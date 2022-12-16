Read full article on original website
Related
247Sports
Adrian Martinez injury update: Kansas State coach Chris Klieman says QB could play vs. Alabama in Sugar Bowl
Adrian Martinez's lower-body injury has kept the Kansas State football quarterback sidelined since Nov. 12, the Wildcats' 31-3 win over the Baylor Bears, but the Nebraska Huskers transfer could return for the Sugar Bowl against Alabama. K-State head coach Chris Klieman explained this week, via via GoPowercat.com. "He practiced (Sunday),...
Kansas State football recruiting Signing Day live updates
Signing Day has arrived, and Kansas State will be officially announcing its additions from the 2023 recruiting class throughout the day. Follow along with GoPowercat as we cover each and every signing as it happens. The 2023 recruiting class is headlined by four-star Maize quarterback Avery Johnson. He is the...
Kanijal Thomas signs with Kansas State
After Kansas State had recruited the Del City product for the better part of the summer, Thomas came up north for a chance to work out in front of the staff at one of the Elite Camps. After being arguably the MVP, Thomas was offered on the spot and would commit the next morning. Playing both wideout and corner in high school, Thomas shined at both, but it was his defensive skills that would attract the attention of the coaches. With Brian Lepak having several connections in the state of Oklahoma, he along with Van Malone were instrumental in landing the star from the Sooner state.
Kameron Sallis signs with Kansas State
A Mississippi born player that now calls Texas home, Kameron Sallis was one of the true surprise gets for K-State along the 2023 cycle. Offered by K-State's staff at the DFW Mega Camp during the first days of June, the safety quickly scheduled and quietly visited the K-State campus just two weeks later. Committing virtually on the spot, the 200-pounder was instantly sold on a Big 12 future over an offer from Arizona State and outside interest from the likes of Mississippi State and Nebraska.
Wesley Fair signs with Kansas State
In a recruitment that felt like it was destined to be purple from the start, Wesley Fair was one of the first commitments in the '23 class and one of the first commitments that got the trend of staying at home going for recruits in Kansas. Committing to the Wildcats on in April, Kansas State's biggest competition for the Wichita Collegiate star came in the form of Iowa State. However, when Fair made the decision to commit to Kansas State, it would be one of the bigger in-state wins for the Wildcats.
Kansas State gets coveted 2022 linebacker Asa Newsom
In one of the biggest wins of the 2022 recruiting cycle, Kansas State landed the commitment of Asa Newsom. The Iowa-located athlete had a long, lengthy recruitment which featured many schools in consideration. K-State appeared a long-shot, but Newsom made things official with his announcement on DAY. Choosing the Wildcats...
Donovan McIntosh signs with Kansas State
Committing to Kansas State early in July out of one of the most dominant programs in Missouri, St. Mary's, McIntosh has never wavered in his commitment. Recruited by Van Malone, he seemed to always be bound for the Wildcats, and after a stellar senior season in which his team won the state championship for the second season in a row, McIntosh comes to Kansas State with high expectations.
Joe Jackson signs with Kansas State
In a month that turned out to be a recruiting gold mine for Kansas State, Joe Jackson announced his commitment to the Wildcats on July 4th. Choosing Kansas State over Duke, Rutgers, Utah, and multiple other power five schools, Jackson felt like Kansas State was the place for him after an official visit late in June sealed the deal. Serving as a running back, Jackson also has shown the ability to catch the ball out of the backfield and make plays that way, as well.
Camden Beebe signs with Kansas State
Being the first commitment in the 2023 class, Camden Beebe committed back on January 31st. Being the brother of All-American and current Kansas State guard Cooper Beebe, Camden was first offered by K-State after an Elite Camp in the summer of 2021. Although he was never formally offered by any other schools, most the reasoning behind that was that his commitment to Kansas State was rock solid. Being a vocal leader on trying to get more recruits to join him, Beebe was one of the more active recruits who recruited guys like Avery Johnson and Wesley Fair to commit.
Will Anciaux signs with Kansas State
Though both of Will Anciaux's parents are graduates of Kansas it was his first offer from K-State and the connection felt with the Wildcats from day one that propelled this signing. The Jayhawks held strong early before Iowa State entered the picture and truly gave K-State a fight but ultimately the Wichita product kept returning to his initial instinct in Manhattan. After several stops to campus as a junior, the 6-foot-6 target announced his commitment in early April and became the second overall pledge for the 2023 class.
Kansas school district is first in the state to use electric buses
WABAUNSEE COUNTY (KSNT) – A local district is the first in the state to put electric school buses on the road. The Wabaunsee School district previously announced it would be the first in Kansas to start driving kids to school on these buses. “We feel fortunate that we got chosen for this grant that allows […]
News Channel Nebraska
Second dam installed at scene of Kansas pipeline spill
BEATRICE - TC Energy crews have built a second earthen underflow dam to provide structural relief to the earthen underflow dam that was constructed last week. That follows the spill of oil from the Keystone pipeline northeast of Washington, Kansas. Environmental Protection Agency officials say there have been no additional oil impacts or oil migrations in recent days.
Recall issued for 6,000 pounds of frozen chicken sold in Kansas stores
TOPEKA (KSNT) – An Idaho-based company is recalling more than 6,000 pounds of frozen chicken that were sold in Kansas stores and others across the nation due to misbranding concerns. The U.S. Department of Agriculture reports that Mountain View Packaging, LLC out of Boise, Idaho issued a recall for 6,013 pounds of frozen, ready-to-eat Crispy […]
Kan. woman accused of shooting that sent woman to the hospital
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting and have made an arrest. Just before 8:30p.m. Wednesday, police responded to the 4300 block of SW 15th Street in Topeka after reports of gunshots, according to Lt. Donna Eubanks. Moments later, police received the report of a shooting in the...
247Sports
66K+
Followers
409K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0