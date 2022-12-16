ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Growing backlog of court cases delays justice for crime victims and the accused

A CBS News investigation has uncovered a massive backlog of court cases that has delayed progress on hundreds of thousands of criminal cases across the United States. CBS News obtained and analyzed data from courts and district attorneys' offices in more than a dozen major American cities and found "pending" criminal cases jumped from 383,879 in 2019, just before the COVID-19 pandemic, to 546,727 in 2021. In California, New York, Florida and Michigan, the number of "pending" cases in 2021 totaled nearly 1.3 million.
Texas governor sends National Guard to border

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is sending 400 National Guard troops to the El Paso border in an attempt to block the flow of migrants into the U.S. Despite the uncertainty surrounding Title 41, the city plans to house as many as 10,000 migrants. Omar Villafranca has the latest.
NEXT Weather Alert: Dangerous cold, blizzard conditions before Christmas

MINNEAPOLIS -- Just as many are preparing to travel to see family during the holidays, the National Weather Service warns that potentially dangerous winter weather could make travel "impossible and life-threatening" starting on Thursday. The Twin Cities and a good chunk of Wisconsin are under a winter storm warning through...
