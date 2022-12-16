Read full article on original website
UM Launches ‘Grizzly Promise’ to Make College More Affordable for Montana Students
MISSOULA – The University of Montana launched the Grizzly Promise initiative this week to tear down financial barriers and make college more affordable for Montana students. The Grizzly Promise initiative is funded through a combination of scholarships, grants, waivers and other financial aid packaged together specifically for Montana students who attend UM.
Dr. Karla Bird Named UM Tribal Outreach Specialist
MISSOULA – The University of Montana has selected Dr. Karla Bird, former president of Blackfeet Community College, as its tribal outreach specialist in the Office of the President. She will begin Jan. 3, 2023. A member of the Amskapi Piikani Nation (Blackfeet), Dr. Bird will play a pivotal role...
