Marijuana dispensaries planned to give thousands to Connecticut charities. Some never got a dime.
Inside an old factory in Waterbury, a creaky freight elevator brings visitors to the Make a Home Foundation. At its headquarters, there are dining room sets, couches, coffee tables, pieces of framed artwork – everything you need to feel at home. Anita Pettengill founded the charity with her husband....
Journal Inquirer
Connecticut’s winter COVID-19 spike has officially arrived
COVID-19 cases in Connecticut have spiked since Thanksgiving, state numbers show, the apparent arrival of a long-feared winter surge. As of this weekend, Connecticut had recorded 3,804 positive tests over the past seven days (up from about 2,200 during the week leading up to the holiday) with a positivity rate of 10.5 percent.
Hartford becomes a new hub in state network of at-home child care providers
Cureene Blake, an at-home child care provider who works in Hartford, says she once felt pigeonholed in interacting only with families she worked with. Now, standing outside an at-home child care center in the South Meadows section of Hartford, Blake says she feels comforted by professional connections established by the state for providers like her.
Lamont extends declaration enabling continued federal support for food and housing
HARTFORD, Conn. — The declaration allowing the state to continue receiving federal support for food and housing during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic was extended through next summer, the governor's office announced Tuesday. In a statement, Gov. Ned Lamont said the support Connecticut receives from the federal government provides funds...
Lamont extends COVID-19 state of emergency through June
Governor Ned Lamont announced on Tuesday that he was extending the Public Health Emergency that has been in effect since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The post Lamont extends COVID-19 state of emergency through June appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
Here’s how long $1M will last you in Connecticut
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A dollar doesn’t go as far as it used to, and the same goes for a million of them. Still, it won’t last as long in Connecticut as it will in other states, according to a GOBankingRates analysis. The ranking places the Constitution State as the eighth-worst state for a […]
ctnewsjunkie.com
Home Care Workers Finally Get A Win
It looks like light at the tunnel for some hardworking home care workers. The Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services approved the federal funds for bonuses and health care that were negotiated as part of a labor package in May. The approval marks the first time these more than 11,000...
ctnewsjunkie.com
Deputy To Leave Before Cannabis Sales Start
Andrea Comer, a Consumer Protection Department official and central figure in the rollout of Connecticut’s adult-use cannabis market, will leave the agency at the end of the month in order to serve as chief of staff to incoming state Treasurer Erick Russell. Comer’s departure, first reported Monday by Hearst...
hk-now.com
New Laws Taking Effect in Connecticut on January 1, 2023
(December 20, 2022) —With a new year comes new laws going into effect after work completed in recent years by legislators at the State Capitol. Among the new state laws to go into effect in 2023 are several policies to support children’s health and wellness:. The state’s “Bottle...
Dangerous Ground: Pedestrian Deaths are a Serious Problem in CT
According to NBC CT, a Danbury man was identified as the victim of a fatal hit-and-run accident in Bethel on Friday (12/9/22). This is just one of the many reported pedestrian deaths we've read about in 2022. This is not just a notion, there is real data to support these incidents are increasing, both nationally and locally. A new study conducted by Jerry examined data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to highlight the dangers pedestrians face on our roadways.
This Diner In Middletown Serves Best French Toast In State, Report Says
A Connecticut diner was named the eatery that serves the best French toast in the state thanks to its banana-bread-inspired dish, according to a new report from Eat This, Not That. O'Rourke's Diner, located in Middletown in Middlesex County, serves the best French toast in Connecticut, according to the report.
State police ratify deal to make them best-paid cops in Connecticut
The Connecticut State Police Union said Tuesday it has overwhelmingly ratified a four-year contract aimed at bolstering the recruitment and retention of troopers with dramatically higher starting pay, a quicker path to the top of the pay scale, and lump sums for senior troopers. In voting that concluded Tuesday, the...
More CT seniors face homelessness
Senator Richard Blumenthal met in Norwalk with seniors facing eviction, amid what the Connecticut Democrat calls a senior housing crisis facing older Americans.
wiltonbulletin.com
Zillow forecast shows all Connecticut metros except one are set to have their home prices go up in 2023
While home prices in most major metropolitan areas in Connecticut are predicted to go up in 2023, prices in the Bridgeport metropolitan statistical area (MSA) are expected to see a significant decline, according to a new report by Zillow. Home prices in the Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk metro area are expected to fall...
WTNH.com
This Week in Connecticut: Experts give their predictions on inflation in 2023
(WTNH) – There are some mixed signs about the economy for 2023. The President and CEO of the Connecticut Business and Industry Association, Chris DiPentima, is giving his prediction on inflation. Plus, at the Keating Agency in West Hartford, Ryan Keating, has been preparing his customers for a price...
ctnewsjunkie.com
Public Health Officials Concerned About COVID, Respiratory Illness During Holiday Season
The number of patients hospitalized in Connecticut with COVID-19 climbed this week to 515, its highest census since early February, prompting doctors and public health officials to advise residents to consider wearing masks while gathering this holiday season. Gov. Ned Lamont’s office reported Thursday that an additional 48 residents were...
ctnewsjunkie.com
Cannabis Concerns Grow With Recreational Sales Set To Start Next Month
Some members of Connecticut’s medical marijuana community are concerned about the recreational market with sales expected to start on Jan. 10, 2023. They are also concerned about the mold threshold allowed under Connecticut law. Right now there are four medical marijuana growers in the state and at least one...
CT and neighbors are big lottery players
A study from Lending Tree finds that Connecticut and all of its immediate neighbors are among the nation’s biggest spenders on lottery tickets
Conn. cannabis program point-person resigns
Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection (DCP)’s Deputy Commissioner Andrea Comer, who was spear-heading the Cannabis Program in the state while overseeing the Social Equity Council, has resigned. The DCP shared the news Saturday, noting that Comer’s resignation will go into effect at the end of the month. Comer is leaving to […]
ctnewsjunkie.com
Marketing Data Identifying Hardships Delays Some From Switching Electric Suppliers
It’s a one-year trial meant to protect those who might not be able to pay their electricity bills this winter, but it’s receiving some criticism, too. For the first time, Eversource used third-party marketing data to identify Connecticut customers who may meet the definition for a financial hardship. However, it also means they will have to take steps to apply for a waiver if they want to change to a third-party electric supplier.
Connecticut Public
