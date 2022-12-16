Read full article on original website
Related
Legendary Actress Acknowledges "I'm Not Gonna Be Around For Much Longer" Amid Cancer Battle
Legendary actress Jane Fonda acknowledged in an interview that she is “not gonna be around for much longer,” according to a write-up posted in Pop Culture. Fonda is quickly approaching her 85th birthday and has recently been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. The legendary actress has begun receiving chemotherapy treatments.
Jane Fonda Shares Her Cancer Is in Remission After Chemotherapy Treatment
Jane Fonda has extra reasons to celebrate her 85th birthday later this month. The Grace and Frankie star got some good news in time for her Dec. 21 birthday—her cancer is in remission! In a statement shared on her website on Dec. 15, the Monster-in-Law actress revealed that she can discontinue chemotherapy and called it "The Best Birthday Present Ever."
Jane Fonda says cancer is in remission, three months after revealing diagnosis
Three months after revealing that she’d been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, Jane Fonda’s cancer is in remission, the US actor and activist has announced. In a blog post headlined “Best Birthday Present Ever”, Fonda wrote that her oncologist had told her she could “discontinue” the chemotherapy treatments she had received for her illness.
Prevention
Jane Fonda, 84, Announces Cancer Is in Remission: ‘Feeling So Blessed’
Jane Fonda revealed that her non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma is in remission and she is discontinuing chemotherapy. The Grace and Frankie star shared the good news via Instagram last week. “I am feeling so blessed, so fortunate,” she wrote. After announcing her non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma diagnosis in September, Jane Fonda says...
Broadway Actor Quentin Oliver Lee Dead at 34, Wife Says She 'Held His Hand Tight' in Final Moments
The late actor revealed in June that he was diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer Broadway actor Quentin Oliver Lee has died after a battle with stage 4 colon cancer. He was 34. His wife, Angie Lee Graham, announced the news in a post on his Instagram account on Thursday, writing that Lee died that morning in what was "the most beautiful moment" of her life. "I saw his last breaths, held his hand tight, and felt his heartbeat slowly drift away," she wrote. "He had a smile on...
Single Mom Thinks Her Daughter Is A Witch After She Saw Her Braiding Her Hair Alone
*This is a work of nonfiction based on true events that I witnessed firsthand; it is used with permission. Sometimes children do things that appear strange to adults; they become involved in things that makes you to ask silly questions. Although not all children cause stress for their parents, but if you have a stubborn child, you will understand what I mean.
Tina Turner pays tribute to ‘beloved’ son who has died aged 62
Tina Turner has led tributes for her “beloved” son Ronnie who has died aged 62.The cancer survivor died on Friday (9 December) after being found struggling to breathe outside a house in Los Angeles, TMZ reported.In an Instagram post, the music icon wrote: “Ronnie, you left the world far too early. In sorrow I close my eyes and think of you, my beloved son.”Ronnie’s wife, Afida Turner, confirmed his passing in a post, where she called her late husband a “true angel” and her “best friend.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More WHAT!: Graham Norton amazed by how long Kate Winslet held her breath filming AvatarReading and Leeds 2023 announce first headline actsTrevor Noah signs off from The Daily Show for the last time
Cause of "Ellen DeGeneres Show" Star's Death Revealed
Following the tragic news of the death of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” star Stephen “tWitch” Boss, the medical examiner has officially released the cause of death. Boss died this week at the age of 40 of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s office announced on Thursday.
musictimes.com
Irene Cara's Death and the Broken Promise Revealed
Irene Cara may have had just a few hits from her discography as a recording artist, but little did she know that the impact she would be making for other people would be big and would last a lifetime. Amid the actress' death, Rob Watson published an article under the...
Will Smith Wells Up Recalling What His Nephew Asked Him After Oscars Slap
"Why you trying to Oprah me?" the "Emancipation" actor joked to "The Daily Show" host Trevor Noah as he revealed what he's learned since the slap.
What Happened to Sinbad? Family Gives Update on Comedian’s Condition Amid Health Battle
Comedian Sinbad rose to fame in the late ‘80s as a standout on the sitcom A Different World. As a result, he landed a series of his own, The Sinbad Show, in 1993. In recent years, the Cosby Show alum has been facing health issues that have left him learning how to walk again. Get an update on his condition by scrolling below.
Jonnie Irwin Says TV Show Let Him Go After Revealing Terminal Cancer Diagnosis: 'Broke My Heart'
"I feel hugely let down. I can't even watch the show now," Jonnie Irwin said after claiming Channel 4's A Place In the Sun dropped him after revealing his terminal cancer diagnosis Jonnie Irwin is opening up about how his terminal cancer diagnosis has impacted his life. After he revealed his terminal lung cancer diagnosis in 2020, the British TV personality, 49, claimed to The Sun that his contract was terminated with Channel 4's home improvement show A Place in the Sun, which he hosted on-air since 2004. Channel...
After Suffering Stroke 2 Years Ago, Comedian Sinbad Is Learning to Walk Again on Road to Recovery
It wasn’t widely known that comedian Sinbad had suffered a stroke in 2020. His family has taken to social media to alert his fans that he is still recovering as he is learning to walk two years later. With a recent post on Instagram, the family has displayed a...
Fears Grow For Ailing Al Roker Revealed After Weatherman's Health Issues Exposed
Health-challenged Al Roker's recent hospitalization with potentially deadly blood clots in his arms and legs has led medical experts to forecast a murky future for the popular weatherman, RadarOnline.com has learned. "Clots like these can be very serious," warned New York internist Dr. Stuart Fischer. "They can lead to sudden death or severe heart episodes."Roker, 68, raised concerns when he disappeared from his weather map for two weeks last month, before he finally announced he had been in a New York hospital receiving treatment for blood clots.Fans immediately flooded the Today website with good wishes for the ailing weatherman,...
Kirstie Alley’s last photo, final TV performance before death
Kirstie Alley’s final television appearance, on “The Masked Singer” in April, was just over seven months before her death. Alley, who died at 71 after a battle with colon cancer, had a short stint in the singing competition as the Baby Mammoth. The “Cheers” star, dressed in the fuzzy costume, came out singing “Walkin’ After Midnight” by Patsy Cline during Week 7 of the show’s seventh season — getting a standing ovation from the four panelists. The following week, Alley competed in a duel competition against Space Bunny — later revealed to be Shaggy — in order to stay in the running. She sang...
Demi Moore Poses For Holiday Christmas Card With Bruce Willis, His Wife, and Kids
Demi Moore is getting a head start on her holiday celebrations. The actress, 60, took to her Instagram to share a series of photos with her family, including her ex-husband, 67-year-old, Bruce Willis and his current wife, Emma Heming Willis. The first photo showcased the entire clan as they stood...
Celine Dion's Rare Condition Is a 'Horrible Disease' Says Woman with Stiff Person Syndrome
Maureen Materna, 74, opens up to PEOPLE about living the incurable neurological disease, which has been diagnosed in about one of every one million people Céline Dion revealed Thursday morning in a tearful Instagram video that she's been diagnosed with Stiff-Person Syndrome, sharing that the condition would force her to postpone and cancel a series of upcoming concert dates as she learns about the rare condition and how it impacts her life. Stiff Person Syndrome is a rare and incurable neurological disease that affects the central nervous system, specifically the brain and...
Nick Cannon posts heart-breaking tribute to baby boy on anniversary of his death
Nick Cannon has shared a heartbreaking tribute to his son on the anniversary of his death. In December last year, the television presented revealed that his five-month-old baby Zen had tragically died from a brain tumour. In a post to social media at the time, the 42-year-old explained that his...
Inside Kirstie Alley's Secret Battle With Cancer
Most people didn't know that Kirstie Alley had cancer, but on Monday, December 5, her kids let the whole world in on her secret battle and how she fought until the end. The two kiddos posted a statement on her Instagram page, writing, "To all our friends, far and wide around the world…We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered. She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and...
musictimes.com
Irene Cara Real Cause of Death: What is The Singer's Mysterious Illness?
Irene Cara, the singer of "Fame" and "Flashdance" title tracks, died at the age of 63 this week. Cara's publicist, Judith A. Moose, first confirmed the news through a Twitter post on Saturday. "It is with profound sadness that on behalf of her family I announce the passing of Irene...
Comments / 0