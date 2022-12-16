Previewing Texas A&M's big visit weekend ahead of early signing period

Photo by Chad Simmons/On3

We are officially in “crunch time” of the college football recruiting season. The early signing period is only five days away, where a majority of the college football recruits will sign their national letters of intent. Texas A&M is trying to finish out the 2023 class with some big momentum.

Recruiting can be wild year round but the week leading up to signing day can bring more storylines and drama than any week in sports. Texas A&M is trying to get involved in some of that drama, going all in one several recruits in hopes of reeling them in on this upcoming Wednesday.

As of right now, there are 17 expected visitors from the 2023 class. There will also be several transfer portal targets in attendance, putting the group over 20 total visitors. 13 of the 17 high school visitors will be taking an official visit this weekend, staying from Friday to Sunday.

Many of the Texas A&M commits decided to wait to use their official visits, allowing them all to spend time together in the final weekend of allowed visits. With them are some major targets, a handful of which are currently committed to other programs.

All the commits will be in town

The biggest visitor of the weekend is Five-Star Plus+ defensive lineman David Hicks, who has been committed to the Aggies since late September. Although being committed, Hicks has not been quiet about going on other visits, Oklahoma and Oregon both hosting him in the last month. The Ducks had Hicks in Eugene for an unofficial visit just last weekend, but nothing has come out of that visit to this time. The Aggies getting the last crack at Hicks gives me confidence he will remain in this class, despite hard pushes from the Sooners and Ducks.

Brand new commitments, Rueben Owens, the No. 3 running back Rueben Owens and No. 33 overall in the 2023 class, will be in town for three days on an official visit. A big storyline with Owens this weekend will be his recruiting ability. He has already said he will be working a number of uncommitted targets to join him in Aggieland. Something tells me his personality and respect among other recruits will help him get his way. Defensive backs Bravion Rogers (No. 62 overall), Dalton Brooks (No. 74 overall), and Jayvon Thomas (No. 107 overall) will also all be using their official visits this weekend.

Other Aggies commits, four-star offensive lineman TJ Shanahan, four-star offensive lineman Colton Thomasson, four-star linebacker Daymion Sanford, three-star defensive lineman Samu Taumanupepe, and three-star offensive lineman Naquil Bertrand, will also be in College Station this weekend. Taumanupepe and Bertrand will be official visitors.

The nation’s No. 1 punter, Tyler White, will also be in town in this weekend.

The non-committed group is a good one

There will be a number of targets on campus this weekend who are not currently committed to the Aggies. Some of them are committed to other programs and some are just simply uncommitted. No matter what they are, Jimbo Fisher is trying to convince them Texas A&M is their best option.

Elite four-star safety Tony Mitchell, an Alabama commit, will be making an official visit. There has long been smoke around Mitchell and the Aggies with six previous visits taking place. When Mitchell committed to Alabama, many thought Texas A&M was still right in the middle of his recruitment. He has been fairly quiet on his recruitment, but there is no doubt the Aggies have a chance to sway him this weekend. It will likely be a signing day final decision.

Four-star Stanford tight end commit Jaden Platt will be using his final official visit in College Station. The long time Cardinal pledge took an official visit to Florida last week and now it appears his recruitment is a battle between the Gators and Aggies. He is not expected to stick with his Stanford commitment. Platt is big on academics, specifically engineering, which will likely be a big aspect of his decision. Four-star Ole Miss quarterback pledge Marcel Reed is similar to Platt in that they both have been late targets in this class. The Texas A&M staff has gone in-home with Reed and his family and will now have three days to show everything the can offer. Auburn is also in play for Reed heading into signing day.

There will be three separate three-star official visitors in Gretna (La.) De La Salle offensive lineman Caden Jones, Temple (Texas) High linebacker Taurean York and Aurora (Co.) Regis Jesuit linebacker and Nebraska commit Hayden Moore.

Transfer portal targets are becoming must gets

Oklahoma State linebacker Mason Cobb arrives in College Station Friday and is expected to stay through the weekend. The Aggies are favorites to land Cobb, and there is no sugar coating it… they need him badly. The same goes for UNC cornerback Tony Grimes who visited Thursday. The portal has taken 22 scholarship players from the Aggies but also gives them ability to land some elite players.

On the offensive side of the ball, the wide receiver position is now one of need. In response, the Aggies will hist Arkansas transfer wide receiver Ketron Jackson and Louisiana Tech wide receiver Tre Harris.