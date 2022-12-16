LAKE MARY, Fla. - Tonight's low: 58 degrees | Tomorrow's high: 71 degrees | Rain: 70% after 3 p.m. Main weather concerns: Expect plenty of rain and some rumbles of thunder tomorrow afternoon. A few showers are possible earlier in the day, but the best chances for rain will arrive after 3 p.m. and into the evening. We will have a few dry days with an Arctic blast expected through the weekend. Highs for the Christmas weekend will reach the lower 50s with lows in the mid-30s. For areas farther north like Lake and Marion Counties, temperatures will fall into the 20s.

