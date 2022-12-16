Read full article on original website
Related
NATO Could Take Out Russia in 3 Days: Congressman
Representative Adam Kinzinger's remarks come just weeks after a NATO official said there is "no doubt" the Ukraine war could escalate.
US officials tried to stop Ukraine from killing high-ranking Russian general who was on a risky visit to the front lines, report says
US officials withheld the information from Ukraine because they believed it would "sharply escalate" the conflict.
A Russian soldier reveals recent destruction of ammo- He says it's necessary to stop the Ukrainian Forces from taking it
According to a recording of a soldier from the Donetsk People's Republic, Russia has been intentionally blowing up and burning its ammunition supplies in Kherson. This destruction of munitions is said to precede what is described as a "seminal battle" for the Kherson region. [i]
US News and World Report
Zelenskiy Says Ukraine Preparing for All Defence Scenarios
(Reuters) - President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday that protecting Ukraine's borders was a "constant priority" and that his country was ready for all possible scenarios with Russia and its ally Belarus. "Protecting our border, both with Russia and Belarus - is our constant priority," Zelenskiy said in his nightly...
US News and World Report
Lula, Putin Talk on 'Strategic' Brazil-Russia Relations
SAO PAULO (Reuters) -Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Tuesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin had congratulated him on his recent election win and talked of stronger relations between the two countries. Putin said earlier this year he had "good relations" with both Lula and far-right incumbent...
US News and World Report
Russia's Medvedev Meets China's Xi in Beijing, Says Ukraine Conflict Discussed
(Reuters) - Former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev has undertaken a surprise trip to Beijing and held talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping during which he said they discussed the Ukraine conflict. Medvedev, now deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, posted a video on his Telegram channel showing him meeting Xi,...
US News and World Report
Belarus Restricts Access to Parts of Region Bordering Ukraine, Russia
(Reuters) - Belarus issued a ruling on Wednesday temporarily restricting access to parts of the southeastern Gomel region that borders Ukraine and Russia. The government said on its website it would "temporarily restrict entry, temporary stay and movement in the border zone within the Loevsky, Braginsky and Khoiniki districts of the Gomel region".
US News and World Report
Palantir Lands 75 Million Pound Deal With British Military
(Reuters) - Palantir Technologies Inc has signed a three-year, 75 million pound ($91.39 million) deal with the United Kingdom's Ministry of Defense, the U.S. software company said Wednesday, expanding its overseas military work months into the Ukraine war, Europe's biggest conflict since World War II. Palantir will aid military operations...
US News and World Report
Analysis-Russian Gold Removed From Some Western Funds After Ukraine
LONDON (Reuters) - Hidden inside high-security bank vaults in London, Zurich and New York, billions of dollars' worth of gold of Russian origin has quietly changed hands in recent months in response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. Data from 11 Western investment funds show that Russian bullion worth a total...
US News and World Report
Eastern Europe Holds the Key to Keeping Ukraine's Power On
VILNIUS/WARSAW (Reuters) - In Lithuania, a giant, disused electrical transformer built in 1980 in present-day Ukraine has been dusted off and prepared for shipment. It will travel by sea to Romania and then back to Ukraine, possibly in the coming weeks. Rokas Masiulis, head of Lithuania's power grid, said his...
US News and World Report
Exclusive-Russian-Annexed Crimea Showers Syria With Wheat, Ukraine Cries Foul
LONDON/DUBAI/BEIRUT (Reuters) - Using a low-profile fleet of ships under U.S. sanctions, Syria has this year sharply increased wheat imports from the Black Sea peninsula of Crimea that Russia annexed from Ukraine, a sign of tightening economic ties between two allies shunned by the West. Wheat sent to Syria from...
US News and World Report
Germany Pauses Purchases of Puma Tanks After Operational Problems
BERLIN (Reuters) -Germany will not purchase any more Puma infantry tanks until they have proven themselves to be reliable, Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht said on Monday after several of the vehicles were put out of service during a recent military drill. "The recent failures of the Puma infantry fighting vehicle...
US News and World Report
Zelenskiy Shows up Stuttering Russian Offensive by Visiting Frontline City
KYIV (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin acknowledged on Tuesday that conditions in Russian-held areas of Ukraine were "extremely difficult" and Ukraine's leader showed up Russia's faltering war by visiting a shattered frontline town that has long eluded capture by Moscow. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zekenskiy said he made the surprise trip...
US News and World Report
U.S. Accuses U.N. of Yielding to Russian Threats Over Iran Drone Inquiry
UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - The United States accused U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres of "apparently yielding to Russian threats" and not sending officials to Ukraine to inspect drones used by Russia that Washington and others say were supplied by Iran. Russia has denied its forces used Iranian drones in Ukraine and...
US News and World Report
Russian Mobile Calls, Internet Seen Deteriorating After Nokia, Ericsson Leave
STOCKHOLM/MOSCOW (Reuters) - When telecoms gear makers Nokia and Ericsson leave Russia at the end of the year, their departure could steadily cripple the country's mobile networks over the long-term, setting off a deterioration in communication for everyday Russians. Five senior telecoms executives and other industry sources said Russian mobile...
US News and World Report
EU Tells Iran to Halt Repression, Support for Russia
DEAD SEA, Jordan (Reuters) - The EU foreign policy chief told Iran's foreign minister that Tehran should immediately halt military support for Russia and its repression of protesters at home, reflecting diplomatic tensions with efforts to revive a nuclear deal at a standstill. EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said...
US News and World Report
U.S. Poised to Become Net Exporter of Crude Oil in 2023
HOUSTON (Reuters) - The United States has become a global crude oil exporting power over the last few years, but exports have not exceeded its imports since World War II. That could change next year. Sales of U.S. crude to other nations are now a record 3.4 million barrels per...
US News and World Report
Remember Ukraine's Smileless Children This Christmas, Pope Says
VATICAN CITY (Reuters) - Pope Francis on Wednesday called on people to remember Ukrainian children suffering in the cold this Christmas. "Let us think of the many children in Ukraine who suffer, suffer so much, because of this war," he said in unprepared remarks at the end of his weekly general audience in the Vatican.
US News and World Report
Kyiv Region Says Russian Drone Attack Caused 'Fairly Serious' Damage
KYIV (Reuters) - Russia's drone attack caused "fairly serious" damage in Kyiv region on Monday and three areas in the region have been left without power supply, Governor Oleksiy Kuleba said. Russia unleashed 35 "kamikaze" drones on Ukraine in the early hours of Monday as many people slept, hitting critical...
US News and World Report
Rouble Slumps to Weakest Vs Dollar Since May
MOSCOW (Reuters) -The rouble plunged to its weakest level since early May past 70 against the dollar on Wednesday, taking its monthly losses to almost 14% as fears over sanctions on Russian oil and gas spooked the market. By 0939 GMT, the rouble was down 2.5% against the dollar at...
Comments / 0