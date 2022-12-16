ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freezing cold 'feels like' temperatures in the teens for parts of Central Florida on Christmas Eve

ORLANDO, Fla. - Today's high: 69 degrees. Rain: Morning rain ends-trends much drier for the remainder of the day. No main weather concerns today. The moderate rip current risk continues today all along our entire east coast. Surf is around 2-3' in NE swell.Temperatures beach side reach the upper 60s North of the Cape, lower 70s to the South with water temps near 68.
Falling iguanas likely in Florida this cold Christmas weekend

LAKE MARY, Fla. - You have probably heard of falling iguanas in Florida, and this weekend there is a chance to see them because of an Arctic cold front likely to bring the coldest air of the season so far. Iguanas are cold-blooded, so they slow down or become immobile...
Arctic cold air expected for Christmas weekend in Florida

LAKE MARY, Fla. - BRRR! Christmas weekend across Florida will be downright cold!. Temperatures are expected to drop at least 20 degrees in the Orlando area from Thursday to Christmas Eve, thanks to a late-week Arctic front. The high on Christmas Eve is expected to be 50 degrees with feels-like...
Chilly weather headed to Florida: When an Arctic front will bring near-freezing temperatures

LAKE MARY, Fla. - Tonight's low: 58 degrees | Tomorrow's high: 71 degrees | Rain: 70% after 3 p.m. Main weather concerns: Expect plenty of rain and some rumbles of thunder tomorrow afternoon. A few showers are possible earlier in the day, but the best chances for rain will arrive after 3 p.m. and into the evening. We will have a few dry days with an Arctic blast expected through the weekend. Highs for the Christmas weekend will reach the lower 50s with lows in the mid-30s. For areas farther north like Lake and Marion Counties, temperatures will fall into the 20s.
Jan. 6 Capitol riot: Trial of Florida "Proud Boy" begins Monday

Jury selection begins Monday for a Florida man accused of participating in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Joseph Biggs of Ormond Beach is being tried in Washington, D.C. .after being arrested in Volusia County in January of 2021. Biggs is facing several federal charges, including conspiracy to commit sedition.
Florida sets stage for more medical marijuana licenses

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - State health regulators on Monday set in motion a process to issue up to 22 more medical-marijuana licenses, in a highly anticipated move that could double the size of Florida’s medical-cannabis industry. The state Department of Health also published an emergency rule that would make it...
