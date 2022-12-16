Read full article on original website
HedgeUP vs. XDC Network vs. BSV; Which Will Have The Biggest Growth In 2023?
HedgeUp is a new cryptocurrency platform that will introduce alternative assets for its users. It will be powered by the $HDUP cryptocurrency currently available on presale. XDC Network (XDC) and Bitcoin SV (BSV) are other cryptocurrencies that are extremely popular among users. Which of these altcoins could provide the highest yields in 2023? Let’s find out.
Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Holders Impressed With 655% Gains, FTT At Rock Bottom Following Scandal
After the collapse of FTX, its native token, FTT, hit rock bottom. In just a few weeks, its value has crashed from $25 to $1.60, with many holders expecting the token to collapse altogether. But while FTT has made the headlines for all the wrong reasons, Orbeon Protocol’s native token, ORBN, is reaching all-time highs following a price increase from $0.004 to $0.030. This article will explore what will happen to the price of FTT and the potential ORBN has to hit 30x in value in 2023.
XT.COM Announces Listing of MEGA in its Main and Web3 Zones
XT.COM, the world’s first social-infused exchange, announced today the listing of MEGA on its main and Web3 zones to improve the trading options for its users. The listing will open the MEGA/USDT and MEGA/ETH trading pairs to users from December 19, 2022. XT.COM opened deposits for MEGA on December 18 2022, while withdrawals will be opened on December 20, 2022, at 10:00 UTC. Notably, deposits, trading, and withdrawal options will be available live and coloured for both XT and MEGA holders.
Oryen Network’s Focus On Easy Staking Means More Exposure Than LTC — Get ORY In Live Presale
While the DeFi space is becoming increasingly crowded, Oryen has managed to differentiate itself by focusing on security and usability. Also, ORY is deploying the game-winning auto-staking tool. ORY has been the talk of the crypto circles owing to its astronomical rise. Business2community and the Reddit community regard ORY as...
Gleec BTC Exchange Announce Acquisition of Blocktane
As Brazil prepares to adopt a crypto payments regulatory framework, Gleec BTC Exchange is taking advantage of the change in sentiment with the acquisition of Blocktane. This local crypto exchange service provider has been operational since 2020. This strategic acquisition is also expected to lay the ground for Gleec’s expansion into the larger Latin American crypto market.
Nigeria Set To Consider Bitcoin As A Legal Tender: Here’s All You Need To Know
Reports have made rounds concerning Nigeria’s decision to allow Bitcoin as a payment solution. Hopes for the change in government policy hinged on the proposed amendment to the Investment and Securities Act 2007. Nigerian crypto enthusiasts say they need their government to back digital assets for good as it...
Are Fears of Bitcoin Miners’ Selling Pressure Overblown? This Expert Thinks So
Crypto’s stretched-out bear market cycle has been attributed to many factors, key among them unfavourable monetary policies by the US Fed, the Russo-Ukrainian war, global pandemics and the FTX debacle. Notably, fears of a further sell-off being occasioned by BTC miners dumping to avoid losing their hard-earned rewards and...
Cardano’s Hoskinson Lambasts XRP Army for Being Unreasonably Vicious
Charles Hoskinson, the co-founder of Cardano, has hit back at XRP supporters over claims that he was trying to damage Ripple’s reputation and create FUD against the embattled network. In a six-minute video Friday, Hoskinson expressed frustrations over how some XRP community members had responded to comments he made...
