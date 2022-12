ALBANY - It was not a playoff game or even a region contest, but both the Monroe Lady Tornadoes (6-3) and the Deerfield-Windsor Lady Knights (5-1) seriously wanted to win this game. It was the final game of the Deerfield-Windsor Christmas Classic and it featured two of Albany's best girl's high school basketball teams. Monroe came out on top 61-58 but what some will remember from the night will be the officiating.

MONROE, GA ・ 12 HOURS AGO