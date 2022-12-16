Read full article on original website
wsonradio.com
Colonels Struggles to Score Late Lead to Loss
The Henderson County Colonels faced off against the Lincoln County Patriots on the road in Lexington at Lexington Christian Academy in the Central Bank Jim Rose Classic. In the first quarter, the Patriots outscored the Colonels 15-13 heading into the second quarter. In the second quarter, the Patriots outscored the Colonels 17-15, as at halftime was a 4 point lead for the Patriots with the score 32-28.
wevv.com
Former Boonville Pioneer Devin Mockobee has an impressive freshman season at Purdue
Devin Mockobee shined after earning the starting running back role for the Purdue Boilermakers this season, leading the team to a bowl game and Freshman All-American honors. Former Boonville Pioneer Devin Mockobee shines at Purdue. Former Boonville High School standout Devin Mockobee, now a Redshirt Freshman running back at Purdue...
yoursportsedge.com
PHOTOS – Hopkinsville vs Owensboro
The Hopkinsville Tigers took on the Owensboro Red Devils Monday evening in an opening round game of the First United Bank Holiday Classic at Madisionville-North Hopkins. YourSportsEdge.Com was there for the action and got these pictures. Hopkinsville vs Owensboro.
Owensville School letting out early
OWENSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) has announced that Owensville School is letting out early on Monday. According to officials with the South Gibson School Corporation, the school is dismissing early because of HVAC issues. GCSO says Owensville School will dismiss at 12:15 p.m. on December 19.
Boys and Girls Club of Henderson gets funding
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Boys and Girls Club of Henderson got funding that will help the organization better serve the kids. The Boys and Girls Club of Henderson accepted a $50,000 check from Hydro Aluminum which will pay for a new transportation van to take club members to and from activities. A spokesperson for […]
Lilly King sets world record for top podium spot
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville-native Lilly King has set yet another world record for the United States. King wrapped up a great week of racing at the FINA World Swimming Championships in Melbourne, Australia. According to King’s Facebook page, she along with her American teammates set the record for the Women 4×100 Medley Relay with […]
Family shares info after man disappears in Princeton
PRINCETON, Ind. (WEHT) — Police say an Evansville man has been missing for over a week after he never came home from work. According to the Evansville Police Department, 47-year-old Kenneth Brian Colbert was reported missing on December 10. Colbert’s family released a statement in hopes someone may know where he is, saying he was […]
Stores prepare for winter storm and Christmas shoppers
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – As the first major Winter storm of the season looms, grocery stores are preparing to handle the increased number of shoppers for both the impending storm as well as the holiday weekend. One store we spoke to on Evansville’s east side says they have seen more customers than normal today compared […]
WTHI
Local couple dies in Knox Co. crash
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Two people are dead after a crash in Knox County. Indiana State Police say the crash involved a car and a semi. It happened just afer 6:30 Monday night on U.S. 41 at Industrial Park Boulevard in Vincennes. Police say Russell Wilson, 60, from Princeton, was...
14news.com
Single-digit cold and possible snow on the way
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After reaching the mid-to-upper 30s Saturday, the temperature will drop into the lower 20s overnight. High temperatures will hover around the upper 30s and lower 40s to start off the coming week, and low temperatures will drop into the 20s. About halfway through the week, a...
Can We Please Get a Western Sizzlin’ Restaurant Back in Kentucky?
Do you remember Western Sizzlin' restaurant? I sure do. When I was a kid, I loved that place. I grew up in Owensboro, KY and we had a location on the south end of Frederica Street close to the base of our bypass. I have a really fun memory of that particular location too. I remember going there to eat one night with my family before we went to see The Van-Dells play at the Executive Inn's Showroom Lounge. Remember the Van Dells??
14news.com
EFD: At least 15 displaced after gas leak at Evansville apartment building
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Vanderburgh County Dispatch confirms a call for a gas leak in the 900 block of West Illinois Street Tuesday night. CenterPoint and the Evansville Fire Department are on scene. The Evansville Fire Department confirms that 15 to 20 people are displaced due to the incident.
14news.com
Multiple car crash in Warrick Co.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A multi car accident happened in Warrick County on Monday night. Responders were called to the intersection of the Lloyd Expressway and Epworth Road this evening just before 6 p.m. Our crew on scene saw three vehicles, one of which had to be towed away. No...
14news.com
On Alert for dangerous wind chills, accumulating snow Thu-Sat
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -A potent winter storm continues to take shape to our west and will arrive in the Tri-State on Thursday and Friday. We are on alert for sub-zero wind chills, single-digit lows and highs in the teens Friday and Saturday. Chances for accumulating snow will be best on Thursday evening through early Friday. Strong winds may limit visibility and make travel dangerous on Thursday night and Friday.
wamwamfm.com
Richard H. “Dick” Schroeder
Richard H. “Dick” Schroeder, 85, passed away at 4:45 am on December 15, 2022 at his residence surrounded by his family. Dick was born on April 1, 1937 in Bicknell, IN and is the son of Roscoe and Hilda (Grabbe) Schroeder. Dick married Marilyn Strange on August 9, 1959 and they celebrated sixty three years of marriage.
wkms.org
In west Tennessee, a group of Black farmers take on Tyson Foods
Brenda Scott’s father came to west Tennessee as a sharecropper. By 1971 — as a result of hard work and government loans — he had 129 acres of his own, some of which his descendants occupy today. His adult children and grandchildren belong to an enclave of...
Emergency crews respond to early morning crash
LYNNVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- Emergency crews responded to a crash at around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. The crash happened at the intersection of Spurgeon Road and Sate Road 68. The original call came in to report a vehicle that hit a utility pole. Additional information has yet to be released. This is a developing story, Eyewitness […]
wevv.com
Evansville woman arrested, accused of DUI on busy east side roads without a front tire
A woman is facing multiple charges after authorities say she was driving on a busy Evansville road without a tire while under the influence. The incident happened at Green River Road and Division Street Friday morning. Police say the car was speeding, without a front drivers side tire, which later...
Good Morning America Spotted in Santa Claus Indiana
Tis' the season to broadcast live from the most Christmassy town in America!. Here in the Tri-State, we are no strangers to the little town of Santa Claus, Indiana. Many of us have spent a lot of summers enjoying the rides at Holiday World, and many Christmas seasons driving through the Santa Claus Land of Lights. There's always something fun to do in Santa Claus, and this week the little Hoosier town is garnering national attention.
The Publix Supermarket Chain Must Like Kentucky Because We’re Getting Two More
In the 39 years that my dad and I shared space on the planet, I only ever heard him mention three places he liked to shop. Yep, just three. He wasn't much of a shopper, but these places got high marks. Two of them were in Owensboro--Wyndall's Western Wear, or...
