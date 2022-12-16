Read full article on original website
Joan Pinto
4d ago
I don't know what you are reading but crime is on the rise in Ct read a paper everyday and you will read about people getting robbed killed car jacked and crimes against kids are unspeakable
These new Connecticut laws take effect on Jan. 1
We will ring in the new year in less than two weeks! Several new laws will be enacted in Connecticut at the start of 2023.
State police ratify deal to make them best-paid cops in Connecticut
The Connecticut State Police Union said Tuesday it has overwhelmingly ratified a four-year contract aimed at bolstering the recruitment and retention of troopers with dramatically higher starting pay, a quicker path to the top of the pay scale, and lump sums for senior troopers. In voting that concluded Tuesday, the...
newstalknewengland.com
Hartford, Connecticut Member Of Los Solidos Sentenced To 54 Months
On Thursday, December 15, 2022, Edil Ramos, also known as “E,” 40, of Hartford, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Janet C. Hall in New Haven to 54 months of imprisonment, followed by five years of supervised release. On March 28, 2022, Ramos pleaded guilty to one count...
PODCAST: Connecticut evictions lead to homelessness and emotional damage
CT Mirror's Ginny Monk talks about the third article in her series exploring the effects of evictions on children in Connecticut.
buckeyefirearms.org
Incrementalism in Action: Anti-Gun Governor Targets Lawfully Registered Firearms for Seizure
There are two absolutes in gun control strategy, and both were on display recently when Gov. Ned Lamont (D-CT) proposed to renege on a promise twice made to the state's law-abiding gun owners: that they could keep their newly-banned firearms if they registered them with the state. Connecticut has passed...
wiltonbulletin.com
For evicted people in CT, homelessness often follows
When Elizabeth Rodriguez tells her 8-year-old son that she doesn’t have any of his baby pictures, not even one or two, she starts to break down. A pained look crosses Mikey Rodriguez’s round face, and his eyes well up, but he blinks hard and throws an arm around his mother’s shoulders.
Edward T. 'Ned' Coll dies; Hartford activist fought racism, poverty and closed beaches
Edward T. “Ned” Coll, 82, the Hartford activist most remembered for his efforts in the 1970s to dramatize the lack of public access to most of the state’s saltwater beaches, died Saturday after a long illness. His death was reported by his ex-wife Leslie Hammond, who said...
Hartford becomes a new hub in state network of at-home child care providers
Cureene Blake, an at-home child care provider who works in Hartford, says she once felt pigeonholed in interacting only with families she worked with. Now, standing outside an at-home child care center in the South Meadows section of Hartford, Blake says she feels comforted by professional connections established by the state for providers like her.
Lamont extends declaration enabling continued federal support for food and housing
HARTFORD, Conn. — The declaration allowing the state to continue receiving federal support for food and housing during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic was extended through next summer, the governor's office announced Tuesday. In a statement, Gov. Ned Lamont said the support Connecticut receives from the federal government provides funds...
Pediatrician Surrenders License Rather Than Face State Charges For Illegally Prescribing Opioids, Med Board Fines Doc
An East Hartford pediatrician who served a federal sentence for illegally prescribing oxycodone and failing to pay more than $177,000 in employee withholding taxes to the IRS has voluntarily surrendered his medical license. Since Dr. Sheikh Ahmed of Orange, who operated the East Hartford Medical Center, has turned in his...
WTNH.com
This Week in Connecticut: Eric Coleman announces run for Hartford mayor
(WTNH) – In the two weeks since Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin announced this term would be his last, two candidates have already stepped up to announce their campaigns for the office. The first is former state lawmaker and Superior Court judge Eric Coleman. At 71, he has already had...
Conn. cannabis program point-person resigns
Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection (DCP)’s Deputy Commissioner Andrea Comer, who was spear-heading the Cannabis Program in the state while overseeing the Social Equity Council, has resigned. The DCP shared the news Saturday, noting that Comer’s resignation will go into effect at the end of the month. Comer is leaving to […]
Lamont extends COVID-19 state of emergency through June
Governor Ned Lamont announced on Tuesday that he was extending the Public Health Emergency that has been in effect since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The post Lamont extends COVID-19 state of emergency through June appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
Grants helping to transform properties in Meriden
MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Nearly $25 million in state funds is going towards transforming properties that aren’t producing revenue for communities across Connecticut. The City of Meriden is receiving two grants from that fund. A $1.5 million grant will go to revitalizing the historic Aeolian Company Mill complex on Tremont Street. It will be converted […]
Dangerous Ground: Pedestrian Deaths are a Serious Problem in CT
According to NBC CT, a Danbury man was identified as the victim of a fatal hit-and-run accident in Bethel on Friday (12/9/22). This is just one of the many reported pedestrian deaths we've read about in 2022. This is not just a notion, there is real data to support these incidents are increasing, both nationally and locally. A new study conducted by Jerry examined data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to highlight the dangers pedestrians face on our roadways.
NBC Connecticut
Man Shot in Hartford Tuesday Morning
A man is hospitalized after he was shot in Hartford Tuesday morning. Officers responded to the area of 7 Gillette St. at 10:55 a.m. and found a man in his 30s suffering from a gunshot wound, police said. He was alert and conscious and he was transported to an area...
More CT seniors face homelessness
Senator Richard Blumenthal met in Norwalk with seniors facing eviction, amid what the Connecticut Democrat calls a senior housing crisis facing older Americans.
Here’s how long $1M will last you in Connecticut
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A dollar doesn’t go as far as it used to, and the same goes for a million of them. Still, it won’t last as long in Connecticut as it will in other states, according to a GOBankingRates analysis. The ranking places the Constitution State as the eighth-worst state for a […]
Eyewitness News
I-TEAM: Hartford Tenants feel out-of-state landlords escape accountability for ‘unsafe, unsanitary’ living conditions
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Out of state, out of mind?. While 75% of people living in the City of Hartford are renters, many of their landlords don’t have a Connecticut address. Chief investigative Reporter Sam Smink explains why tenants feel that makes it easier for landlords to disappear. 105...
WTNH.com
Capitol Report: New DMV commissioner announced
(WTNH) – Governor Ned Lamont has named another new agency head, this time it’s for the Department of Motor Vehicles. It seems like the DMV has finally entered the 21st Century and customers now go online. Part of the team who brought these changes is Deputy Commissioner Tony...
Connecticut Public
Comments / 4