Read full article on original website
Related
KEYT
Historic biodiversity pact inspires, but past failures loom
MONTREAL (AP) — A day after a historic biodiversity agreement was reached, countries now face pressure to deliver on the promises. The most significant part of the global biodiversity framework approved early Monday is a commitment to protect 30% of land and water considered important for biodiversity by 2030. The deal also calls for raising $200 billion by 2030 for biodiversity from a range of sources and working to phase out or reform subsidies that could provide another $500 billion for nature. Advocates and negotiators said the money, stronger accountability language in the framework and greater awareness should help countries meet these goals.
AOL Corp
U.S. flies bombers, stealth jets as Kim's sister threatens
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The United States flew nuclear-capable bombers and advanced stealth jets in a show of force against North Korea on Tuesday, as the powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un derided doubts about her country’s military and threatened a full-range intercontinental ballistic missile test.
KEYT
Australian minister in China after long break in relations
BEIJING (AP) — Australia’s foreign minister is in China for talks seeking to mend a long break in high-level ties that have prompted trade sanctions and political frictions. On arriving in Beijing, Penny Wong thanked China for the invitation, which comes on the anniversary of 50 years of official diplomatic relations between the nations. Wong said she looked forward to discussing important issues. She was due to meet with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi later Wednesday. Wong’s visit is the first by an Australian foreign minister to China in four years and is raising hopes to ending import blocks and freeing two Australian citizens detained in China. Wong said she would continue to advocate for detained Australians.
KEYT
Surging prices imperil Polish govt ahead of vote next year
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Prices are surging in Poland, making it among the European Union nations with the highest inflation rates. The state statistics office registered inflation of 17.5% in November compared with the previous year. It is a painful situation for people in a country like Poland, which has seen dramatic economic transformation but which still has not reached a Western level of wealth. A large majority of Poles say that inflation has harmed their quality of life, making inflation perhaps the greatest challenge to date to the ruling conservative party, which has governed since 2015, as it heads into elections next fall.
KEYT
China limits how it defines COVID deaths in official count
TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — A Chinese health official says the country only counts deaths from pneumonia or respiratory failure in its official COVID-19 death toll, a narrow definition that limits the numbers of deaths reported, as an outbreak of the virus surges following the easing of pandemic-related restrictions. Deaths that occur in patients with pre-existing illnesses are not be counted as COVID-19 deaths, said Wang Guiqiang, the head of infectious disease at Peking University’s No. 1 Hospital, on Tuesday. China reported no new COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday and in fact subtracted one death from the overall toll, lowering it to 5,241, according to a daily tally issued by the National Health Commission, which did not offer an explanation for the decrease.
KEYT
Mideast, Europe leaders meet in Jordan on security in Iraq
DEAD SEA, Jordan (AP) — Leaders from the Middle East and Europe have gathered in Jordan on bolstering security and stability in Iraq. Participants convening Tuesday included regional rivals Saudi Arabia and Iran, along with France, Iraq, Turkey, Egypt, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman and the European Union. The countries said the goal was to show “support for Iraq, its sovereignty, security, and stability, as well as its political process, its economic and development progress, and its efforts to rebuild.” The gathering was to be a followup to the Baghdad Conference for Cooperation and Partnership convened in Iraq last year with France co-organizing.
KEYT
Japan ruling party lawmaker quits over funds scandal
TOKYO (AP) — A key governing party lawmaker in Japan who has served in key posts has submitted his resignation over a political funding scandal in a fresh embarrassment for Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. Kentaro Sonoura, an expert on diplomacy and security, admitted last month that his aide has been investigated by prosecutors over alleged underreporting of political funds. His resignation is a fresh blow to Kishida, who has already replaced three ministers in recent months and seen his support ratings tumble over his party’s deep ties to the controversial Unification Church. A former reporter at the conservative Yomiuri newspaper, Sonoura served as a vice foreign minister and a special adviser under the assassinated former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
KEYT
Mexico plans to ask US for up to $48B for solar projects
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico plans to ask U.S. President Joe Biden for as much as $48 billion in financing for solar projects. Foreign Relations Secretary Marcel Ebrard said Tuesday the request will be presented to Biden at the upcoming Jan. 9-10 meeting of U.S., Canadian and Mexican leaders in Mexico City. Mexico hopes to build solar energy parks in the northern border state of Sonora, along with power transmission lines. Mexico has hopes to secure some of the funding from the North American Development Bank, or NADBank. The bank funds green development projects, but has never provided financing on anything near the scale Mexico is requesting.
Comments / 0