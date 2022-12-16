ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Journal Inquirer

Connecticut’s winter COVID-19 spike has officially arrived

COVID-19 cases in Connecticut have spiked since Thanksgiving, state numbers show, the apparent arrival of a long-feared winter surge. As of this weekend, Connecticut had recorded 3,804 positive tests over the past seven days (up from about 2,200 during the week leading up to the holiday) with a positivity rate of 10.5 percent.
WTNH

Here’s how long $1M will last you in Connecticut

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A dollar doesn’t go as far as it used to, and the same goes for a million of them. Still, it won’t last as long in Connecticut as it will in other states, according to a GOBankingRates analysis. The ranking places the Constitution State as the eighth-worst state for a […]
ctnewsjunkie.com

Home Care Workers Finally Get A Win

It looks like light at the tunnel for some hardworking home care workers. The Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services approved the federal funds for bonuses and health care that were negotiated as part of a labor package in May. The approval marks the first time these more than 11,000...
ctnewsjunkie.com

Deputy To Leave Before Cannabis Sales Start

Andrea Comer, a Consumer Protection Department official and central figure in the rollout of Connecticut’s adult-use cannabis market, will leave the agency at the end of the month in order to serve as chief of staff to incoming state Treasurer Erick Russell. Comer’s departure, first reported Monday by Hearst...
hk-now.com

New Laws Taking Effect in Connecticut on January 1, 2023

(December 20, 2022) —With a new year comes new laws going into effect after work completed in recent years by legislators at the State Capitol. Among the new state laws to go into effect in 2023 are several policies to support children’s health and wellness:. The state’s “Bottle...
Sports Radio 940

Dangerous Ground: Pedestrian Deaths are a Serious Problem in CT

According to NBC CT, a Danbury man was identified as the victim of a fatal hit-and-run accident in Bethel on Friday (12/9/22). This is just one of the many reported pedestrian deaths we've read about in 2022. This is not just a notion, there is real data to support these incidents are increasing, both nationally and locally. A new study conducted by Jerry examined data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to highlight the dangers pedestrians face on our roadways.
ctnewsjunkie.com

Cannabis Concerns Grow With Recreational Sales Set To Start Next Month

Some members of Connecticut’s medical marijuana community are concerned about the recreational market with sales expected to start on Jan. 10, 2023. They are also concerned about the mold threshold allowed under Connecticut law. Right now there are four medical marijuana growers in the state and at least one...
WTNH

Conn. cannabis program point-person resigns

Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection (DCP)’s Deputy Commissioner Andrea Comer, who was spear-heading the Cannabis Program in the state while overseeing the Social Equity Council, has resigned. The DCP shared the news Saturday, noting that Comer’s resignation will go into effect at the end of the month. Comer is leaving to […]
ctnewsjunkie.com

Marketing Data Identifying Hardships Delays Some From Switching Electric Suppliers

It’s a one-year trial meant to protect those who might not be able to pay their electricity bills this winter, but it’s receiving some criticism, too. For the first time, Eversource used third-party marketing data to identify Connecticut customers who may meet the definition for a financial hardship. However, it also means they will have to take steps to apply for a waiver if they want to change to a third-party electric supplier.
Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public

Hartford, CT
