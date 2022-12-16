Newsstand: Michigan basketball makes top five for 2023 PF Baye Ndongo

Michigan landed in the top five for 2023 three-star forward Baye Ndongo, a 6-foot-10, 220-pounder.

“Coach [Juwan] Howard has done a lot of good things,” Ndongo said. “I know if I go there, he will help me get where I want to go.”

More from On3’s Joe Tipton:

The 2023 prospect originally from Senegal has visited each of his finalists besides Rutgers. Ndongo plans to make a decision before the end of the year.

Ndongo cut down his list to a top 10 in November. Arizona State, Mississippi State, Providence, Pitt, Utah, and Washington State were all previously considered.

Michigan Wolverines football graduate quarterback Alan Bowman has entered the NCAA transfer portal, TheWolverine.com has learned. Bowman spent two years in Ann Arbor following a three-year stint with Texas Tech. He has one year of eligibility remaining.

Bowman played in three games this season, all in non-conference play. He completed 6 of his 7 pass attempts for 60 yards and 1 touchdown. The score came on his only throw against UConn Sept. 17. He had fallen to third on the Michigan depth chart behind sophomores J.J. McCarthy and Davis Warren, a walk-on, even with senior Cade McNamara going down with a season-ending knee injury. McNamara has since entered the portal and committed to Iowa.

Bowman appeared in three games in 2021, completing 2 of his 4 throws for no touchdowns and 1 interception.

A former three-star recruit in the class of 2018, per the On3 Consensus, Bowman started parts of three seasons for the Red Raiders.

Michigan junior running back Blake Corum has been named the best player in the Big Ten by the conference’s coaches, taking home the Chicago Tribune Silver Football. That’s the second-straight year that a Michigan player has won it, with defensive end Aidan Hutchinson winning the honor.

Michigan football has added another piece to its 2023 team, this one from the transfer portal. Nebraska freshman Ernest Hausmann played in every game and started 7 games this year as a true frosh and notched 54 tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss, one sack, and one fumble recovery this season … and now he’s a Wolverine.

The Columbus, Neb. native entered the portal after the season. He was a two-way standout in high school.

Michigan added murals honoring their 2021 and 2022 Big Ten championships at Schembechler Hall.

Quote Of The Day

“I’m blessed and thankful to have the opportunity to go to Ann Arbor and work with that great group of guys, great coaching staff, to get with that program. It’s going to be a really awesome time.” Hausmann on Michigan

Headlines Of The Day

