A Russian soldier reveals recent destruction of ammo- He says it's necessary to stop the Ukrainian Forces from taking it
According to a recording of a soldier from the Donetsk People's Republic, Russia has been intentionally blowing up and burning its ammunition supplies in Kherson. This destruction of munitions is said to precede what is described as a "seminal battle" for the Kherson region. [i]
Italy: Parliamentary inquest eyed for missing ‘Vatican Girl’
ROME (AP) — Opposition lawmakers in Italy are seeking a parliamentary commission of inquiry into three cold cases that have consumed the Italian public’s imagination for decades. One of them is the 1983 disappearance of a 15-year-old that was highlighted in the Netflix documentary, “Vatican Girl.” Sen. Carlo Calenda said the aim of the inquest would be to pressure the Vatican to finally turn over everything it knows about Emanuela Orlandi’s disappearance to Italian law enforcement authorities, saying its longstanding official claim of ignorance was “hardly credible.” Orlandi vanished June 22, 1983 after leaving her family’s Vatican City apartment to go to a music lesson in Rome. Her father was a lay employee of the Holy See.
Snow piles deep in northern Japan, strands vehicles, 3 dead
TOKYO (AP) — Heavy snow in northwestern Japan has left three people dead, stranded hundreds of vehicles on highways and left thousands of homes without electricity. Snow has piled more than 6 feet deep in some northern coastal areas since Saturday. Self-Defense Force troops helped clear highways where hundreds of cars and delivery trucks were stuck and aided motorists. More than 10,000 homes were still out of power as of Wednesday morning, and delivery for convenience stores have been delayed due to blocked roads. While the weather has improved and roads have reopened, another snowstorm is forecast to affect the region toward the weekend.
Exclusive: Biden task force investigating how US tech ends up in Iranian attack drones used against Ukraine
The Biden administration has launched an expansive task force to investigate how US and western components, including American-made microelectronics, are ending up in Iranian-made drones Russia is launching by the hundreds into Ukraine, multiple officials familiar with the effort tell CNN. The US has imposed tough export control restrictions and...
Mideast, Europe leaders meet in Jordan on security in Iraq
DEAD SEA, Jordan (AP) — Leaders from the Middle East and Europe have gathered in Jordan on bolstering security and stability in Iraq. Participants convening Tuesday included regional rivals Saudi Arabia and Iran, along with France, Iraq, Turkey, Egypt, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman and the European Union. The countries said the goal was to show “support for Iraq, its sovereignty, security, and stability, as well as its political process, its economic and development progress, and its efforts to rebuild.” The gathering was to be a followup to the Baghdad Conference for Cooperation and Partnership convened in Iraq last year with France co-organizing.
UN official warns against new Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — A senior U.N. official is urging the international community to prevent Armenia and Azerbaijan from resuming their conflict over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region as the two countries accused each other of violating a Russian-brokered peace agreement. At an emergency meeting of the U.N. Security Council on Tuesday called by Armenia, U.N. Assistant Secretary-General for political affairs Miroslav Jenča said a renewed conflict would likely impact the wider south Caucasus region and beyond. He urged redoubled diplomatic efforts to achieve a lasting peaceful settlement between Armenia and Azerbaijan “before it is too late.” The conflict between the former Soviet countries included a six-week war in 2020 in which 6,700 people died.
UN, EU blast weakening of Guatemala anti-corruption efforts
GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — The United Nations and the European Union have condemned attacks on prosecutors and the weakening of anti-corruption efforts in Guatemala. Volker Turk, who heads the U.N.’s human rights office, condemned charges the Guatemalan government has brought against former prosecutors and whistleblowers like Virginia Laparra. Laparra is a former prosecutor who was sentenced to four years in prison last week for abuse of authority, after she accused a judge of leaking sensitive information. The administration of President Alejandro Giammattei has brought charges against a number of former anti-corruption officials and judges, leading many of them to flee the country.
