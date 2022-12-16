ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

E! News

Jane Fonda Shares Her Cancer Is in Remission After Chemotherapy Treatment

Jane Fonda has extra reasons to celebrate her 85th birthday later this month. The Grace and Frankie star got some good news in time for her Dec. 21 birthday—her cancer is in remission! In a statement shared on her website on Dec. 15, the Monster-in-Law actress revealed that she can discontinue chemotherapy and called it "The Best Birthday Present Ever."
The Guardian

Jane Fonda says cancer is in remission, three months after revealing diagnosis

Three months after revealing that she’d been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, Jane Fonda’s cancer is in remission, the US actor and activist has announced. In a blog post headlined “Best Birthday Present Ever”, Fonda wrote that her oncologist had told her she could “discontinue” the chemotherapy treatments she had received for her illness.
People

Broadway Actor Quentin Oliver Lee Dead at 34, Wife Says She 'Held His Hand Tight' in Final Moments

The late actor revealed in June that he was diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer Broadway actor Quentin Oliver Lee has died after a battle with stage 4 colon cancer. He was 34. His wife, Angie Lee Graham, announced the news in a post on his Instagram account on Thursday, writing that Lee died that morning in what was "the most beautiful moment" of her life. "I saw his last breaths, held his hand tight, and felt his heartbeat slowly drift away," she wrote. "He had a smile on...
The Independent

Tina Turner pays tribute to ‘beloved’ son who has died aged 62

Tina Turner has led tributes for her “beloved” son Ronnie who has died aged 62.The cancer survivor died on Friday (9 December) after being found struggling to breathe outside a house in Los Angeles, TMZ reported.In an Instagram post, the music icon wrote: “Ronnie, you left the world far too early. In sorrow I close my eyes and think of you, my beloved son.”Ronnie’s wife, Afida Turner, confirmed his passing in a post, where she called her late husband a “true angel” and her “best friend.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More WHAT!: Graham Norton amazed by how long Kate Winslet held her breath filming AvatarReading and Leeds 2023 announce first headline actsTrevor Noah signs off from The Daily Show for the last time
LOS ANGELES, CA
News Breaking LIVE

Cause of "Ellen DeGeneres Show" Star's Death Revealed

Following the tragic news of the death of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” star Stephen “tWitch” Boss, the medical examiner has officially released the cause of death. Boss died this week at the age of 40 of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s office announced on Thursday.
musictimes.com

Irene Cara's Death and the Broken Promise Revealed

Irene Cara may have had just a few hits from her discography as a recording artist, but little did she know that the impact she would be making for other people would be big and would last a lifetime. Amid the actress' death, Rob Watson published an article under the...
FLORIDA STATE
People

Jonnie Irwin Says TV Show Let Him Go After Revealing Terminal Cancer Diagnosis: 'Broke My Heart'

"I feel hugely let down. I can't even watch the show now," Jonnie Irwin said after claiming Channel 4's A Place In the Sun dropped him after revealing his terminal cancer diagnosis Jonnie Irwin is opening up about how his terminal cancer diagnosis has impacted his life. After he revealed his terminal lung cancer diagnosis in 2020, the British TV personality, 49, claimed to The Sun that his contract was terminated with Channel 4's home improvement show A Place in the Sun, which he hosted on-air since 2004. Channel...
RadarOnline

Fears Grow For Ailing Al Roker Revealed After Weatherman's Health Issues Exposed

Health-challenged Al Roker's recent hospitalization with potentially deadly blood clots in his arms and legs has led medical experts to forecast a murky future for the popular weatherman, RadarOnline.com has learned. "Clots like these can be very serious," warned New York internist Dr. Stuart Fischer. "They can lead to sudden death or severe heart episodes."Roker, 68, raised concerns when he disappeared from his weather map for two weeks last month, before he finally announced he had been in a New York hospital receiving treatment for blood clots.Fans immediately flooded the Today website with good wishes for the ailing weatherman,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Kirstie Alley’s last photo, final TV performance before death

Kirstie Alley’s final television appearance, on “The Masked Singer” in April, was just over seven months before her death. Alley, who died at 71 after a battle with colon cancer, had a short stint in the singing competition as the Baby Mammoth. The “Cheers” star, dressed in the fuzzy costume, came out singing “Walkin’ After Midnight” by Patsy Cline during Week 7 of the show’s seventh season — getting a standing ovation from the four panelists. The following week, Alley competed in a duel competition against Space Bunny — later revealed to be Shaggy — in order to stay in the running.  She sang...
People

Celine Dion's Rare Condition Is a 'Horrible Disease' Says Woman with Stiff Person Syndrome

Maureen Materna, 74, opens up to PEOPLE about living the incurable neurological disease, which has been diagnosed in about one of every one million people Céline Dion revealed Thursday morning in a tearful Instagram video that she's been diagnosed with Stiff-Person Syndrome, sharing that the condition would force her to postpone and cancel a series of upcoming concert dates as she learns about the rare condition and how it impacts her life. Stiff Person Syndrome is a rare and incurable neurological disease that affects the central nervous system, specifically the brain and...
OHIO STATE
OK! Magazine

Inside Kirstie Alley's Secret Battle With Cancer

Most people didn't know that Kirstie Alley had cancer, but on Monday, December 5, her kids let the whole world in on her secret battle and how she fought until the end. The two kiddos posted a statement on her Instagram page, writing, "To all our friends, far and wide around the world…We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered. She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and...

