Holocaust survivors share message of hope during Hanukkah
BERLIN (AP) — Several Holocaust survivors are marking the third day of Hanukkah together with a virtual ceremony. Their observance comes as Jews worldwide worry about a sharp increase in antisemitism in Europe, the U.S. and elsewhere. Several survivors also gathered in-person Tuesday for a menorah lighting at Jerusalem’s Western Wall to pay tribute to the 6 million European Jews killed by the Nazis. Both events are organized by the New York-based Claims Conference. The virtual event includes messages of hope from Holocaust survivors recently evacuated from the war in Ukraine. Jewish celebrities like singer Barbra Streisand; Israeli President Isaac Herzog and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will also participate.
Australian minister in China after long break in relations
BEIJING (AP) — Australia’s foreign minister is in China for talks seeking to mend a long break in high-level ties that have prompted trade sanctions and political frictions. On arriving in Beijing, Penny Wong thanked China for the invitation, which comes on the anniversary of 50 years of official diplomatic relations between the nations. Wong said she looked forward to discussing important issues. She was due to meet with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi later Wednesday. Wong’s visit is the first by an Australian foreign minister to China in four years and is raising hopes to ending import blocks and freeing two Australian citizens detained in China. Wong said she would continue to advocate for detained Australians.
Mexico plans to ask US for up to $48B for solar projects
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico plans to ask U.S. President Joe Biden for as much as $48 billion in financing for solar projects. Foreign Relations Secretary Marcel Ebrard said Tuesday the request will be presented to Biden at the upcoming Jan. 9-10 meeting of U.S., Canadian and Mexican leaders in Mexico City. Mexico hopes to build solar energy parks in the northern border state of Sonora, along with power transmission lines. Mexico has hopes to secure some of the funding from the North American Development Bank, or NADBank. The bank funds green development projects, but has never provided financing on anything near the scale Mexico is requesting.
Italy: Parliamentary inquest eyed for missing ‘Vatican Girl’
ROME (AP) — Opposition lawmakers in Italy are seeking a parliamentary commission of inquiry into three cold cases that have consumed the Italian public’s imagination for decades. One of them is the 1983 disappearance of a 15-year-old that was highlighted in the Netflix documentary, “Vatican Girl.” Sen. Carlo Calenda said the aim of the inquest would be to pressure the Vatican to finally turn over everything it knows about Emanuela Orlandi’s disappearance to Italian law enforcement authorities, saying its longstanding official claim of ignorance was “hardly credible.” Orlandi vanished June 22, 1983 after leaving her family’s Vatican City apartment to go to a music lesson in Rome. Her father was a lay employee of the Holy See.
Taliban bar women from university education in Afghanistan
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers on Tuesday banned female students from attending universities effective immediately in the latest edict cracking down on women’s rights and freedoms. Despite initially promising a more moderate rule respecting rights for women’s and minorities, the Taliban have widely implemented their...
Japan ruling party lawmaker quits over funds scandal
TOKYO (AP) — A key governing party lawmaker in Japan who has served in key posts has submitted his resignation over a political funding scandal in a fresh embarrassment for Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. Kentaro Sonoura, an expert on diplomacy and security, admitted last month that his aide has been investigated by prosecutors over alleged underreporting of political funds. His resignation is a fresh blow to Kishida, who has already replaced three ministers in recent months and seen his support ratings tumble over his party’s deep ties to the controversial Unification Church. A former reporter at the conservative Yomiuri newspaper, Sonoura served as a vice foreign minister and a special adviser under the assassinated former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
Italian court seeks data on Belgian prisons, in EU scandal
BRESCIA, Italy (AP) — An Italian court had delayed until next month a hearing into whether to hand over to Belgium a woman who is charged along with her parents in an influence-peddling scandal in the European Parliament. Sylvia Panzeri is being sought to face charges of participating in a criminal group, corruption and money laundering. Panzeri is the daughter of ex-EU deputy Antonio Panzeri, a key suspect in the cash for influence investigation. Italian judges have said that her mother, Maria Dolores Colleoni, should be turned over to Belgium on an arrest warrant that cited her role in managing gifts from Qatar and Morocco. Sylvia Panzeri’s new hearing is scheduled for Jan. 3. Her lawyers want prison conditions in Belgium checked first.
Mideast, Europe leaders meet in Jordan on security in Iraq
DEAD SEA, Jordan (AP) — Leaders from the Middle East and Europe have gathered in Jordan on bolstering security and stability in Iraq. Participants convening Tuesday included regional rivals Saudi Arabia and Iran, along with France, Iraq, Turkey, Egypt, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman and the European Union. The countries said the goal was to show “support for Iraq, its sovereignty, security, and stability, as well as its political process, its economic and development progress, and its efforts to rebuild.” The gathering was to be a followup to the Baghdad Conference for Cooperation and Partnership convened in Iraq last year with France co-organizing.
UN official warns against new Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — A senior U.N. official is urging the international community to prevent Armenia and Azerbaijan from resuming their conflict over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region as the two countries accused each other of violating a Russian-brokered peace agreement. At an emergency meeting of the U.N. Security Council on Tuesday called by Armenia, U.N. Assistant Secretary-General for political affairs Miroslav Jenča said a renewed conflict would likely impact the wider south Caucasus region and beyond. He urged redoubled diplomatic efforts to achieve a lasting peaceful settlement between Armenia and Azerbaijan “before it is too late.” The conflict between the former Soviet countries included a six-week war in 2020 in which 6,700 people died.
First on CNN: 2 Americans held by the Taliban have been released, sources tell CNN
Two Americans who had been detained by the Taliban in Afghanistan have been released and are en route to Qatar, three sources familiar with the matter tell CNN. Two of the sources tell CNN that one of the Americans is filmmaker Ivor Shearer, who was arrested along with his Afghan producer, Faizullah Faizbakhsh, in August this year while filming in Kabul, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists. He was filming where a US drone had killed al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri.
