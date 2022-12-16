This is an invasion. Send the National Guard. Biden needs be impeached immediately, Mayorkas and Harris right with him. Not all these people are being persecuted in their country. No one should be allowed to cross into the United States without a Visa. Send them all home. Stop inviting over here. They are not entitled to come here and should not be allowed in.
If you're a DEMOCRAT, you are responsible for this and the destruction/decay of America!! USA wont be the greatest country in the world,anymore thanks to this deliberate infiltration of immigrants from third world inhabitants.
Related
What will happen with migrants as Title 42 pandemic-era border policy ends
20K migrants waiting in Mexico to cross US border when Title 42 ends, El Paso mayor says
With Title 42 ending in less than a week, Texas judge warns migrant crossings could surge to 4,500 a day
Migrants gather in Mexico near U.S. border as Trump asylum restrictions near expiration
Biden to visit Mexico as migrant crisis continues at border
Chaos erupts as Mexican authorities evict 500 Venezuelan migrants from border camp
Nightmare before Christmas: Border Patrol agents reveal fears about collapse of Title 42
Del Rio Border Agents Intercept Huge Wave of Illegal Migrants Crossing the Rio Grande Thursday
Mexican authorities urge U.S. to tweak travel alerts warning citizens to stay away due to crime, kidnappings
Amazing video shows one of the largest migrant crossings in El Paso last weekend
I was born and raised in Mexico. Here are the 12 mistakes I see tourists make when they visit the most popular spots.
China and Russia creeping further into West as major Latin American nations reject the US
These five African countries were not invited to Biden’s summit
Illegal immigrants 11 times more likely to be electronically tracked than jailed under Biden
Venezuelan migrants unfazed by Title 42 appeal
Once Title 42 expires Mexican drug cartels will gain complete control of our southwest border
Texas Border Patrol facility overwhelmed with illegal immigrants as Title 42 expiration looms
The Biden administration wants more than $3 billion to prep for a possible migrant surge at the border after Covid ban ends
'We are human beings': Venezuelan migrants lament US border ruling
Federal judge prevents Biden from ending Trump-era ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy
CBS News
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 17