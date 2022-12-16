Read full article on original website
Related
Phone Arena
Google Voice update will put users on the best quality Cellular or Wi-Fi network automatically
If you need a second number that will still ring through to your smartphone, you might consider the Google Voice app. Subscribers to the service can also make phone calls using this second number, and send/receive text messages. The second phone number could be used for personal calls, or if you have a business that you don't want to have connected with your personal number, you can use the second phone number for that. This way, calls made to your business number will be sent directly to your smartphone even if you're on the go.
Phone Arena
You can snag Microsoft's tablet PC Surface Pro 8 at a seriously steep discount right now
Microsoft's 2-in-1 hybrid Surface Pro 8 is on sale right now at Amazon. There are tablets that are just tablets and then there are Microsoft Surface slates which are portable productivity powerhouses. The Surface Pro 8 variant that Amazon has discounted is underpinned by the Intel Quad-core 11th Gen Core i5-1135G7 processor which ensures a solid and steady performance.
Phone Arena
Twitter users asked to decide whether Musk should step down as head of the platform
UPDATE:After 17.5 million "votes" were cast, the final tally shows that 57.5% of those participating in the poll want Elon Musk to step down as head of Twitter. Will he follow through as promised? We shall see. We've seen Elon Musk poll Twitter users about whether certain actions should be...
Phone Arena
Epic Games fined a record $520 million; developer failed to protect children and duped customers
Epic Games, developer of the popular Fortnite online video game, has been involved in a high-profile legal battle with Apple after the latter removed Epic and Fortnite from the App Store. The developer offered Fortnite players the opportunity to buy in-app items through its own app storefront at a lower price since these transactions would bypass Apple's own in-app payment processing platform for which the tech giant takes a 15% to 30% cut.
Phone Arena
The Google Pixel 8 main camera might be one of its main upgrades
The Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro delivered some noteworthy camera improvements this year, like the improved increased zoom range and better image quality while shooting in different zoom ranges, or the 21% wider ultra-wide snapper with auto focus. That being said, new tech quickly becomes old in this fast-paced industry, and we are already looking forward to the next Google flagship — the.
Phone Arena
The Shape of Power: promotional image of the OnePlus 11 leaks
There is one thing in which Android is infinitely inferior to Apple: namely, keeping a secret. For some reason, even the most exciting of Android flagships are accompanied by little to no suspense. By the time they officially launch, we already know everything there is to know about them. The...
Phone Arena
Apple to shut down Dark Sky app; publishes a guide to Weather app for Dark Sky users
You may have heard that recently Apple announced it will be shutting down the weather app Dark Sky that it acquired in 2020. The date the app will be shut down is January 1, 2023, so basically in just a couple of weeks. And now Apple has published a document that should help Dark Sky fans switch to Apple Weather. And, as 9to5Mac reports, some users are not really happy.
Phone Arena
Buy yourself a gift; grab a discounted Galaxy S21 Ultra or a Galaxy S20+ right now
Ho-ho-ho! Christmas is just around the corner, and Samsung’s latest powerhouse, the Galaxy S22 Ultra, is currently on sale at an amazing discount at Amazon. However, if you don't want to spend a fortune on a brand-new smartphone, then why not spend less on a refurbished one that is as good as new?
Phone Arena
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra ditching 40MP selfie camera of its predecessor in favor of a 12MP one
One of the highlights of next year’s Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is likely going to be the camera module. Samsung’s gargantuan smartphone is set to receive a very impressive 200MP main camera. However, changes in megapixel count are expected both on the front and on the back of the device.
Phone Arena
Best Buy has Samsung's premium Galaxy Watch 5 Pro on sale at super-rare discounts
Look, we're not going to lie to you, it's certainly not unusual to see the Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro sold at "special" prices by major US retailers like Amazon and Best Buy, as well as Samsung itself. But you probably didn't expect to be able to maximize your savings (with no strings attached) at the very last minute before Christmas.
Phone Arena
Android version of Chrome app receives useful shopping tool
If you're the type of person that likes to browse for the lowest price before making a purchase, Google recently announced something that is going to be of interest to you. The price tracking feature found in the desktop version of the Chrome browser is now available on Chrome's Android app.
Phone Arena
Game-changing Pixel 7a means no need to spend more than $450 for a phone ever again!
No one likes paying a premium for a good phone. In fact, no one likes paying a premium for a premium phone, either!. Although it turned out to be a great phone (following several software updates), I still regret spending $900 on my Pixel 6 Pro, especially because I could get it for half the price right now! Anyway, that's why there's a category of phones called "mid-range".
Phone Arena
Probably the last great Apple AirPods deal of the year is here, but not for long
Can't afford the AirPods Pro 2... or the non-Pro AirPods 3... or a refurbished pair of OG AirPods Pros but still want to be hip this Christmas and buy some of the world's most popular true wireless earbuds for yourself or someone who means the world to you?. Not to...
Phone Arena
Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 nosedive to as low as $585 in refurb deal
Foldable phones are all the rage these days and everyone from Apple to Google wants a piece of the nascent market. Samsung is currently the market leader and makes one of the best bendable handsets around but its devices are a bit on the expensive side. If you want to buy a foldable phone for under $1,000, Best Buy is currently selling the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 for steep discounts.
Comments / 0