Twenty pieces of art by Sue Britt, inspired by the Coast to Crest trail, are on display at the Carlsbad City Library through Jan. 18. “Two years ago when I turned 60 I decided I wanted to do a long-term project of really just spending time in a particular place to do art about,” said Britt, who lives in Carmel Valley. “I had done that a little bit in the Grand Canyon, I had done an art residency there for three weeks. That’s how I started feeling like an artist.”

CARLSBAD, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO