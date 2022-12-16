ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Phone Arena

Google Voice update will put users on the best quality Cellular or Wi-Fi network automatically

If you need a second number that will still ring through to your smartphone, you might consider the Google Voice app. Subscribers to the service can also make phone calls using this second number, and send/receive text messages. The second phone number could be used for personal calls, or if you have a business that you don't want to have connected with your personal number, you can use the second phone number for that. This way, calls made to your business number will be sent directly to your smartphone even if you're on the go.
Phone Arena

You can snag Microsoft's tablet PC Surface Pro 8 at a seriously steep discount right now

Microsoft's 2-in-1 hybrid Surface Pro 8 is on sale right now at Amazon. There are tablets that are just tablets and then there are Microsoft Surface slates which are portable productivity powerhouses. The Surface Pro 8 variant that Amazon has discounted is underpinned by the Intel Quad-core 11th Gen Core i5-1135G7 processor which ensures a solid and steady performance.
Phone Arena

Epic Games fined a record $520 million; developer failed to protect children and duped customers

Epic Games, developer of the popular Fortnite online video game, has been involved in a high-profile legal battle with Apple after the latter removed Epic and Fortnite from the App Store. The developer offered Fortnite players the opportunity to buy in-app items through its own app storefront at a lower price since these transactions would bypass Apple's own in-app payment processing platform for which the tech giant takes a 15% to 30% cut.
Phone Arena

The Google Pixel 8 main camera might be one of its main upgrades

The Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro delivered some noteworthy camera improvements this year, like the improved increased zoom range and better image quality while shooting in different zoom ranges, or the 21% wider ultra-wide snapper with auto focus. That being said, new tech quickly becomes old in this fast-paced industry, and we are already looking forward to the next Google flagship — the.
Phone Arena

The Shape of Power: promotional image of the OnePlus 11 leaks

There is one thing in which Android is infinitely inferior to Apple: namely, keeping a secret. For some reason, even the most exciting of Android flagships are accompanied by little to no suspense. By the time they officially launch, we already know everything there is to know about them. The...
Phone Arena

Apple to shut down Dark Sky app; publishes a guide to Weather app for Dark Sky users

You may have heard that recently Apple announced it will be shutting down the weather app Dark Sky that it acquired in 2020. The date the app will be shut down is January 1, 2023, so basically in just a couple of weeks. And now Apple has published a document that should help Dark Sky fans switch to Apple Weather. And, as 9to5Mac reports, some users are not really happy.
Phone Arena

Best Buy has Samsung's premium Galaxy Watch 5 Pro on sale at super-rare discounts

Look, we're not going to lie to you, it's certainly not unusual to see the Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro sold at "special" prices by major US retailers like Amazon and Best Buy, as well as Samsung itself. But you probably didn't expect to be able to maximize your savings (with no strings attached) at the very last minute before Christmas.
Phone Arena

Android version of Chrome app receives useful shopping tool

If you're the type of person that likes to browse for the lowest price before making a purchase, Google recently announced something that is going to be of interest to you. The price tracking feature found in the desktop version of the Chrome browser is now available on Chrome's Android app.
Phone Arena

Game-changing Pixel 7a means no need to spend more than $450 for a phone ever again!

No one likes paying a premium for a good phone. In fact, no one likes paying a premium for a premium phone, either!. Although it turned out to be a great phone (following several software updates), I still regret spending $900 on my Pixel 6 Pro, especially because I could get it for half the price right now! Anyway, that's why there's a category of phones called "mid-range".
Phone Arena

Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 nosedive to as low as $585 in refurb deal

Foldable phones are all the rage these days and everyone from Apple to Google wants a piece of the nascent market. Samsung is currently the market leader and makes one of the best bendable handsets around but its devices are a bit on the expensive side. If you want to buy a foldable phone for under $1,000, Best Buy is currently selling the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 for steep discounts.

