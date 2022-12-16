Read full article on original website
aeroroutes.com
GX Airlines Adds Nanning – Hong Kong in Dec 2022
GX Airlines (Guangxi Beibu Gulf Airlines) in late-December 2022 plans launch service to Hong Kong, as the airline schedules Nanning – Hong Kong debut on 31DEC22. Airbus A320 aircraft to operate this route on weekly basis on Saturdays. GX8909 NNG1900 – 2050HKG 320 6. GX8910 HKG2150 – 2350NNG...
aeroroutes.com
Batik Air Adds Denpasar – Bangkok Flights in 1Q23
Batik Air in the first quarter of 2023 is adding new route to Thailand, where it plans to offer Denpasar – Bangkok Don Mueang nonstop flight. From 20JAN23, Boeing 737-800 aircraft will operate this route on daily basis, in addition to existing 1 weekly Jakarta – Bangkok Don Mueang flight.
aeroroutes.com
Air Arabia Abu Dhabi Plans Kazan Service From Feb 2023
Air Arabia Abu Dhabi in the first quarter of 2023 plans to expand service to Russia, where the airline operates Abu Dhabi – Kazan route. The airline plans to offer two weekly flights with Airbus A320 aircraft, effective 17FEB23. 3L788 AUH0900 – 1305KZN 320 25. 3L789 KZN1405 –...
aeroroutes.com
China Southern Adds Guangzhou – Istanbul Service in 1Q23
China Southern in January 2023 plans to add new long-haul service from Guangzhou, as the airline schedules two weekly Guangzhou – Istanbul flights. First flight is scheduled on 10JAN23, on board Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft. CZ8065 CAN0030 – 0640IST 789 2. CZ8065 CAN1340 – 1950IST 789 6.
aeroroutes.com
Vueling Adds Paris Orly – Reus Service in NS23
Vueling in Northern summer 2023 season is adding new service between France and Spain, as the airline recently opened reservation for Paris Orly – Reus route. From 26MAR23, Airbus A321 aircraft to operate twice weekly flights. VY8018 ORY0710 – 0855REU 321 37. VY8019 REU0935 – 1125ORY 321 7...
aeroroutes.com
British Airways Jan 2023 Doha Aircraft Changes
British Airways during the month of January 2023 is adjusting operational aircraft on London Heathrow – Doha route, scheduled on daily basis. From London Heathrow, service to be operated by Boeing 787-10 between 09JAN23 and 31JAN23, instead of previously filed -9. This route is currently scheduled with Airbus A380 until 08JAN23.
aeroroutes.com
ITA Airways NS23 Tokyo Service Changes
ITA Airways in last week’s schedule update filed service changes for Rome – Tokyo Haneda route for Northern summer 2023 season. From 26MAR23, the Skyteam member will continue to operate A350-900XWB aircraft on this route, instead of previously filed A330-200. Service to increase from 3 weekly to following,...
aeroroutes.com
Air France NS23 Intercontinental Operation Changes – 20DEC22
Air France up to Tuesday 20DEC22 filed various changes to its intercontinental operation for Northern summer 2023 season. Planned service adjustment as of 20DEC22 as follows. Paris CDG – Bangalore 787-9 replaced by following aircraft. 26MAR23 – 23APR23 6 weekly 777-200ER, 1 daily -300ER. 24APR23 – 28MAY23 1...
aeroroutes.com
Lucky Air Adds Kunming – Hong Kong Flights in 1Q23
Lucky Air in the first quarter of 2023 plans to launch service to Hong Kong, with the schedule of Kunming – Hong Kong route. From 05JAN23, Airbus A320 aircraft to operate once weekly on Thursdays. 8L807 KMG1335 – 1545HKG 320 4. 8L808 HKG1700 – 1940KMG 320 4.
aeroroutes.com
Delta Adds Widebody Aircraft Service to Kona in 1Q23
Delta in the first quarter of 2023 plans to offer widebody service to Kona, reflected in recent schedule update. Los Angeles – Kona 09JAN23 – 09APR23 767-300ER operates 1 daily, replacing A321neo. DL311 LAX1735 – 2130KOA 76W D. DL370 KOA2255 – 0610+1LAX 76W D. Seattle –...
aeroroutes.com
Air New Zealand NS23 International Service Changes – 19DEC22
Air New Zealand today (19DEC22) filed changes to its planned international service for Northern summer 2023 season, effective 26MAR23. This list excludes Trans-Tasman service, although there are notable changes. Auckland – Apia eff 26MAR23 787-9 service increases from 1 to 3 weekly (Overall 7 weekly) Auckland – Hong Kong...
aeroroutes.com
Air New Zealand Increases Denpasar Service in 3Q23
Air New Zealand in the 3rd quarter of 2023 plans to increase service to Indonesia, subject to government approval. Planned Auckland – Denpasar service resumption on 29MAR23 with 3 weekly flights remain unchanged, however additional flights will be added between 26JUN23 and 31JUL23, where 787-9 operates 5 weekly flights.
aeroroutes.com
Flyr Tentatively Plans London Gatwick Service in NS23
Norwegian carrier Flyr in the OAG has filed Oslo – London Gatwick schedule, during the weekend of 18DEC22’s update. The airline intends to operate 6 weekly flights with Boeing 737-800 aircraft, effective 26MAR23. FS1790 OSL1210 – 1340LGW 73H 7. FS1790 OSL1530 – 1700LGW 73H 1. FS1790...
aeroroutes.com
Royal Jordanian Adds Stockholm Regular Service in NS23
Royal Jordanian in Northern summer 2023 season plans to launch scheduled service to Sweden, with the offering of Amman – Stockholm Arlanda nonstop flight. The oneWorld member plans to operate this route twice weekly, effective 27MAR23 with Airbus A320. RJ123 AMM1100 – 1515ARN 320 14. RJ124 ARN1615 –...
aeroroutes.com
Lufthansa Group Expands SAS Codeshare Network From mid-Dec 2022
Lufthansa Group Carriers in mid-December 2022 expanded codeshare partnership with SAS. From 15DEC22 (approximate), following SAS routes will once again display Austrian Airlines, Lufthansa and SWISS’ flight numbers. Austrian operated by SAS. Copenhagen – Kristiansand. Oslo – Alesund. Oslo – Haugesund. Oslo – Molde. Oslo...
aeroroutes.com
MYAirline Expands Malaysia Domestic Network in NW22
Malaysian carrier MYAirline in the past two weeks announced domestic network expansion, where the airline to gradually add service to Kota Bharu, Miri, Penang, Sibu and Tawau. General overview as follows. Kuala Lumpur – Kota Bharu eff 10DEC22 2 daily (3 daily from 01MAR23) Kuala Lumpur – Miri eff...
aeroroutes.com
Air Europa / Kuwait Airways Begins Codeshare Partnership From late-Dec 2022
Air Europa and Kuwait Airways later this week plans to commence reciprocal codeshare partnership, covering service between Madrid and Kuwait, as well as service beyond Madrid. Planned codeshare routes listed below to commence on 21DEC22. Air Europa operated by Kuwait Airways. Kuwait City – Amsterdam. Kuwait City – Madrid...
aeroroutes.com
Virgin Atlantic Sep/Oct 2023 Manchester – New York Aircraft Changes
Virgin Atlantic during the weekend of 10DEC22’s schedule update filed aircraft changes on Manchester – New York JFK route, for the month of September and October 2023. During following period, the airline schedules 397-seater Airbus A350-1000XWB aircraft, instead of Airbus A330-300 aircraft. 08SEP23 – 12OCT22 Daily. 19OCT23...
aeroroutes.com
Air Dolomiti 1Q23 Network Expansions
Air Dolomiti in the first quarter of 2023 plans to expand operational network at Frankfurt, where it plans to add 5 new routes, on board Embraer E190 aircraft. Frankfurt – Dresden eff 30JAN23 6 weekly E190 (7 weekly from 24FEB23) Frankfurt – Katowice. eff 22JAN23 11 weekly E190...
aeroroutes.com
Finnair NS23 Japan Operations – 20DEC22
Finnair this week plans to restore additional service to Japan, scheduled during Northern summer 2023 season. As of 20DEC22, planned service resumption as follows. Helsinki – Osaka Kansai eff 26MAR23 Service resumption, 3 weekly A350-900XWB. AY067 HEL1745 – 1235+1KIX 359 357. AY068 KIX2225 – 0530+1HEL 359 146.
