Joan Pinto
4d ago

I don't know what you are reading but crime is on the rise in Ct read a paper everyday and you will read about people getting robbed killed car jacked and crimes against kids are unspeakable

newstalknewengland.com

Hartford, Connecticut Member Of Los Solidos Sentenced To 54 Months

On Thursday, December 15, 2022, Edil Ramos, also known as “E,” 40, of Hartford, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Janet C. Hall in New Haven to 54 months of imprisonment, followed by five years of supervised release. On March 28, 2022, Ramos pleaded guilty to one count...
HARTFORD, CT
wiltonbulletin.com

For evicted people in CT, homelessness often follows

When Elizabeth Rodriguez tells her 8-year-old son that she doesn’t have any of his baby pictures, not even one or two, she starts to break down. A pained look crosses Mikey Rodriguez’s round face, and his eyes well up, but he blinks hard and throws an arm around his mother’s shoulders.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Connecticut Health Investigative Team

Pediatrician Surrenders License Rather Than Face State Charges For Illegally Prescribing Opioids, Med Board Fines Doc

An East Hartford pediatrician who served a federal sentence for illegally prescribing oxycodone and failing to pay more than $177,000 in employee withholding taxes to the IRS has voluntarily surrendered his medical license. Since Dr. Sheikh Ahmed of Orange, who operated the East Hartford Medical Center, has turned in his...
EAST HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Conn. cannabis program point-person resigns

Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection (DCP)’s Deputy Commissioner Andrea Comer, who was spear-heading the Cannabis Program in the state while overseeing the Social Equity Council, has resigned. The DCP shared the news Saturday, noting that Comer’s resignation will go into effect at the end of the month. Comer is leaving to […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Grants helping to transform properties in Meriden

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Nearly $25 million in state funds is going towards transforming properties that aren’t producing revenue for communities across Connecticut. The City of Meriden is receiving two grants from that fund. A $1.5 million grant will go to revitalizing the historic Aeolian Company Mill complex on Tremont Street. It will be converted […]
MERIDEN, CT
Sports Radio 940

Dangerous Ground: Pedestrian Deaths are a Serious Problem in CT

According to NBC CT, a Danbury man was identified as the victim of a fatal hit-and-run accident in Bethel on Friday (12/9/22). This is just one of the many reported pedestrian deaths we've read about in 2022. This is not just a notion, there is real data to support these incidents are increasing, both nationally and locally. A new study conducted by Jerry examined data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to highlight the dangers pedestrians face on our roadways.
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

Man Shot in Hartford Tuesday Morning

A man is hospitalized after he was shot in Hartford Tuesday morning. Officers responded to the area of 7 Gillette St. at 10:55 a.m. and found a man in his 30s suffering from a gunshot wound, police said. He was alert and conscious and he was transported to an area...
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Here’s how long $1M will last you in Connecticut

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A dollar doesn’t go as far as it used to, and the same goes for a million of them. Still, it won’t last as long in Connecticut as it will in other states, according to a GOBankingRates analysis. The ranking places the Constitution State as the eighth-worst state for a […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH.com

Capitol Report: New DMV commissioner announced

(WTNH) – Governor Ned Lamont has named another new agency head, this time it’s for the Department of Motor Vehicles. It seems like the DMV has finally entered the 21st Century and customers now go online. Part of the team who brought these changes is Deputy Commissioner Tony...
CONNECTICUT STATE
