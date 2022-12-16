Read full article on original website
KTVZ
James Gunn addresses ‘outcry’ over planned changes in the DC Universe
James Gunn is addressing the “disrespectful outcry” from fans over changes in the DC Universe. After the “Guardians of the Galaxy” director became co-CEO of DC Studios with Peter Safran, it was announced a new Superman movie is in the works that will not star Henry Cavill and “Wonder Woman 3” has been put on hold. Some on social media then began speculating that “Wonder Woman” star Gal Gadot had been “booted” from the franchise. (DC Studios and CNN are both part of Warner Bros. Discovery.)
‘General Hospital’ actress Sonya Eddy dead at 55
Soap opera star Sonya Eddy has died. She was 55. Octavia Spencer announced on her Instagram that the “General Hospital” actress died Monday. She didn’t provide any details regarding the cause of Eddy’s death. “My friend @sonyaeddy passed away last night. The world lost another creative angel. Her legions of @generalhospitalabc fans will miss her 💔🕊️,” Spencer, 52, captioned a professional headshot of Eddy. “My thoughts and prayers are with her loved ones, friends, and fans!” ABC also confirmed the news to Page Six in a statement via email. “‘General Hospital’ is sad to confirm the passing of actress Sonya Eddy, who embodied her character … the tough but...
