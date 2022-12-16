Read full article on original website
Freezing cold 'feels like' temperatures in the teens for parts of Central Florida on Christmas Eve
ORLANDO, Fla. - Today's high: 69 degrees. Rain: Morning rain ends-trends much drier for the remainder of the day. No main weather concerns today. The moderate rip current risk continues today all along our entire east coast. Surf is around 2-3' in NE swell.Temperatures beach side reach the upper 60s North of the Cape, lower 70s to the South with water temps near 68.
Freezing temperatures could give Florida the coldest Christmas in more than 30 years
An Arctic cold front will send very cold air into Central Florida by overnight Friday into Saturday/Christmas Eve morning. Freeze warnings are looking likely during the holiday weekend and we've issued FOX 35 WEATHER IMPACT DAYS on Saturday and Sunday to account for these frigid changes.
Potential 'bomb cyclone' threatens holiday travel plans in and out of Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - A dangerous blizzard moving across the U.S. could become a "bomb cyclone" with damaging winds that is also spreading toward the East Coast and creating a travel nightmare for millions ahead of the Christmas holiday weekend. The winter storm is expected to spawn a widespread flash freeze...
Falling iguanas likely in Florida this cold Christmas weekend
LAKE MARY, Fla. - You have probably heard of falling iguanas in Florida, and this weekend there is a chance to see them because of an Arctic cold front likely to bring the coldest air of the season so far. Iguanas are cold-blooded, so they slow down or become immobile...
Arctic cold air expected for Christmas weekend in Florida
LAKE MARY, Fla. - BRRR! Christmas weekend across Florida will be downright cold!. Temperatures are expected to drop at least 20 degrees in the Orlando area from Thursday to Christmas Eve, thanks to a late-week Arctic front. The high on Christmas Eve is expected to be 50 degrees with feels-like...
Near-freezing temperatures expected overnight in Florida, the coldest of the season so far
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Many Central Florida residents can expect a sunny, but cool day Sunday thanks to a breezy north wind. High temperatures will range from the upper 50s north to the upper 60s south. The overnight low temperatures, however, will be the coldest of the season so far,...
Chilly weather headed to Florida: When an Arctic front will bring near-freezing temperatures
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Tonight's low: 58 degrees | Tomorrow's high: 71 degrees | Rain: 70% after 3 p.m. Main weather concerns: Expect plenty of rain and some rumbles of thunder tomorrow afternoon. A few showers are possible earlier in the day, but the best chances for rain will arrive after 3 p.m. and into the evening. We will have a few dry days with an Arctic blast expected through the weekend. Highs for the Christmas weekend will reach the lower 50s with lows in the mid-30s. For areas farther north like Lake and Marion Counties, temperatures will fall into the 20s.
Florida wildlife officials investigating claims man beat shark with hammer
LAKE MARY, Fla. - A man is accused of dragging around what on video appears to be a lifeless shark on a Florida beach. Witnesses said the man was seen bludgeoning the shark in the head with a hammer. The video was captured on the Harbour House Oceanfront surfcam in...
Jan. 6 Capitol riot: Trial of Florida "Proud Boy" begins Monday
Jury selection begins Monday for a Florida man accused of participating in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Joseph Biggs of Ormond Beach is being tried in Washington, D.C. .after being arrested in Volusia County in January of 2021. Biggs is facing several federal charges, including conspiracy to commit sedition.
Vaccine rates for Florida students are lowest in 10+ years, report says
A new state report shows student vaccination rates are the lowest they've been in more than 10 years. It means viruses many believe are gone, are in danger of making a comeback.
Florida sets stage for more medical marijuana licenses
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - State health regulators on Monday set in motion a process to issue up to 22 more medical-marijuana licenses, in a highly anticipated move that could double the size of Florida’s medical-cannabis industry. The state Department of Health also published an emergency rule that would make it...
