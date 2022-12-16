ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin, PA

explore venango

Carolee K. Michener

Carolee K. Michener, 93, a well-known and respected Franklin resident passed away on Sunday evening, December 18, 2022 at The Caring Place. Born in Franklin on January 8, 1929, she was a daughter of the late Frank D. Kinnear and Ruth Cummings Kinnear. She was a 1945 graduate of Franklin...
FRANKLIN, PA
Scott William McKean

Scott William McKean, 37, of Spartansburg, passed away on Sunday, December 18, 2022, at his residence. Scott was born on December 7, 1985, in Oil City to Jeffrey and Joanne (Tucker) McKean. He was currently working in the transportation industry. Scott was a gifted musician who loved playing his guitar...
SPARTANSBURG, PA
Cathy D. (Smith) Silvis

Cathy D. (Smith) Silvis, 65, of Mendenhall Rd. Brookville, PA, passed away peacefully Thursday, December 15, 2022, after a brief battle with cancer in her home surrounded by her family. She was born on Saturday, June 15, 1957, in Brookville, PA, the daughter of the late Leon C. and Gale...
BROOKVILLE, PA
YourErie

Erie County, Warren projects receive state funding

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Two Erie County projects, and two projects in the City of Warren have received a round of state funding through the Keystone Communities Program. In Erie County, the Erie Center for Arts and Technology is set to receive $24,250 for the development of a neighborhood improvement plan for the East Avenue Commercial Corridor. […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

Mercyhurst University to Transfer 40 Acres of Property to Asbury Woods

Big news for local conservationists, Mercyhurst University gifted Asbury Woods 40 acres of land. On Tuesday morning, the University announced it is transferring 40 acres of property to Asbury Woods, permanently entrusting it will be conserved for public use. "With the land coming into ownership to Asbury Woods as a...
ERIE, PA
Aaron ‘The Kracken’ McCracken

Aaron ‘The Kracken’ McCracken, 32, of Oil City, died peacefully at UPMC Shadyside in Pittsburgh, Friday December 16, 2022. Born on February 8, 1990 he was a son of Joe ‘Paw’ and Angel ‘Maw’ McCracken, who survive. Aaron graduated from Oil City High School...
OIL CITY, PA
Paula Jane Boyd Bowersox

Paula Jane Boyd Bowersox, 69, of Clarion, passed away on Monday, December 19, 2022 at West Penn Hospital in Pittsburgh following a recent illness. She was born on October 18, 1953 in Oil City; daughter of the late Milton A. “Bud” and Patricia M. Richardson Boyd formerly of Leeper.
CLARION, PA
SPONSORED: Sprained Ankle? Therapists at West Park Rehab and Diagnostics Can Help

SENECA, Pa. (EYT) – Recurrent ankle sprains are common; once an ankle ligament is sprained, it is often re-injured, but West Park Rehab and Diagnostics can help. Sprains are injuries to ligaments (the bands of tissue that hold joints together). Ankle sprains occur when the foot twists or turns beyond its normal range of movement, causing the ligaments connecting the bones of the leg, ankle, and foot to overstretch or tear.
SENECA, PA
YourErie

City of Meadville facing emergency medical service crisis

The City of Meadville is being faced with what they are calling an emergency medical service crisis. Tonight, Meadville City Council hosted a town hall where first responders, taxpayers and residents had their chance to speak out. The City of Meadville is dealing with a tight budget, and not only are there low levels of […]
MEADVILLE, PA
Jean M. Morris

Jean M. Morris, 88, of Pleasantville, passed away Sunday morning December 18, 2022 at Country Acres Personal Care Home in Titusville. Jean was born on March 27, 1934 in Titusville, a daughter of the late Manley and Alberta Emerson Manross. She was married to Robert I. Morris on June 28,...
PLEASANTVILLE, PA
Gerald “Jerry” B. Boughner, Sr.

Gerald “Jerry” B. Boughner, Sr., 84, of Cooperstown, passed away on Saturday, December 17, 2022 at the Collins House. He was born on November 6, 1938, in Venango County, to the late Emery and Edna (Couch) Boughner. He married the love of his life, the former, Ruth Anne...
COOPERSTOWN, PA
The Reverend Daniel J. Kresinski

The Reverend Daniel J. Kresinski, 76, died on Saturday, December 17, at the Bishop Michael J. Murphy Residence for Retired Priests. He was born on October 16, 1946, in Oil City, Pennsylvania, the son of Aloysius “Luke” and Bernice (Warcholik) Kresinski. After attending the Assumption of the Blessed...
ERIE, PA
butlerradio.com

Home Destroyed In Institute Hill Fire

A multi-family home in the City of Butler was destroyed in a fire Tuesday afternoon. Crews were alerted to a fully involved house fire on Third Street in the Institute Hill neighborhood of Butler around 3:30 p.m. Firefighters from the city of Butler and Butler Township arrived at the scene...
BUTLER, PA
WFMJ.com

Work underway converting Billy's Black & Gold to Webb Winery facility

Work is well underway to transform a once popular watering hole for Steeler, Pirate, and Penguin fans into the newest location of the Webb Winery in Sharon. JCL Development shared images of renovations to Billy’s Black and Gold on North Sharpsville Avenue. The bar closed in 2018. The vacant...
SHARON, PA
Walter James Kanani Reavis

Walter James Kanani Reavis, 55, of Polk, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, December 17, 2022 at Heritage Valley Beaver, Beaver, PA. He was born on November 18, 1967 in Honolulu, HI to the late Douglas O. and Stephanie K. (Mahu) Reavis. James was a proud United States Navy Veteran. James served...
POLK, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Cook Forest State Park Announces Winter Programs

COOKSBURG, Pa. – Cook Forest State Park has announced winter programs that begin on New Year’s Day!. Saturday, January 1 at 1:00 p.m. ‘First Day Hike: Fire Tower Road Loop’: Join the Friends of Cook Forest at the Nuthole Pavilion, located at the entrance to Ridge Camp, as we hike the Fire Tower Road loop. Walk through several different forest types and cover some of the local history as you go. There will also be time for a view from Seneca Rocks. The loop is a bit under 3 miles in length, and if conditions permit would be excellent for snowshoes or cross country skis. Friendly pets permitted on leash. (2.5 hrs)
KNOX, PA

