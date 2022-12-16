BRESCIA, Italy (AP) — An Italian court had delayed until next month a hearing into whether to hand over to Belgium a woman who is charged along with her parents in an influence-peddling scandal in the European Parliament. Sylvia Panzeri is being sought to face charges of participating in a criminal group, corruption and money laundering. Panzeri is the daughter of ex-EU deputy Antonio Panzeri, a key suspect in the cash for influence investigation. Italian judges have said that her mother, Maria Dolores Colleoni, should be turned over to Belgium on an arrest warrant that cited her role in managing gifts from Qatar and Morocco. Sylvia Panzeri’s new hearing is scheduled for Jan. 3. Her lawyers want prison conditions in Belgium checked first.

23 HOURS AGO