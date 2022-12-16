Read full article on original website
Related
Growing backlog of court cases delays justice for crime victims and the accused
A CBS News investigation has uncovered a massive backlog of court cases that has delayed progress on hundreds of thousands of criminal cases across the United States. CBS News obtained and analyzed data from courts and district attorneys' offices in more than a dozen major American cities and found "pending" criminal cases jumped from 383,879 in 2019, just before the COVID-19 pandemic, to 546,727 in 2021. In California, New York, Florida and Michigan, the number of "pending" cases in 2021 totaled nearly 1.3 million.
Texas governor sends National Guard to border
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is sending 400 National Guard troops to the El Paso border in an attempt to block the flow of migrants into the U.S. Despite the uncertainty surrounding Title 41, the city plans to house as many as 10,000 migrants. Omar Villafranca has the latest.
New park built in tornado-struck Tennessee town
In 2020, a deadly tornado ripped through a Tennessee town. Now, at the site of a family home, is a park built in memory of those who died during the tragic event. David Begnaud shares more.
How a Center for Court Innovation pilot project reduced Brooklyn court backlog
Courtney Bryan, director of the national nonprofit Center for Court Innovation, describes the reasons behind the criminal case backlog, how the Center's pilot project helped reduce the backlog in Brooklyn, and how her team will be working with New York Gov. Kathy Hochul to try to ease the crisis.
Democrats vote in primary to select congressional nominee in Va. district
Democrats in a Richmond-based congressional district are voting Tuesday to select a nominee for the seat held by the late Rep. Donald McEachin. The party is holding a firehouse primary at eight voting sites throughout the state's 4th Congressional District. The winner will be a heavy favorite in a Feb....
Mayor of Eureka, California, on impact of 6.4 magnitude earthquake: "It was pretty intense"
A powerful 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck Northern California early Tuesday, knocking out power for tens of thousands. Mayor Susan Seaman of Eureka, California, joins CBS News' Lilia Luciano to discuss the impact in her community.
Hungry bear steals bagel delivery from porch
When this hungry bear in North Carolina discovered a delivery of NYC bagels on a local front porch, it seized the opportunity.
Deadly 6.4-magnitude earthquake hits Northern California
At least two people died and 11 others were injured after a powerful 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck near a rural town in Northern California. Tens of thousands are still without power. Manuel Bojorquez has more.
CBS News
NEXT Weather Alert: Dangerous cold, blizzard conditions before Christmas
MINNEAPOLIS -- Just as many are preparing to travel to see family during the holidays, the National Weather Service warns that potentially dangerous winter weather could make travel "impossible and life-threatening" starting on Thursday. The Twin Cities and a good chunk of Wisconsin are under a winter storm warning through...
Magnitude 6.4 earthquake rocks Northern California, leaving tens of thousands without power
A magnitude 6.4 earthquake shook parts of Northern California early Tuesday, jolting people awake, the U.S. Geological Survey said, and tens of thousands were without power afterward. Two injuries were reported following the earthquake, which occurred about 2:34 a.m. near Ferndale, a small community about 213 miles northwest of San...
CBS News
583K+
Followers
75K+
Post
418M+
Views
ABOUT
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0