iheart.com
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death
The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
Popculture
Jamie Lopez, Reality TV Star, Dead at 37
Jamie Lopez, the star of WE tv's Super Sized Salon, has died. She was 37. Lopez was hospitalized in Las Vegas over the weekend due to heart complications, sources close to her told TMZ Monday. Her show tracked her weight loss journey, losing over 400 lbs before the show's first season.
dexerto.com
Does ‘Wednesday’ star Jenna Ortega have TikTok?
Netflix show ‘Wednesday’ has inspired a variety of hugely viral trends on TikTok since its release, but does leading actress Jenna Ortega have a TikTok account of her own?. On November 23, ‘Wednesday’ was released on Netflix, a series inspired by the character of the same name from The Addams Family.
dexerto.com
NIJISANJI’s Fulgur Ovid reassures fans Noctyx will live on after Yugo Asuma graduation
NIJISANJI star Fulgur Ovid spoke out on his genmate Yugo Asuma’s graduation. The Noctyx quartet promises to keep together in his legacy, while asking people to give both NIJISANJI’s VTubers and their fans space to “grieve” his departure. Yugo Asuma’s shock graduation on December 14 sent...
dexerto.com
Twitter backtracks on social media promotion ban after Elon Musk poll
Twitter has backtracked on yet another new policy after Elon Musk’s takeover. The platform attempted to push through a ban on promoting other social media platforms, targeting users who made it their primary activity. They backed down within 12 hours. Twitter and Elon Musk are once again making headlines...
dexerto.com
Bride calls out bridesmaid for ‘groping’ her husband in wedding photos
A newly married woman went viral on TikTok after sharing wedding photos, which showed her bridesmaid getting handsy with her husband. After receiving photos from her big day, Heather Lynn (heatherlynn6977) was stunned when she noticed the woman holding her man’s hand, and posing near his groin. “Getting your...
dexerto.com
Avatar 2: What is Amrita? Tulkun whales explained
Forget unobtanium, Avatar 2 has introduced a new, ultra-powerful substance to the world: Amrita, closely linked to the Tulkun whales – but what is it?. You’ve gotta give it to James Cameron: the plot of Avatar revolves around the humans mining Pandora for a precious metal, a material so scarce and nigh-on impossible to find, that he called it “unobtanium.”
dexerto.com
Spy x Family Episode 24 review: Yor’s continued worries
Spy x Family Episode 24 begins by continuing Yor’s worries, where she expresses her jealousy to Loid. The second half of the episode then follows Anya as she shops with her best friend, Becky. Spy x Family Episode 24 returns to the short story format which has been prevalent...
dexerto.com
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet fans mock “unforgiving” Cinderace Tera Raid event
A new Seven-Star Tera Raid for the Galar starter Cinderace has been announced, but fans aren’t so sure about the event following both the technical and difficulty problems with the Charizard Raids. One of the major post-game mechanics for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet is Tera Raid battles. Like the...
dexerto.com
TikTok made me buy it: Users reveal best & worst TikTok-famous products
The TikTok made me buy it trend has always had a place on the short-form video app, with users sharing their best and worst buys. So, here are a few things you need to know. While TikTok may have started out as a place for creatives to share their art, dances, and music, it has become so much more than that over the last few years.
dexerto.com
PewDiePie reveals his pug Maya died at 17 years old
YouTube star PewDiePie has revealed his beloved one-eyed pug Maya has passed away at 17 years old. Often seen or heard barking in the background of his videos, many PewDiePie fans will be more than familiar with his two adored pugs. Maya and Edgar are his two pups which have...
dexerto.com
Avatar 2: Is there a director’s cut of The Way of Water?
Is there a director’s cut of Avatar 2? James Cameron has finally returned with The Way of Water – but is there more to come from the long-awaited sequel?. Avatar: The Way of Water marks the end of a 13-year wait for a sequel to the highest-grossing movie of all time, but it’s only the beginning – if Cameron gets his way, there’ll be three more sequels this decade.
dexerto.com
North West pranks Kim Kardashian with viral fake eyebrows TikTok filter
North West has hilariously pranked her mom, Kim Kardashian, using the fake eyebrows TikTok filter to pretend she’d shaved them while Kim was sleeping. Kim Kardashian and North West’s TikTok account is one that is hugely popular among fans, with the mother-daughter duo participating in a number of different trends and challenges on the app, garnering millions of likes and views as a result.
dexerto.com
Swagg joins Warzone 2 players calling for removal of ‘broken’ Strongholds & AI
Warzone 2 players, including the likes of FaZe Swagg, have been calling for Strongholds and AI to be removed from the battle royale as they’ve “broke” the gameplay loop. With the launch of Warzone 2, Infinity Ward and Raven Software set about making some changes that offered players a different way to play the battle royale compared to its popular predecessor.
dexerto.com
TikTokers go viral spotting ‘ghosts’ with AI manga filter
TikTok users are going viral with their videos in which they use the popular AI manga filter to try and spot ‘ghosts’ in their environments. Short-form video platform TikTok has had a number of different filters go viral in the past, and throughout December, one of the most popular has been the insanely popular AI manga filter.
dexerto.com
Most liked Instagram posts ever: Messi takes top spot from egg meme
Lionel Messi has taken the top spot with Instagram’s most-liked post following his World Cup triumph, but what else is up there? Here’s the current top 10. Plenty of posts have gone viral across social media in the last few years, with each platform having its own records for most-liked, most-watched, and most commented-on posts.
dexerto.com
The Recruit Season 2: Will there be another season on Netflix?
Is The Recruit Season 2 happening? The new CIA thriller starring Noah Centineo is the number one show on Netflix – but will there be a second season?. The Recruit, created by Alex Hawley, debuted on the streaming platform on Friday, December 16, and over the course of its first weekend it’s managed fly up the chart and take the top spot.
dexerto.com
How many 1923 episodes are there? Paramount Plus release schedule
1923, a new Yellowstone spinoff starring Harrison Ford, is due to arrive on Paramount Plus – but how many episodes are there, and what time will they be available to stream?. Yellowstone is the most-watched TV show in America. Now on its fifth season, creator Taylor Sheridan has transformed his western into an empire, spawning spinoffs like 1883, 6666, and soon, 1923.
dexerto.com
Pokemon Ultimate Journeys special episode 137 preview teases Ash’s Dad
Pokemon Ultimate Journeys concluded with episode 136, offering a look into the upcoming special episodes – and viewers may finally find out what happened to Ash’s long-lost father. After much anticipation, Pokemon Ultimate Journeys has finally come to an emotionally-charged conclusion. Episode 136 starts out with Ash and...
dexerto.com
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet announce Delibird Tera Raid event for the holidays
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players will have the chance to encounter Delibird for a limited time in Tera Raid dens. Battles will offer trainers the opportunity to stock up on Tera Shards of all types. Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players have already been able to participate in several Tera Raid...
