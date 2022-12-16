Read full article on original website
US officials tried to stop Ukraine from killing high-ranking Russian general who was on a risky visit to the front lines, report says
US officials withheld the information from Ukraine because they believed it would "sharply escalate" the conflict.
Japan ruling party lawmaker quits over funds scandal
TOKYO (AP) — A key governing party lawmaker in Japan who has served in key posts has resigned over a political funding scandal in a fresh embarrassment for Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. Kentaro Sonoura, an expert on diplomacy and security, admitted last month that his aide has been investigated by prosecutors over alleged underreporting of political funds. His resignation Wednesday is a fresh blow to Kishida, who has already replaced three ministers in recent months and seen his support ratings tumble over his party’s deep ties to the controversial Unification Church. A former reporter at the conservative Yomiuri newspaper, Sonoura served as a vice foreign minister and a special adviser under the assassinated former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
In a surprise move, Bank of Japan loosens bond yield cap
The Bank of Japan broadened caps for a benchmark government bond yield, a surprise move that pushed bond yields higher globally and dinged Asian stocks. The central bank on Tuesday said that it would allow the yield curve on the 10-year Japanese Government Bond to range 50 basis points either side of its 0% target, up from the previous cap of 25 basis points. It did not mention inflation in its policy statement, but inflation has been running above the central bank’s 2% target rate. Japan had been a holdout among major industrialized nations in allowing yields to rise. Europe nations and the U.S. have been hiking rates aggressively to battle inflation.
Children among dead as stranded Rohingya face starvation at sea, families say
Many Rohingya are feared dead at sea more than three weeks after their boat became stranded off the Indian coast, where at least 160 people remain aboard on the brink of starvation, family members and the United Nations’ refugee agency said. Mohammed Rezuwan Khan, whose sister and 5-year-old niece...
Snow piles deep in northern Japan, strands vehicles, 3 dead
TOKYO (AP) — Heavy snow in northwestern Japan has left three people dead, stranded hundreds of vehicles on highways and left thousands of homes without electricity. Snow has piled more than 6 feet deep in some northern coastal areas since Saturday. Self-Defense Force troops helped clear highways where hundreds of cars and delivery trucks were stuck and aided motorists. More than 10,000 homes were still out of power as of Wednesday morning, and delivery for convenience stores have been delayed due to blocked roads. While the weather has improved and roads have reopened, another snowstorm is forecast to affect the region toward the weekend.
Exclusive: Biden task force investigating how US tech ends up in Iranian attack drones used against Ukraine
The Biden administration has launched an expansive task force to investigate how US and western components, including American-made microelectronics, are ending up in Iranian-made drones Russia is launching by the hundreds into Ukraine, multiple officials familiar with the effort tell CNN. The US has imposed tough export control restrictions and...
Russian crackdown targeting human rights group and maps
MOSCOW (AP) — The Russian government is intensifying its crackdown on critics and what it sees as harmful information about its “special military operation” in Ukraine. The crackdown fits a theme Russian President Vladimir Putin sounded Tuesday. Putin, a former KGB operative, called on his military and security forces to redouble their efforts to protect the stability of society and the security of the government. Russia’s Justice Ministry filed a lawsuit to disband one of the country’s oldest human rights organizations, the Moscow Helsinki Group. No reason was given. The Russian parliament took initial action to approve fines for distribution of maps and other materials that don’t adhere to the Kremlin’s definition of Russian territory. Such maps might omit Russia’s annexed Ukrainian land.
Hearing on FTX founder’s extradition to US set for Wednesday
NEW YORK (AP) — Sam Bankman-Fried will have a hearing Wednesday in a Bahamian court on his possible extradition U.S. in the coming days to face criminal charges related to the collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX. That’s according to a source familiar with the matter who spoke with The Associated Press. The source spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak on the record. In a court in Nassau, Bahamas, on Monday, Bankman-Fried’s lawyers said he had agreed to be extradited to the U.S., but the necessary paperwork had not yet been written up. It was not immediately clear when Bankman-Fried’s extradition could occur once it is approved by the Bahamian court.
Surging prices imperil Polish govt ahead of vote next year
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Prices are surging in Poland, making it among the European Union nations with the highest inflation rates. The state statistics office registered inflation of 17.5% in November compared with the previous year. It is a painful situation for people in a country like Poland, which has seen dramatic economic transformation but which still has not reached a Western level of wealth. A large majority of Poles say that inflation has harmed their quality of life, making inflation perhaps the greatest challenge to date to the ruling conservative party, which has governed since 2015, as it heads into elections next fall.
Italian court seeks data on Belgian prisons, in EU scandal
BRESCIA, Italy (AP) — An Italian court had delayed until next month a hearing into whether to hand over to Belgium a woman who is charged along with her parents in an influence-peddling scandal in the European Parliament. Sylvia Panzeri is being sought to face charges of participating in a criminal group, corruption and money laundering. Panzeri is the daughter of ex-EU deputy Antonio Panzeri, a key suspect in the cash for influence investigation. Italian judges have said that her mother, Maria Dolores Colleoni, should be turned over to Belgium on an arrest warrant that cited her role in managing gifts from Qatar and Morocco. Sylvia Panzeri’s new hearing is scheduled for Jan. 3. Her lawyers want prison conditions in Belgium checked first.
UN, EU blast weakening of Guatemala anti-corruption efforts
GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — The United Nations and the European Union have condemned attacks on prosecutors and the weakening of anti-corruption efforts in Guatemala. Volker Turk, who heads the U.N.’s human rights office, condemned charges the Guatemalan government has brought against former prosecutors and whistleblowers like Virginia Laparra. Laparra is a former prosecutor who was sentenced to four years in prison last week for abuse of authority, after she accused a judge of leaking sensitive information. The administration of President Alejandro Giammattei has brought charges against a number of former anti-corruption officials and judges, leading many of them to flee the country.
Mexico plans to ask US for up to $48B for solar projects
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico plans to ask U.S. President Joe Biden for as much as $48 billion in financing for solar projects. Foreign Relations Secretary Marcel Ebrard said Tuesday the request will be presented to Biden at the upcoming Jan. 9-10 meeting of U.S., Canadian and Mexican leaders in Mexico City. Mexico hopes to build solar energy parks in the northern border state of Sonora, along with power transmission lines. Mexico has hopes to secure some of the funding from the North American Development Bank, or NADBank. The bank funds green development projects, but has never provided financing on anything near the scale Mexico is requesting.
Biden heads to Mexico next month for leaders summit
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will travel to Mexico next month for North American leaders summit. Biden will meet with Mexican President Manuel Lopez Obrador and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Jan. 9-10. The summit comes as the U.S. and Mexico are grappling with surging numbers of migrants at the border, following news the U.S. government was ending COVID-era emergency health restrictions that allowed border officers to immediately expel migrants arriving to the border. The Supreme Court has paused the end of the restrictions as it hears arguments from 19 Republican-led states that have asked that the restrictions remain in place.
US flies bombers, stealth jets as Kim’s sister threatens
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The United States has flown nuclear-capable bombers and advanced stealth jets near the Korean Peninsula for joint drills with South Korean warplane. Tuesday’s drills came after the powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un derided doubts about the North’s military and threatened a full-range intercontinental ballistic missile test. South Korea’s Defense Ministry says the deployment of the U.S. B-52 bombers and the F-22 stealth fighter jets was part of an agreement to protect South Korea with all available means, including nuclear. North Korea has performed a record number of missile tests as a warning over U.S.-South Korea drills it views as an invasion rehearsal. All of North Korea’s ICBM tests have been performed at a steep angle to avoid neighboring countries.
Mexican ambassador expelled from Peru over meddling claims
MEXICO CITY (AP) — In a roller-coaster day for Mexico’s relations with Peru, Mexico announced Tuesday it had granted asylum for the family of ousted Peruvian president Pedro Castillo. Hours later, Peru declared the Mexican ambassador to Lima persona non grata and ordered him to leave within 72 hours.
