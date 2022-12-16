ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Gianni Infantino defends Fifa stance on ‘OneLove’ armband

By Mark Mann-Bryans
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wMYj4_0jkqMLqb00

Gianni Infantino has defended Fifa ’s stance on the ‘OneLove’ armband at the World Cup by suggesting football matches should be a time for everyone to ‘forget their problems’ rather than create more.

Seven European nations competing at the tournament – including England and Wales – planned to wear anti-discrimination armbands during matches but were dissuaded from doing so following the threat of sporting sanctions from Fifa.

England captain Harry Kane was due to wear the armband only for the decision to be taken just hours before kick-off in their opening game against Iran that he should no longer do so.

It is understood the sanctions could have been harsher than Kane – and other skippers – simply being shown a yellow card for sporting the piece of kit and therefore it was deemed they should avoid such incidents.

Instead, Fifa brought forward its own armband campaign which had originally been scheduled to start in the latter stages of the tournament, with Fifa president Infantino calling for the sporting regulations to be upheld.

“It’s not about prohibiting or not prohibiting. It’s about respecting regulations, we have regulations which say on the field of play, you play football and that’s what we did,” he said.

“Everyone is free to express his views, his opinion, his beliefs, the way he believes, as long as it’s done in a respectful way.

“When it comes to the pitch, to the field of play, you need to respect football, you need to respect the field of play and these regulations are exactly there for this reason.

“This is nothing new, they are there for this reason to respect and to protect the 211 football teams (under the Fifa banner), not 211 heads of states, regimes, or what have you.”

When it comes to the pitch, to the field of play, you need to respect football, you need to respect the field of play and these regulations are exactly there for this reason

Gianni Infantino

There have been incidents of supporters being told they cannot access World Cup stadiums while wearing rainbow clothing, despite Fifa insisting it has said that should not be the case.

The death of migrant workers, a poor record of human rights and the treatment of LGBTQ+ individuals in Qatar have all had a spotlight shone on them since the Gulf state was first awarded the World Cup in 2010.

Following the decision not to wear the ‘OneLove’ armband, Germany’s players covered their mouths ahead of their first game at the World Cup.

Infantino said: “It is 211 football teams and their fans who want to come and enjoy football and this is what we are here for and, honestly, I believe that we are defending values, we are defending human rights, we are defending the rights of everyone in Fifa, in the World Cup.

“But I also believe that those fans who come to the stadium – those 80,000, 70,000, 90,000 – and all those billions of fans who are watching the World Cup on TV, maybe we should think about that and I say this candidly really to everyone, everyone has their own problems.

“They just want to spend 90 minutes or now 100 minutes or 105 minutes or whatever without having to think about anything else than just enjoying a little moment of pleasure and joy or at least emotion.

“That’s what we have to do. We have to give to all these people a moment of time in their life where they can forget about their own problems and enjoy football.

“Between and after competitions, during competitions outside of the match in the field of play, well, everyone can express his views and opinions the way he wants. But let’s give this moment of joy to those who want to enjoy the game.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Voices: Messi lifting the World Cup was the worst moment in football history

Whoever would have thought that Lionel Messi lifting the World Cup would be the worst moment in football history? Well, not the very worst. People have died after all, but such incidents tend to have been the result of accident or oversight.This, on the other hand, was a moment of pure malignance a decade or more in the making. It had taken deliberate, dedicated planning to turn something so beautiful so ugly. It was so close to the impossible ending almost everybody had wished for. The great man was two short steps away from the trophy when the Emir...
The Independent

Argentina complete World Cup victory tour in helicopters as fans swarm streets

Argentina’s triumphant World Cup-winning squad were forced to complete their victory parade in Buenos Aires with a helicopter flyover after footage appeared to show a fan diving on to their open-top bus.The streets of the capital were thronged by ecstatic supporters, with the homecoming of Lionel Messi and company having been declared a national holiday following their thrilling penalty shootout win over France in Qatar.But the planned journey, reportedly set to take in 50 miles after departure from the Argentinian Football Association grounds, was halted before its end point on security advice.While that could have had something to do with...
The Independent

Argentina players abandon World Cup parade after fan jumps into open-top bus

A triumphant open-top bus parade by Argentina’s World Cup-winning football team was abandoned due to security concerns as an estimated 4 million fans lined the streets of Buenos Aires, forcing players to continue their tour in helicopters.The head of the Argentine Football Association (AFA) confirmed that players were unable to reach the central Obelisco monument as planned due to the size of the crowd. Pictures also showed a fan jumping into the bus from an overhead bridge, dropping into the overhead deck occupied by the Argentina players. A second fan tried to follow him but missed the bus,...
The Independent

Argentina’s final act of combativeness after World Cup defined by it

On a night of sensory overload, it was perhaps fitting that the last few scenes were almost as bright and loud as what had come before.You heard the Argentina squad before you saw them, the thin walls of the mixed zone shuddering and falling over with their bangs and jumps.It was more than three hours after Gonzalo Montiel had powered in his penalty and they finally came through, ostensibly to speak to media.Except, they only sang at them, Lionel Messi lifting the World Cup with everyone else looking up at it and him adoringly, while constantly chanting the same...
The Independent

Premier League returns: How ready is your team after World Cup?

After a six-week break for the World Cup in Qatar, the Premier League resumes on Boxing Day as all eyes once again return to the club game. A season that is like no other due to the first ever winter World Cup and mid-season break gets back underway with a packed fixture schedule over the festive period. The action returns with Arsenal holding a surprise five-point lead over Manchester City at the top of the table, with Newcastle and Tottenham completing an unlikely top four. Liverpool and Chelsea struggled at times during the opening weeks, while at the bottom Nottingham...
The Independent

Leicester hopeful James Maddison will be fit for Boxing Day clash with Newcastle

James Maddison is expected to return to the Leicester side for their Boxing Day clash with Newcastle.Maddison was missing for the Foxes as they resumed their season after the World Cup break with a routine 3-0 Carabao Cup win at MK Dons.Goals from Youri Tielemans, Ayoze Perez and Jamie Vardy meant that Maddison’s absence was not a factor as they reached the last eight of a competition they will have real designs on winning this season.Assistant manager Chris Davies confirmed that Maddison is no longer suffering from the hamstring injury which troubled him during the early part of England’s World...
The Independent

Leicester brush aside MK Dons to book spot in Carabao Cup quarter-finals

Leicester will be eyeing up a tilt at the Carabao Cup after easing into the quarter-finals with 3-0 win at MK Dons.The Foxes resumed their season after a 39-day break for the World Cup in style as goals from Youri Tielemans, Ayoze Perez and Jamie Vardy booked their spot in the last eight.With Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham already out and one of Manchester City or Liverpool following them after their tie on Thursday night, this year’s competition represents a real chance to break the stranglehold held by the top-six clubs going back to Swansea’s win in 2013.Leicester, who were FA...
The Independent

Che Adams double sees Southampton scrape past Lincoln

Che Adams scored twice as Southampton marked Nathan Jones’ first home match as manager by scraping into the Carabao Cup quarter-finals with an unconvincing 2-1 win over Lincoln.Top scorer Adams struck either side of half-time to spare Saints blushes after the Imps threatened an upset following Gavin Bazunu’s early own goal.The lacklustre hosts laboured for much of a forgettable fourth-round tie at a sparsely-populated St Mary’s, leaving Jones with plenty to ponder as he plots a Premier League survival mission.Adams’ winner – his eighth goal of the season – arrived 16 minutes from time, preventing the jeopardy of a penalty...
The Independent

Sports Personality of the Year 2022: Six nominees revealed

The BBC has announced its shortlist of six contenders for the 2022 Sports Personality of the Year award, with football star Beth Mead expected to lift the trophy.The nominees other than England’s Euros hero Mead are gymnast Jessica Gadirova, curling’s Eve Muirhead,cricketer Ben Stokes, snooker player Ronnie O’Sullivan and athlete Jake Wightman.The winner will be decided by a public vote during the televised SPOTY show on Wednesday and Mead is heavy favourite with the bookies after helping lead the Lionesses to their historic Euro 2022 triumph over the summer, where she won the golden boot as top scorer and...
OREGON STATE
The Independent

The Independent

985K+
Followers
317K+
Post
501M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy