Big second half leads West Morgan over East Lawrence

CULLMAN, Ala. – Coach Jim Taylor will be the 2023 recipient of St. Paul’s Lutheran School’s Impact Award, to be presented at the Alumni & Friends Dinner and School Auction on May 15 at Terri Pines in Cullman. The Impact Award is inspired by the following passage from 1 Peter 4: 10-11: “Each of you should use whatever gift you have received to serve others, as faithful stewards of God’s grace in its various forms. If anyone speaks, they should do so as one who speaks the very words of God. If anyone serves, they should do so with the strength God...

CULLMAN, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO