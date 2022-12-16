ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Linda Davis
4d ago

People aren't safe anywhere they go. Whomever did this do not think you have gotten away. God sees everything. Your time will definitely come.

wbrz.com

Employee 'critically injured' after robbery from beauty supply store; detectives attempting to identify suspects

BATON ROUGE - Officers are searching for two people suspected of being responsible for a robbery from a beauty supply store on Airline Highway. Detectives are trying to identify the two people caught on camera who allegedly stole merchandise from the store in the 6100 block of Airline Highway. Officials say a store employee was "critically injured" while trying to stop them from leaving the store.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge Police ID man killed in Dougherty Drive shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)- Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) were called to a fatal shooting, Monday (December 19) morning around 9:30 a.m. According to BRPD Detectives, the deceased has been identified as 28-year-old Timothy Stewart. BRPD says the deadly incident unfolded at 2879 Dougherty Drive where police...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge police identify man killed in shooting on Florida Boulevard

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Authorities responded to a deadly shooting in the 10500 block of Florida Boulevard on Monday, December 19. The Baton Rouge Police Department confirms that 21-year-old Timothy Chapman was killed at approximately 7:15 p.m. Detectives think this deadly shooting is a case of an armed...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Victim identified in deadly shooting off Florida Boulevard

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person is dead after a shooting at an apartment complex off of Florida Boulevard that occurred on Monday, Dec. 19, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department. BRPD stated they received a call about a shooting around 7:15 p.m. at Broadmoor Plantation Apartments located...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

20-year-old shot, killed during attempted robbery

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person is dead after a shooting at an apartment complex on Monday, Dec. 19, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department. Police said the victim has been identified as Timothy Chapman, 20. He was shot as someone attempted to rob him, authorities confirmed. BRPD...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

1 dead after altercation inside business off Dougherty Dr.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Homicide detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are investigating a shooting that claimed the life of a 28-year-old male. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the shooting occurred in the 2800 block of Dougherty Drive around 9:30 a.m. Officials state that Timothy Stewart,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

One injured in North Baton Rouge area shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A man was injured in a shooting within the 600-700 block of North 35th Street Monday (December 19) afternoon around 2:30 p.m., capital area officials say. According to first responders who were called to the scene, the wounded man was rushed to an area...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

BRPD responding to deadly shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials are responding to a reported shooting Monday morning, Dec. 19. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the shooting happened in the 2800 block of Dougherty Drive. Emergency officials said a person has died. This is a developing story. Check back for more...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Man arrested after Baton Rouge family says babysitter beat, burned baby

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Baton Rouge family is in pain as their toddler fights for his life. A grandmother says her one-year-old grandchild was horribly abused. According to family members, the child, TyShawn Brumfield has been in the hospital for a few days and is in critical condition. His grandmother, Shelia Parker, said a babysitter identified as 36-year-old Howard Youngblood beat and burned TyShawn.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Babysitter arrested after toddler suffers life-threatening injuries while in his care, police say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A toddler is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries and the man who was babysitting him is facing a cruelty charge, according to arrest records. A probable cause report shows Howard Youngblood, 36, of Baton Rouge, was arrested on a charge of second-degree cruelty to juveniles after TyShawn Brumfield, 22 months, was hospitalized on Thursday, Dec. 15, in critical condition with life-threatening injuries.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

WATCH: Street racers set fire to parking lot, shut down I-10 in Baton Rouge with overnight car stunts

BATON ROUGE - Street racers set fire to a parking lot and blocked off part of I-10 with reckless car stunts overnight. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, officers responded to reports of reckless drivers and car stunts outside a shopping center off Siegen Lane around 1:30 a.m. Sunday. Afterward, a social media account "StreetDemonsBR" began posting videos.
BATON ROUGE, LA
