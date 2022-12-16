COOKSBURG, Pa. – Cook Forest State Park has announced winter programs that begin on New Year’s Day!. Saturday, January 1 at 1:00 p.m. ‘First Day Hike: Fire Tower Road Loop’: Join the Friends of Cook Forest at the Nuthole Pavilion, located at the entrance to Ridge Camp, as we hike the Fire Tower Road loop. Walk through several different forest types and cover some of the local history as you go. There will also be time for a view from Seneca Rocks. The loop is a bit under 3 miles in length, and if conditions permit would be excellent for snowshoes or cross country skis. Friendly pets permitted on leash. (2.5 hrs)

KNOX, PA ・ 4 DAYS AGO