Read full article on original website
Related
dailycoin.com
Why $HDUP Can Help Restore Your 2022 Losses From Tokens Like ATOM and ALGO
Are you looking for a new and innovative cryptocurrency that could help recover your losses? HedgeUp (HDUP) is a new cryptocurrency currently available on presale. The $HDUP cryptocurrency will power the HedgeUp platform, allowing users to earn passive income from alternative investment instruments such as wine, diamonds, aviation, gold, fine art, and luxury watches. Other mainstream cryptocurrencies, such as Cosmos (ATOM) and Algorand (ALGO), have not performed well in the past, but HDUP could help in restoring green candles to your portfolio in the future.
dailycoin.com
Invest in HedgeUp ($HDUP), Solana (SOL) And Ripple (XRP) Now for Returns in 2023
An advantage of cryptocurrencies today is that they are bridging the gap between the digital currency market and other investment sectors. Several innovations are now in place to create an avenue for crypto inclusivity within other markets. Today’s most valuable cryptocurrencies are those with additional use cases in other financial industries.
dailycoin.com
Binance Finalizes Acquisition of Indonesian Exchange Tokocrypto (TKO), Fires 58% of Employees
Binance has finalized the acquisition of Tokocrypto, a regulated crypto exchange in Indonesia. Binance first invested in Tokocrypto in 2020. Changpeng Zhao said on Twitter that Binance “just injected more cash” and “increased our shareholding a bit.”. Tokocrypto CEO Pang Xue Kai has left the company. Before...
dailycoin.com
Grayscale Might Consider Tender Offer If It Fails to Convert GBTC Fund into ETF
Grayscale CEO Michael Sonnenshein said on Monday that the company might consider a tender offer if it’s unable to convert its GBTC fund into an ETF. Such a tender offer would be for no more than 20% of the outstanding shares of GBTC. Sonnenshein said the company still believes...
dailycoin.com
Dogecoin (DOGE) Dethrones Coinbase by Total Market Cap: Here’s Why
The Japanese guard-dog themed memecoin Dogecoin (DOGE) was created back in 2013 as a joke in a matter of a few hours. Programmer-turned-comedian Billy Markus a.k.a Shibetoshi Nakamoto left the project ages ago, but his creation ironically overturned the largest American crypto platform, Coinbase. At the time of this publication,...
dailycoin.com
TRON DAO Ventures to Empower Elite Blockchain Startups
TRON DAO Ventures (TDV) exists to discover elite startups, invest profoundly, optimize strategically, then exit at an empowering moment. The TRON DAO Ecosystem Fund intends to define decentralization, and TRON DAO recently announced the launch of TDV as part of that effort. TRON DAO has been actively seeking new development teams and startups interested in creating decentralized applications on the TRON blockchain. Existing projects built on other Layer 1 blockchains that have thriving communities and established MVPs are also desired. TDV was launched to support the best of both – the elite teams #BUIDLING in the TRON ecosystem AS WELL AS the proven projects able and willing to bridge synergistically into the TRON ecosystem. TRON DAO leaders believe in a decentralized, multi-chain future with seamless interoperability. For projects built on other Layer 1 blockchains, the chance to coordinate strategically for cross-chain functionality is ideal and will spur industry innovation toward mass adoption and recognition.
dailycoin.com
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Outlines “Realistic Blueprint” for Global Crypto Regulation
Brian Armstrong, the CEO of Coinbase, America’s biggest cryptocurrency exchange, has released a regulatory framework for global crypto regulation to deal with the aftermath of the FTX collapse. Armstrong Calls for Stablecoin Regulation. In a blog post published on Tuesday, December 19th, Armstrong addressed his views on cryptocurrency regulation,...
dailycoin.com
Bitcoin: the Digital Gold – Positives for 2023
We’ve made it to the fifth article in DailyCoin’s “12 Days of Cryptomas” holiday feature, and this is sure to be a topic on everyone’s Christmas list. As most of our readers will know, “on the fifth day of Christmas, my true love gave to me five golden rings.” What could be better than that? Five digital golden rings.
dailycoin.com
NFTBank Powers NFT Pricing for X2Y2 Loans
NFTBank joins forces with X2Y2, the third biggest NFT marketplace on Ethereum and an emerging NFT loans platform. Over the past two years, NFT financialization infrastructure has emerged along with the rise in popularity of NFTs. Branching out further from NFT marketplaces and aggregators, recent trends show NFT-backed loans, NFT rentals, and NFT derivatives – platforms serving trading activity for NFTs as collectibles. Following this trend, X2Y2, the third biggest NFT marketplace in the world with a total trading volume of $950+ million, launched its own NFT loans platform this September.
dailycoin.com
Binance.US to Buy Bankrupt Crypto Lender Voyager’s Assets for $1.02 Billion
Binance.US, an independent Binance unit operating in the US, is said to have reached an agreement with Voyager Digital to buy its assets. The deal is valued at $1.02 billion. It’s comprised of Voyager’s crypto portfolio worth $1.02 billion and “an additional consideration” worth $20 million.
dailycoin.com
OKX Fails to Process Transactions for Over a Day as Intermittent Outage Hit Alibaba
A hardware failure in Alibaba Cloud’s Hong Kong data center caused major service disruption for OKX, with the cryptocurrency exchange failing to process deposits and withdrawals for over 25 hours. Alibaba Behind OKX’s Transaction Halt. On Sunday, December 18th, at 3am UTC, the Alibaba Cloud Hong Kong IDC...
dailycoin.com
Looking Glass Labs Forms Strategic Development Partnership with Cavrnus to Deliver Clear Metaverse Innovation and Commercialization Strategy
Brands and Creators Will Have Access to Powerful User-Friendly Metaverse Builder and Deployment Tools to Create Unique Experiences Using State-of-the-Art Technology that Brings the Partnership, the Community and Brand Applications to the Industry Forefront. Looking Glass Labs Ltd. (“LGL” or the “Company”) (NEO: NFTX) (AQSE: NTFX) (OTC: LGLSF) (FRA: H1N),...
Comments / 0