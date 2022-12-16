Web3 Content Platform COS.TV’s NFT Function Gains Popularity Among Creators in the Americas as Fan Management Tool

Read full article on original website
Solcial Goes Live on Solana Mainnet, Betting Big on User Tokens and Community Ownership
Solcial, the first Solana-based social network that allows its users to create and share content that gets rewarded fairly, has just launched on Solana’s mainnet. Since November, Solcial has been invite-only as they finalized some key features. Now with more than 1,200 users onboarded, Solcial is betting big on creators and Web3 enthusiasts that want to explore new possibilities and new income streams.
Looking Glass Labs Forms Strategic Development Partnership with Cavrnus to Deliver Clear Metaverse Innovation and Commercialization Strategy
Brands and Creators Will Have Access to Powerful User-Friendly Metaverse Builder and Deployment Tools to Create Unique Experiences Using State-of-the-Art Technology that Brings the Partnership, the Community and Brand Applications to the Industry Forefront. Looking Glass Labs Ltd. (“LGL” or the “Company”) (NEO: NFTX) (AQSE: NTFX) (OTC: LGLSF) (FRA: H1N),...
Solana Maintains Strong Developer Activity Despite FTX Collapse
Solana had more than 2,000 active developers in November. Over 60% of those developers were working on a project solely focused on Solana. Solana has seen its price fall over 65% since the FTX/Alameda collapse a month ago, but the developer activity on the blockchain appears to be stickier than previously imagined. Multiple reports suggest that the ecosystem is still alive and kicking despite a fall in TVL in the past few weeks.
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Outlines “Realistic Blueprint” for Global Crypto Regulation
Brian Armstrong, the CEO of Coinbase, America’s biggest cryptocurrency exchange, has released a regulatory framework for global crypto regulation to deal with the aftermath of the FTX collapse. Armstrong Calls for Stablecoin Regulation. In a blog post published on Tuesday, December 19th, Armstrong addressed his views on cryptocurrency regulation,...
Visa Announces Proposal to Enable Programmable Payments for Ethereum Accounts
Visa announced a proposal to allow Ethereum accounts to initiate programmable and automated payments from self-custodial wallets. As a solution, Visa proposed to use Vitalik Buterin’s idea of Account Abstraction (AA). Visa used AA to examine how smart contracts can enable automated programmable payments. Visa, a leading digital payment...
TRON DAO Ventures to Empower Elite Blockchain Startups
TRON DAO Ventures (TDV) exists to discover elite startups, invest profoundly, optimize strategically, then exit at an empowering moment. The TRON DAO Ecosystem Fund intends to define decentralization, and TRON DAO recently announced the launch of TDV as part of that effort. TRON DAO has been actively seeking new development teams and startups interested in creating decentralized applications on the TRON blockchain. Existing projects built on other Layer 1 blockchains that have thriving communities and established MVPs are also desired. TDV was launched to support the best of both – the elite teams #BUIDLING in the TRON ecosystem AS WELL AS the proven projects able and willing to bridge synergistically into the TRON ecosystem. TRON DAO leaders believe in a decentralized, multi-chain future with seamless interoperability. For projects built on other Layer 1 blockchains, the chance to coordinate strategically for cross-chain functionality is ideal and will spur industry innovation toward mass adoption and recognition.
Nigeria to Introduce Bill That Recognizes the Use of Cryptocurrency
Nigerian lawmakers are drafting legislation allowing cryptocurrency use. If passed, a new bill will clearly define the SEC and CBN’s regulatory responsibilities. Earlier, the SEC released guidelines on issuing, offering, platforms, and custody of digital assets. Since the announcement of the Central Bank of Nigeria in 2021, cryptocurrency has...
Serenity Shield Signs an Extended Partnership with Archethic
Serenity Shield, a decentralized application platform that offers an innovative, revolutionary approach to crypto inheritance and secure storage solutions for sensitive data, is pleased to announce the signing of an extended partnership with the technology group Archethic. As part of the partnership, Serenity Shield will integrate their product, the StrongBox®,...
Why $HDUP Can Help Restore Your 2022 Losses From Tokens Like ATOM and ALGO
Are you looking for a new and innovative cryptocurrency that could help recover your losses? HedgeUp (HDUP) is a new cryptocurrency currently available on presale. The $HDUP cryptocurrency will power the HedgeUp platform, allowing users to earn passive income from alternative investment instruments such as wine, diamonds, aviation, gold, fine art, and luxury watches. Other mainstream cryptocurrencies, such as Cosmos (ATOM) and Algorand (ALGO), have not performed well in the past, but HDUP could help in restoring green candles to your portfolio in the future.
OKX Fails to Process Transactions for Over a Day as Intermittent Outage Hit Alibaba
A hardware failure in Alibaba Cloud’s Hong Kong data center caused major service disruption for OKX, with the cryptocurrency exchange failing to process deposits and withdrawals for over 25 hours. Alibaba Behind OKX’s Transaction Halt. On Sunday, December 18th, at 3am UTC, the Alibaba Cloud Hong Kong IDC...
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Developer Team Releases Site Upgrade, SHIB Falls 7%
The countdown on the official website for the super popular canine memecoin Shiba Inu (SHIB) ended with a brand new version of the website. As the Shiba Inu (SHIB) Ecosystem declares on the site, it now consists of three altcoins, Shiba Inu (SHIB), Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) and Doge Killer (LEASH). Out of the three, Doge Killer (LEASH) is the lowest-ranked and the most expensive one. At press time, LEASH trades at $302.92, according to CoinGecko.
Raoul Pal Is Hopeful for 2023 and Claims Bitcoin Is the Most Oversold It’s Ever Been
Real Vision CEO Raoul Pal says that Bitcoin is at its most oversold point in history. According to Raoul Pal, 2023 will be a good year but 2024 will be even better, and we’ll see Bitcoin breaking new highs. Pal also has high hopes for the future of NFTs...
South Korean Province Seeks to Improve Relationship with Vietnam Through Blockchain Initiatives
Gyeongbuk Province plans to leverage blockchain technology to expand business with Vietnam. Its Governor, Cheol-Woo Lee, said the province’s top priority is to grow and sustain ties with Vietnam. Earlier, Lee pledged $13 million in metaverse investments. Vietnam and South Korea are persistent in fostering blockchain and metaverse technology.
