peters, age 72, of Strattanville, passed away peacefully on December 18, 2022 at her residence surrounded by her family. She was born in Gibsonia, Pa on May 31, 1950 to the late George and Virginia (Flora) Orris. Pam was a homemaker and adored raising her children. She...
SPONSORED: Sprained Ankle? Therapists at West Park Rehab and Diagnostics Can Help
SENECA, Pa. (EYT) – Recurrent ankle sprains are common; once an ankle ligament is sprained, it is often re-injured, but West Park Rehab and Diagnostics can help. Sprains are injuries to ligaments (the bands of tissue that hold joints together). Ankle sprains occur when the foot twists or turns beyond its normal range of movement, causing the ligaments connecting the bones of the leg, ankle, and foot to overstretch or tear.
Gerald “Jerry” B. Boughner, Sr.
Gerald “Jerry” B. Boughner, Sr., 84, of Cooperstown, passed away on Saturday, December 17, 2022 at the Collins House. He was born on November 6, 1938, in Venango County, to the late Emery and Edna (Couch) Boughner. He married the love of his life, the former, Ruth Anne...
Jean M. Morris
Jean M. Morris, 88, of Pleasantville, passed away Sunday morning December 18, 2022 at Country Acres Personal Care Home in Titusville. Jean was born on March 27, 1934 in Titusville, a daughter of the late Manley and Alberta Emerson Manross. She was married to Robert I. Morris on June 28,...
Walter James Kanani Reavis
Walter James Kanani Reavis, 55, of Polk, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, December 17, 2022 at Heritage Valley Beaver, Beaver, PA. He was born on November 18, 1967 in Honolulu, HI to the late Douglas O. and Stephanie K. (Mahu) Reavis. James was a proud United States Navy Veteran. James served...
Aaron ‘The Kracken’ McCracken
Aaron ‘The Kracken’ McCracken, 32, of Oil City, died peacefully at UPMC Shadyside in Pittsburgh, Friday December 16, 2022. Born on February 8, 1990 he was a son of Joe ‘Paw’ and Angel ‘Maw’ McCracken, who survive. Aaron graduated from Oil City High School...
