ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
K96 FM

Dr. Karla Bird Named UM Tribal Outreach Specialist

MISSOULA – The University of Montana has selected Dr. Karla Bird, former president of Blackfeet Community College, as its tribal outreach specialist in the Office of the President. She will begin Jan. 3, 2023. A member of the Amskapi Piikani Nation (Blackfeet), Dr. Bird will play a pivotal role...
MISSOULA, MT
K96 FM

K96 FM

Shelby, MT
584
Followers
3K+
Post
86K+
Views
ABOUT

K96 FM plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shelby, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://k96fm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy