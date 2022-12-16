After Kansas State had recruited the Del City product for the better part of the summer, Thomas came up north for a chance to work out in front of the staff at one of the Elite Camps. After being arguably the MVP, Thomas was offered on the spot and would commit the next morning. Playing both wideout and corner in high school, Thomas shined at both, but it was his defensive skills that would attract the attention of the coaches. With Brian Lepak having several connections in the state of Oklahoma, he along with Van Malone were instrumental in landing the star from the Sooner state.

MANHATTAN, KS ・ 32 MINUTES AGO